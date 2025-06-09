If I See You Swap Your Classic Ballet Flats for This Specific Alternative, I'll Know You Have Chic Taste

I’m not one to chase micro trends, but I do love the idea of updating wardrobe staples with pieces that feel more current while still retaining their timeless appeal. Lately, I’ve been gravitating toward subtle swaps that refresh familiar silhouettes, like trading in classic ballet flats for ruched versions—those that have a scrunched detail at the top of the shoe. It’s a small shift that makes a big difference, and in-the-know fashion people like Katie Holmes are already on board.

Just this past week, Holmes was spotted strolling through NYC in a denim button-down shirt, gray sweatpants, and a roomy tote. On her feet? Ruched leather ballet flats. While she's often seen in classic styles like Mary Janes or loafers, this updated take adds a modern edge to her signature look.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The ruched detailing—a design twist we saw on loafers this past winter—has now made its way to ballet flats for spring and summer, and it only makes sense. The effect is subtle yet striking, elevating these understated shoes with just the right amount of polish. Ready to give your flats a refresh? Keep scrolling to shop the best ruched ballet flats of the season.

Shop the Best Ruched Ballet Flats