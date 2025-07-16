This Trend Is About to Replace Linen Pants in NYC

Don't get me wrong—linen pants are lovely and everyone is still enamored with them, but I think we can all agree that they're a bit beachy. And one thing that NYC definitely is not is beachy. Especially as we inch closer to fall, I predict we'll start to see more and more well-dressed New Yorkers swap their linen pants out for another casual style—one that suits the city better than linen pants: cargo pants. Well-dressed New Yorker Katie Holmes, for one, is already making the swap.

Holmes was pictured walking the NYC streets last week wearing a pair of baggy nylon cargo pants and ballet flats. (And as New Yorkers are fond of doing, she made a unique style choice by swapping the expected T-shirt with a white dress.) She isn't the only one that's already swapping linen pants for cargo ones—I've spotted quite a few NYC girls wearing the trend recently, and I'm sure my sightings will multiply once everyone returns from vacation.

Without further ado, keep scrolling to see all the aforementioned outfit examples and shop cargo pants I'd order before all the cool NYC girls scoop them up.

Katie Holmes wearing a white dress and cargo pants in NYC

(Image credit: Fernando Ramales/Backgrid)

On Katie Holmes: Jil Sander shoes

See How Other NYC Girls Are Styling Cargo Pants

NYC influencer wearing cargo pants

(Image credit: @anaasaber)

NYC influencer wearing cargo pants

(Image credit: @himichelleli)

NYC influencer wearing cargo pants

(Image credit: @aysha.sow)

Shop Cool Cargo Pants

Marcelle Low Slung Cargo
Citizens of Humanity
Marcelle Low Slung Cargo Pants

Vida Poplin Low Rise Cargo Pant
Reformation
Vida Poplin Low Rise Cargo Pants

Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Tech Blend Ankle Cargo Pants
Polo Ralph Lauren
Cotton Tech Blend Ankle Cargo Pants

Cargo Pants With Adjustable Hem - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Cargo Pants With Adjustable Hem

Lululemon, Dance Studio Relaxed-Fit Mid-Rise Cargo Pants
Lululemon
Dance Studio Relaxed-Fit Mid-Rise Cargo Pants

Flowy Cargo Pants
ZARA
Flowy Cargo Pants

The Barrel-Leg Utility Pant in Garment-Dyed Twill
Madewell
The Barrel-Leg Utility Pant in Garment-Dyed Twill

Tibi Crispy Nylon Pleated Cargo Pant
Tibi
Crispy Nylon Pleated Cargo Pant

Mid Rise Cargo Baggy Khakis
Gap
Mid Rise Cargo Baggy Khakis

Sportswear Everything Wovens Mid-Rise Cargo Pants
Nike
Sportswear Everything Wovens Mid-Rise Cargo Pants

Daily Practice by Anthropologie Base Jump Parachute Pants
Daily Practice by Anthropologie
Base Jump Parachute Pants

Closed Cali-X Pants
Free People
Closed Cali-X Pants

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

