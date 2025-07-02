As I'm sure you've heard (and are maybe even tired of hearing), skinny pants are what people are reaching for instead of baggy ones in 2025. Celebrities, influencers, and the rest of the fashion crowd led the charge, with black skinny pants being the most popular style when the comeback first took off. But now that it's summer, I've noticed that fashion people are opting for a different skinny-pant trend, and it's far more fun and seasonally appropriate.

The trend I'm referring to is printed skinny pants, which Alexa Chung, for one, just wore over the weekend at the UK's beloved Glastonbury Festival. Chung opted for purple and white floral-print pants, which she paired with a black bikini top, olive green cardigan, and flat rope sandals. In my opinion, the outfit was cooler and more eye-catching than it would've been if she'd worn black skinny pants. Hailey Bieber is another celebrity who's worn printed skinny pants this summer (polka-dot ones, to be exact), which undoubtedly caused the trend to heat up even more.

If you're putting black skinny pants on hiatus until fall but love the look of them, keep scrolling for styling inspiration and to shop the internet's best printed skinny pants before they sell out.

On Alexa Chung: Nounou Coco Bikini ($360)

More Printed Skinny-Pant Looks

Shop Printed-Skinny Pants