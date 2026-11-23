Congratulations to Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando! The couple just got married in Palm Springs, California, and the entire affair was exactly as chic as you'd imagine. Both the bride and groom wore Saint Laurent, with Cyrus opting for a long-sleeve silk gown and pointy-toe pumps, and Morando going with a single-breasted tuxedo jacket and matching pants.
Wedding guests politely followed the evening's all-black dress code, including Elizabeth Hurley, who's engaged to Cyrus's father, Billy Ray Cyrus. Attending with her fiancé and her son, Damian Hurley, she nailed the wedding's guidelines in a black Gaurav Gupta Off-The-Shoulder Obsidian Crest Gown ($7400). On its website, the New Delhi–based designer describes Hurley's dress as a "black off-shoulder corseted column gown from Gaurav Gupta’s pre-fall 2026 eveningwear collection, featuring linear crystal and bugle bead embroidery, finished with a sculpted peplum drape." In true supermodel form, she added a black furry jacket to guard against the desert's chilly evening temperatures. Scroll down to see what Hurley wore to Cyrus's wedding and shop her exact gown for yourself.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.