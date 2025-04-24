Katie Holmes and French Women Know That This Is the Classiest Skirt Trend to Wear With Flats

Summer 2024 will forever be ingrained in my brain as the white midi skirt era. I certainly wore one (and still do), but the style I wear even more is black midi skirts, which aren't quite as "trendy" as white ones. In fact, I wear them year-round, and often with flat shoes—just as Katie Holmes just did in NYC. Holmes was photographed wearing her black midi skirt with an oversize striped button-down shirt, a red bag, and flat Mary Janes.

Certain flats (such as pointed-toe ballet flats) are classy on their own, but others need a little help, and I kid you not—every single pair of flats I wear with my black midi skirt looks instantly classier—even sneakers. And you know who else, besides Holmes, is in the know about this? Yep, French women. I repeatedly spot them wearing full midi skirts with flat shoes, and they always look elegant and chic. If you want further proof, keep scrolling to see Holmes' black-midi-skirt-and-flats outfit, along with a couple of very stylish French women. And of course, shop my favorite black midi skirts on the internet. Trust me—you'll wear this piece a lot.

On Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes wearing a blue striped shirt and black midi skirt

(Image credit: Cover Images)

On Katie Holmes: Selvi Esme Skirt ($179); Métier Private Eye Bag in Buttery Nappa Pomodoro ($4550)

On Chic French Women

French woman wearing a black midi skirt and flats

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

French woman wearing a black midi skirt and flats

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

Shop Black Midi Skirts

Lowen Midi Skirt
Free People
Lowen Midi Skirt

Beryl Skirt
Posse
Beryl Skirt

Madeleine Skirt
Reformation
Madeleine Skirt

Smocked Waist Cotton Poplin Midi Skirt
Madewell
Smocked Waist Cotton Poplin Midi Skirt

Aligne Natalie Sheer Skirt
Shopbop
Aligne Natalie Sheer Skirt

Sebastiane Tiered Organic Cotton Poplin Maxi Skirt
DÔEN
Sebastiane Tiered Organic Cotton Poplin Maxi Skirt

Esme Skirt - Black - Black / Xs
Selvi
Esme Skirt

Marea Charlotte Skirt
Shopbop
Marea Charlotte Skirt

Pleated Midi Skirt
Nordstrom
Pleated Midi Skirt

Toggle Nylon Skirt
ZARA
Toggle Nylon Skirt

