If I See You Swap Your Classic Ballet Flats for This Specific Alternative, I'll Know You Have Chic Taste

Don't think about it—just do it.

Katie Holmes wears a denim shirt, beige bag, gray sweatpants, and black ruched ballet flats.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
By
published
in News

I’m not one to chase micro trends, but I do love the idea of updating wardrobe staples with pieces that feel more current while still retaining their timeless appeal. Lately, I’ve been gravitating toward subtle swaps that refresh familiar silhouettes, like trading in classic ballet flats for ruched versions—those that have a scrunched detail at the top of the shoe. It’s a small shift that makes a big difference, and in-the-know fashion people like Katie Holmes are already on board.

Just this past week, Holmes was spotted strolling through NYC in a denim button-down shirt, gray sweatpants, and a roomy tote. On her feet? Ruched leather ballet flats. While she's often seen in classic styles like Mary Janes or loafers, this updated take adds a modern edge to her signature look.

Katie Holmes wears a denim button-down shirt, gray sweatpants, black ruched ballet flats.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The ruched detailing—a design twist we saw on loafers this past winter—has now made its way to ballet flats for spring and summer, and it only makes sense. The effect is subtle yet striking, elevating these understated shoes with just the right amount of polish. Ready to give your flats a refresh? Keep scrolling to shop the best ruched ballet flats of the season.

Shop the Best Ruched Ballet Flats

Eddie Ballet in Beige, Size 6
Tory Burch
Eddie Ballets

If you're asking me to pick a favorite, then this is the pair.

100% Leather Limited Edition Ballerinas
ZARA
100% Leather Limited Edition Ballerinas

Something about chocolate-brown leather looks so rich.

Buffy Ruched Ballet Flat
Reformation
Buffy Ruched Ballet Flats

These also come in gold and green.

Lambskin Leather Ballerina Flats
Jil Sander
Lambskin Leather Ballerina Flats

Designer-sale alert!

A.emery, Brie suede ballet flats
A.Emery
Brie suede ballet flats

Suede flats aren't just for fall. Rock them in the summer with a white dress and sunnies.

Newry Ballet Flat
Linea Paolo
Newry Ballet Flats

You can't beat this price.

Arrange Edie Premium Leather Ballet Flats With Chain in Off-White
ARRANGE
Edie Premium Leather Ballet Flats

The attached chain makes it look like you're wearing chic anklets.

The Ruched Leather Ballet Flats
COS
The Ruched Leather Ballet Flats

COS knows what it's doing.

Limited Edition Satin Effect Ruched Ballet Flats
ZARA
Limited Edition Satin Effect Ruched Ballet Flats

The satin makes these look so expensive.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸