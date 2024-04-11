Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore Exact Cardigan Every London Fashion Person Seems to Own

By Natalie Munro
published

Showing us all how smart/casual style is done, Jennifer Lawrence stepped out in New York matching some my favourite loungewear basics with items that you could spot me wearing to the office on any given day. Creating a comfortable and cosy base, the actor selected loose-leg track pants from Adidas to form the foundation of her look. With a simple black design that features three side stripes, the trousers added a relaxed element to the look, that Lawrence played up with her considered clothing and accessory choices.

Leaning in to the effortless nature of her trouser choice, Lawrence styled her look with a very specific knitwear trend that influencers are flocking towards this season. Styling &Daughter's green Ada cardigan (£335). Lawrence brought a flush of colour to her outfit whilst retaining a relaxed yet polished finish. We're firm fans of the independent label, which sources and makes its pieces in the UK and Ireland. For someone like Lawrence to wear its designs—someone who has the entire designer world wanting to dress her—it's a pretty significant indeed.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a green cardigan with black track pants and a leather blazer.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Whilst Lawrence debuted her &Daughter cardigan on the streets of New York, across the pond, UK-based influencers have been gravitating to the very same knitwear piece. Ideal for lightweight layering during the early spring season, the button-down cardigan has been cropping up on so many of our favourite influencers as of late. Styling hers over pointelle knit top, she sharpened her outfit with the addition of a smart leather blazer, then accessorising with a baseball cap, oversized sunglasses, and black trainers from Vans.

An outfit that's both easy to copy and ideal for the early spring season? Sign me up! Scroll on to see influencers wearing &Daughter's Ada cardigan, shop Jennifer Lawrence's look, and browse more of our favourite cardigans.

Influencers Wearing &Daughter's Ada Cardigan:

Influencer wears an &Daughter cardigan

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Lawrence's recent look emulated this relaxed outfit that London based influencer Lucy Williams wore recently.

Influencer styles an &Daughter cardigan.

(Image credit: @louisahatt)

The vivid red shade has proven to be a favourite amongst some of our favourite influencers.

Influencer styles &Daughter's green Ada Geelong cardigan.

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

This fresh colour trend has been taking off this spring.

Influencer styles &Daughter cardigan

(Image credit: @lisaingmarinelli)

I love seeing this red hue styled with brown.

Influencer styles an &Daughter cardigan

(Image credit: @daisy___murray)

Daisy layered hers over a red striped t-shirt to add a cohesive element to her outfit.

Shop The &Daughter Ada Cardigan Here:

Ada Geelong Crewneck Cardigan in Grey
&Daughter
Ada Geelong Crewneck Cardigan

The soft grey shade is so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.

Ada Geelong Crewneck Cardigan in Poppy Red
&Daughter
Ada Geelong Crewneck Cardigan

Layer over a white tee or wear on its own.

Ada Geelong Crewneck Cardigan in Pale Blue
&Daughter
Ada Geelong Crewneck Cardigan

The pale blue colour trend is taking off this spring.

Ada Geelong Crewneck Cardigan in Dark Brown
&Daughter
Ada Geelong Crewneck Cardigan

Chocolate brown shades pair so well with creams, pinks and peach shades.

Ada Geelong Crewneck Cardigan in Green
&Daughter
Ada Geelong Crewneck Cardigan in Green

Do it like J.Law and style this forest green shade.

Ada Geelong Crewneck Cardigan in Black
&Daughter
Ada Geelong Crewneck Cardigan in Black

Bundle up in style.

Shop Jennifer Lawrence's Cardigan-and-Track-Pants Outfit:

+ Ritz Paris Embroidered Suede Baseball Cap
Frame
+ Ritz Paris Embroidered Suede Baseball Cap

Add a sporty twist to your day-to-day style.

leather blazer.
Jigsaw
Tailored Leather Blazer

Leather blazer are a wardrobe staple I come back to every spring time.

Ada Geelong Crewneck Cardigan in Green
&Daughter
Ada Geelong Crewneck Cardigan in Green

This trending knit has been picked up by so many of my favourite influencers.

Cream Pointelle Knitted Sleeveless Top
Nobody's Child
Cream Pointelle Knitted Sleeveless Top

The perfect lightweight layer for spring.

Adidas Firebird Track Pant
Adidas
Firebird Track Pant

These affordable trousers are so easy to dress up or down.

Oversized sunglasses
By Anthropologie
The Daphne 70's Square Polarised Sunglasses

These retro-inspired sunglasses are destined to sell out.

Vans Old Skool Trainers in Black & White
Vans
Old Skool Trainers in Black & White

Van's Old Skool Trainers will never go out of style.

Shop More Cardigans:

Button Knit Cardigan - Women
Mango
Button Knit Cardigan

Style over a white tee or wear on its own.

Fine-Knit Cardigan
H&M
Fine-Knit Cardigan

This also comes in four other styles.

Michelle Ribbed Cardigan
Aligne
Michelle Ribbed Cardigan

This form-fitting cardigan is easy to layer underneath a jacket on colder days.

cardigan
Sezane
Gaspard Cardigan

Sezane's Gaspard cardigan is a fashion person's favourite.

Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

This cashmere knit will keep you cosy on chilly days.

Eden Wool Cashmere Raglan Cardigan | Pea Shoot
Toast
Eden Wool Cashmere Raglan Cardigan

This light green shade will style well with browns and greys.

Ribbed-Knit Wool and Cashmere-Blend Cardigan
Re/Done
Ribbed-Knit Wool and Cashmere-Blend Cardigan

The wool and cashmere blend is so comfortable on the skin.

Harriett Cable-Knit Cashmere Cardigan
Lisa Yang
Harriett Cable-Knit Cashmere Cardigan

This elegant knit is easy to dress up and down.

Essentials Battersea Cashmere Cardigan
The Row
Essentials Battersea Cashmere Cardigan

I always come back to The Row for their elevated staples.

Explore More:
Jennifer Lawrence
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸