Katie Holmes and French Women Know That This Is the Classiest Skirt Trend to Wear With Flats
You'll wear it year-round.
Summer 2024 will forever be ingrained in my brain as the white midi skirt era. I certainly wore one (and still do), but the style I wear even more is black midi skirts, which aren't quite as "trendy" as white ones. In fact, I wear them year-round, and often with flat shoes—just as Katie Holmes just did in NYC. Holmes was photographed wearing her black midi skirt with an oversize striped button-down shirt, a red bag, and flat Mary Janes.
Certain flats (such as pointed-toe ballet flats) are classy on their own, but others need a little help, and I kid you not—every single pair of flats I wear with my black midi skirt looks instantly classier—even sneakers. And you know who else, besides Holmes, is in the know about this? Yep, French women. I repeatedly spot them wearing full midi skirts with flat shoes, and they always look elegant and chic. If you want further proof, keep scrolling to see Holmes' black-midi-skirt-and-flats outfit, along with a couple of very stylish French women. And of course, shop my favorite black midi skirts on the internet. Trust me—you'll wear this piece a lot.
On Katie Holmes
On Katie Holmes: Selvi Esme Skirt ($179); Métier Private Eye Bag in Buttery Nappa Pomodoro ($4550)
On Chic French Women
Shop Black Midi Skirts
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
