Katie Holmes Just Wore the Skirt Trend I've Seen Everywhere, From Prada to Zara
Dressing for fall is no small feat. With spells of warm sunshine punctuating the frosty breeze, it can feel like you're working with an entirely different climate, depending on whether you're standing in or out of the shade. To layer or not to layer is a question I ponder every morning, and no matter which decision I make, I simply cannot get it right.
On the other hand, Katie Holmes doesn't seem to be facing the same problem. Stepping out in New York this weekend, Holmes wore an outfit perfectly primed to tackle the inconsistent weather. Styling a cozy knit with closed-toe shoes, Holmes's outfit was off to a practical start. Putting a stylish twist on her casual getup, she paired her easy fall ensemble with the emerging skirt trend that has fashion people buzzing this season.
On Katie Holmes: Bevza Large Tote ($381); Falconeri Ultrasoft Cashmere Boatneck Sweater ($295); Miu Miu skirt
Seen at Prada and stocked at Zara and our other favorite brands, the pleated skirt is the elevated style that fashion people are backing. Of course, this isn't the first time pleated skirts have been on our radar. About six or so years ago, the skirt scene was dominated by concertina-style pleated midis. Now, though, the trend is defined by thick box pleats, the sort seen on school uniforms.
Beyond Holmes and the pavements of New York, this version of the pleated skirt appeared across spring/summer 2025 runway shows. While Prada's belted pleated skirt was a talking point among editors for weeks, the trend was also prominent in a big way at sister brand Miu Miu, Burberry, and Bottega Veneta. The pleated skirt is guaranteed to continue its reign well into spring next year, so it's no surprise that other brands have picked up on the piece this month.
Spotted up and down the streets and in the collections of several designer brands, the chic skirt has been interpreted in many ways this fall. To shop the skirt trend that comes with Holmes's stamp of approval, read on to discover our edit of the best pleated skirts.
SHOP THE PLEATED-SKIRT TREND:
The chocolate-brown color trend is taking off this fall.
Olive green is another standout shade for the season.
Simply style this with a knit and knee-high boots for an easy fall look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
