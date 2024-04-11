Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore Exact Cardigan Every London Fashion Person Seems to Own

Showing us all how smart/casual style is done, Jennifer Lawrence stepped out in New York matching some my favourite loungewear basics with items that you could spot me wearing to the office on any given day. Creating a comfortable and cosy base, the actor selected loose-leg track pants from Adidas to form the foundation of her look. With a simple black design that features three side stripes, the trousers added a relaxed element to the look, that Lawrence played up with her considered clothing and accessory choices.

Leaning in to the effortless nature of her trouser choice, Lawrence styled her look with a very specific knitwear trend that influencers are flocking towards this season. Styling &Daughter's green Ada cardigan (£335). Lawrence brought a flush of colour to her outfit whilst retaining a relaxed yet polished finish. We're firm fans of the independent label, which sources and makes its pieces in the UK and Ireland. For someone like Lawrence to wear its designs—someone who has the entire designer world wanting to dress her—it's a pretty significant indeed.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Whilst Lawrence debuted her &Daughter cardigan on the streets of New York, across the pond, UK-based influencers have been gravitating to the very same knitwear piece. Ideal for lightweight layering during the early spring season, the button-down cardigan has been cropping up on so many of our favourite influencers as of late. Styling hers over pointelle knit top, she sharpened her outfit with the addition of a smart leather blazer, then accessorising with a baseball cap, oversized sunglasses, and black trainers from Vans.

An outfit that's both easy to copy and ideal for the early spring season? Sign me up! Scroll on to see influencers wearing &Daughter's Ada cardigan, shop Jennifer Lawrence's look, and browse more of our favourite cardigans.

Influencers Wearing &Daughter's Ada Cardigan:

Lawrence's recent look emulated this relaxed outfit that London based influencer Lucy Williams wore recently.

The vivid red shade has proven to be a favourite amongst some of our favourite influencers.

This fresh colour trend has been taking off this spring.

I love seeing this red hue styled with brown.

Daisy layered hers over a red striped t-shirt to add a cohesive element to her outfit.

Shop The &Daughter Ada Cardigan Here:

&Daughter Ada Geelong Crewneck Cardigan £335 SHOP NOW The soft grey shade is so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.

&Daughter Ada Geelong Crewneck Cardigan £335 SHOP NOW Layer over a white tee or wear on its own.

&Daughter Ada Geelong Crewneck Cardigan £335 SHOP NOW The pale blue colour trend is taking off this spring.

&Daughter Ada Geelong Crewneck Cardigan £335 SHOP NOW Chocolate brown shades pair so well with creams, pinks and peach shades.

&Daughter Ada Geelong Crewneck Cardigan in Green £335 SHOP NOW Do it like J.Law and style this forest green shade.

&Daughter Ada Geelong Crewneck Cardigan in Black £335 SHOP NOW Bundle up in style.

Shop Jennifer Lawrence's Cardigan-and-Track-Pants Outfit:

Frame + Ritz Paris Embroidered Suede Baseball Cap £290 SHOP NOW Add a sporty twist to your day-to-day style.

Jigsaw Tailored Leather Blazer £365 SHOP NOW Leather blazer are a wardrobe staple I come back to every spring time.

&Daughter Ada Geelong Crewneck Cardigan in Green £335 SHOP NOW This trending knit has been picked up by so many of my favourite influencers.

Nobody's Child Cream Pointelle Knitted Sleeveless Top £59 £47.2 SHOP NOW The perfect lightweight layer for spring.

Adidas Firebird Track Pant £55 SHOP NOW These affordable trousers are so easy to dress up or down.

By Anthropologie The Daphne 70's Square Polarised Sunglasses £65 SHOP NOW These retro-inspired sunglasses are destined to sell out.

Vans Old Skool Trainers in Black & White £65 SHOP NOW Van's Old Skool Trainers will never go out of style.

Shop More Cardigans:

Mango Button Knit Cardigan £50 SHOP NOW Style over a white tee or wear on its own.

H&M Fine-Knit Cardigan £13 SHOP NOW This also comes in four other styles.

Aligne Michelle Ribbed Cardigan £89 SHOP NOW This form-fitting cardigan is easy to layer underneath a jacket on colder days.

Sezane Gaspard Cardigan £94 SHOP NOW Sezane's Gaspard cardigan is a fashion person's favourite.

Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan £198 SHOP NOW This cashmere knit will keep you cosy on chilly days.

Toast Eden Wool Cashmere Raglan Cardigan £215 SHOP NOW This light green shade will style well with browns and greys.

Re/Done Ribbed-Knit Wool and Cashmere-Blend Cardigan £355 SHOP NOW The wool and cashmere blend is so comfortable on the skin.

Lisa Yang Harriett Cable-Knit Cashmere Cardigan £780 SHOP NOW This elegant knit is easy to dress up and down.