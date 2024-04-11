Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore Exact Cardigan Every London Fashion Person Seems to Own
Showing us all how smart/casual style is done, Jennifer Lawrence stepped out in New York matching some my favourite loungewear basics with items that you could spot me wearing to the office on any given day. Creating a comfortable and cosy base, the actor selected loose-leg track pants from Adidas to form the foundation of her look. With a simple black design that features three side stripes, the trousers added a relaxed element to the look, that Lawrence played up with her considered clothing and accessory choices.
Leaning in to the effortless nature of her trouser choice, Lawrence styled her look with a very specific knitwear trend that influencers are flocking towards this season. Styling &Daughter's green Ada cardigan (£335). Lawrence brought a flush of colour to her outfit whilst retaining a relaxed yet polished finish. We're firm fans of the independent label, which sources and makes its pieces in the UK and Ireland. For someone like Lawrence to wear its designs—someone who has the entire designer world wanting to dress her—it's a pretty significant indeed.
Whilst Lawrence debuted her &Daughter cardigan on the streets of New York, across the pond, UK-based influencers have been gravitating to the very same knitwear piece. Ideal for lightweight layering during the early spring season, the button-down cardigan has been cropping up on so many of our favourite influencers as of late. Styling hers over pointelle knit top, she sharpened her outfit with the addition of a smart leather blazer, then accessorising with a baseball cap, oversized sunglasses, and black trainers from Vans.
An outfit that's both easy to copy and ideal for the early spring season? Sign me up! Scroll on to see influencers wearing &Daughter's Ada cardigan, shop Jennifer Lawrence's look, and browse more of our favourite cardigans.
Influencers Wearing &Daughter's Ada Cardigan:
Lawrence's recent look emulated this relaxed outfit that London based influencer Lucy Williams wore recently.
The vivid red shade has proven to be a favourite amongst some of our favourite influencers.
This fresh colour trend has been taking off this spring.
I love seeing this red hue styled with brown.
Daisy layered hers over a red striped t-shirt to add a cohesive element to her outfit.
Shop The &Daughter Ada Cardigan Here:
The soft grey shade is so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.
Chocolate brown shades pair so well with creams, pinks and peach shades.
Do it like J.Law and style this forest green shade.
Shop Jennifer Lawrence's Cardigan-and-Track-Pants Outfit:
Leather blazer are a wardrobe staple I come back to every spring time.
This trending knit has been picked up by so many of my favourite influencers.
These retro-inspired sunglasses are destined to sell out.
Shop More Cardigans:
This form-fitting cardigan is easy to layer underneath a jacket on colder days.
This light green shade will style well with browns and greys.
The wool and cashmere blend is so comfortable on the skin.
I always come back to The Row for their elevated staples.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
-
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Pretty Skirt Trend People Are Ditching Miniskirts For
Just in time for spring.
By Allyson Payer
-
6 Chic Pieces That I Swear Take My Spring Outfits From Subpar to Sophisticated
Bring on the compliments.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Jennifer Lawrence Just Dressed Like a Modern-Day "Swan" for Dinner in Paris
Next-level elegance.
By Allyson Payer
-
Jennifer Lawrence Wore Skinny Pants to the Dior Show, and Now I Need a Pair
Goodbye, wide-leg pants.
By Eliza Huber
-
Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the $143 Skirt That's Guaranteed to Sell Out
I can feel it.
By Eliza Huber
-
Jennifer Lawrence Is the Latest Celeb to Ditch Oval Sunglasses for This Trend
It's taking over.
By Allyson Payer
-
Wow, It's Only February, But Celebrities Are Killing the Outfit Game Already
Both on and off the red carpets.
By Drew Elovitz
-
I Need Versatile White Sneakers—I Love These Celeb-Approved Pairs at Nordstrom
They have the It-girl sign-off.
By Aemilia Madden