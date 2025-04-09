Katie Holmes's New Sandals Are Causing Controversy on Reddit Right Now

When Holmes walked the red carpet on the opening night of Othello on Broadway, eagle-eyed Redditors were perplexed by the perpetual style muse's choice of footwear. They zoomed in on her reimagined T-strap sandals by Khaite that feature an angular toe covering and a pointy footbed. While we have seen cage sandals embraced by many other shoe designers, the fabric over one toe makes Khaite's take on the trend a truly standout style. It is precisely this unique point of view that makes both Redditors and fashion editors take note—a conversation piece, if you will. There's little we love more than an adventurous, fun pair of shoes, and Khaite hit a home run in our opinion.

Keep scrolling to see Holmes's head-to-toe Khaite ensemble and shop her exact pair of shoes. Or, if you like the strappy sandal trend but aren't entirely sold on the cap-toe detail, browse additional options that may be a better fit for both your style and budget. We can't wait to see how Holmes styles these sandals next!

Katie Holmes on the red carpet at Othello

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Katie Holmes: Khaite dress, bag, and shoes

Shop Katie Holmes's New Khaite Sandals

Bella Leather T-Strap Kitten-Heel Sandals
Khaite
Bella Leather T-Strap Kitten-Heel Sandals

Eye-catching, right? I'm obsessed with these unique, conversation-starting shoes.

Shop More Black Strappy Sandals

Heeled Strappy Sandals
H&M
Heeled Strappy Sandals

The T-bar strap is a classic.

Triana Sandal
Loeffler Randall
Triana Sandal

Minimalist chic.

Sandals With Straps
Sandro
Sandals With Straps

Note the three buckles.

Bari Ankle Strap Sandal
Schutz
Bari Ankle Strap Sandal

A higher heel works best with an ankle strap.

Neous Jumel Sandals
Neous
Jumel Sandals

The T-strap is mirrored in the square footbed.

Proenza Schouler Tee Cage Sandals
Proenza Schouler
Tee Cage Sandals

Go for a the caged look with these strappy sandals from Proenza.

Jil Sander Sandals
Jil Sander
Sandals

Similar, but different. It's a good shoe either way!

Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.

