Katie Holmes's New Sandals Are Causing Controversy on Reddit Right Now

When Holmes walked the red carpet on the opening night of Othello on Broadway, eagle-eyed Redditors were perplexed by the perpetual style muse's choice of footwear. They zoomed in on her reimagined T-strap sandals by Khaite that feature an angular toe covering and a pointy footbed. While we have seen cage sandals embraced by many other shoe designers, the fabric over one toe makes Khaite's take on the trend a truly standout style. It is precisely this unique point of view that makes both Redditors and fashion editors take note—a conversation piece, if you will. There's little we love more than an adventurous, fun pair of shoes, and Khaite hit a home run in our opinion.

Keep scrolling to see Holmes's head-to-toe Khaite ensemble and shop her exact pair of shoes. Or, if you like the strappy sandal trend but aren't entirely sold on the cap-toe detail, browse additional options that may be a better fit for both your style and budget. We can't wait to see how Holmes styles these sandals next!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Katie Holmes: Khaite dress, bag, and shoes

Shop Katie Holmes's New Khaite Sandals

Khaite Bella Leather T-Strap Kitten-Heel Sandals $940 SHOP NOW Eye-catching, right? I'm obsessed with these unique, conversation-starting shoes.

Shop More Black Strappy Sandals

H&M Heeled Strappy Sandals $30 SHOP NOW The T-bar strap is a classic.

Loeffler Randall Triana Sandal $325 SHOP NOW Minimalist chic.

Sandro Sandals With Straps $320 SHOP NOW Note the three buckles.

Schutz Bari Ankle Strap Sandal $128 SHOP NOW A higher heel works best with an ankle strap.

Neous Jumel Sandals $775 SHOP NOW The T-strap is mirrored in the square footbed.

Proenza Schouler Tee Cage Sandals $820 SHOP NOW Go for a the caged look with these strappy sandals from Proenza.