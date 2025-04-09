Katie Holmes's New Sandals Are Causing Controversy on Reddit Right Now
When Holmes walked the red carpet on the opening night of Othello on Broadway, eagle-eyed Redditors were perplexed by the perpetual style muse's choice of footwear. They zoomed in on her reimagined T-strap sandals by Khaite that feature an angular toe covering and a pointy footbed. While we have seen cage sandals embraced by many other shoe designers, the fabric over one toe makes Khaite's take on the trend a truly standout style. It is precisely this unique point of view that makes both Redditors and fashion editors take note—a conversation piece, if you will. There's little we love more than an adventurous, fun pair of shoes, and Khaite hit a home run in our opinion.
Keep scrolling to see Holmes's head-to-toe Khaite ensemble and shop her exact pair of shoes. Or, if you like the strappy sandal trend but aren't entirely sold on the cap-toe detail, browse additional options that may be a better fit for both your style and budget. We can't wait to see how Holmes styles these sandals next!
On Katie Holmes: Khaite dress, bag, and shoes
Shop Katie Holmes's New Khaite Sandals
Eye-catching, right? I'm obsessed with these unique, conversation-starting shoes.
Shop More Black Strappy Sandals
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.
-
Free People Has the Cutest Shorts, Skirts, and Jeans Right Now—Shop My 12 Faves
Hop to it!
By Drew Elovitz
-
Hate to Say It, But These 7 Sandal Trends Have Got to Go—7 I'm Shopping Instead
It's not you, it's me.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
Just Some Really Good Buys for Spring—That's All
Thank me later.
By Eliza Huber
-
Moto Jackets Aren't "Out" Per Se, But I'm Wearing This Far More Elegant Trend Instead
With jeans, trousers, and skirts.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
I'm a Less-Is-More Type, But I Simply Can't Resist These Statement Spring Finds
Amp up your outfits.
By Judith Jones
-
Style Rut? I Have Something for That—33 Stellar Spring Picks From Nordstrom, Zara, and Madewell
I see chic outfits in your future.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Sock Boots! Bloomers! Jelly Sandals! Meet the Stars of COS's Spring 2025 Show in Greece
Did I forget to mention Adrien Brody?
By Eliza Huber
-
Try Any of These 5 Spring Shoe Trends, and You Won't Be Able to Stop Staring at Your Feet
I'm obsessed.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes