Katie Holmes Just Wore the Skirt Trend I've Seen Everywhere, From Prada to Zara

Dressing for fall is no small feat. With spells of warm sunshine punctuating the frosty breeze, it can feel like you're working with an entirely different climate, depending on whether you're standing in or out of the shade. To layer or not to layer is a question I ponder every morning, and no matter which decision I make, I simply cannot get it right.

On the other hand, Katie Holmes doesn't seem to be facing the same problem. Stepping out in New York this weekend, Holmes wore an outfit perfectly primed to tackle the inconsistent weather. Styling a cozy knit with closed-toe shoes, Holmes's outfit was off to a practical start. Putting a stylish twist on her casual getup, she paired her easy fall ensemble with the emerging skirt trend that has fashion people buzzing this season.

(Image credit: Splash)

On Katie Holmes: Bevza Large Tote ($381); Falconeri Ultrasoft Cashmere Boatneck Sweater ($295); Miu Miu skirt

Seen at Prada and stocked at Zara and our other favorite brands, the pleated skirt is the elevated style that fashion people are backing. Of course, this isn't the first time pleated skirts have been on our radar. About six or so years ago, the skirt scene was dominated by concertina-style pleated midis. Now, though, the trend is defined by thick box pleats, the sort seen on school uniforms.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Miu Miu)

Beyond Holmes and the pavements of New York, this version of the pleated skirt appeared across spring/summer 2025 runway shows. While Prada's belted pleated skirt was a talking point among editors for weeks, the trend was also prominent in a big way at sister brand Miu Miu, Burberry, and Bottega Veneta. The pleated skirt is guaranteed to continue its reign well into spring next year, so it's no surprise that other brands have picked up on the piece this month.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Prada)

Spotted up and down the streets and in the collections of several designer brands, the chic skirt has been interpreted in many ways this fall. To shop the skirt trend that comes with Holmes's stamp of approval, read on to discover our edit of the best pleated skirts.

SHOP THE PLEATED-SKIRT TREND:

Mango Pinstriped Pleated Skirt $50 SHOP NOW This comes in two other colors.

Reformation Alyssa Low Waist Skirt $178 SHOP NOW The wool-blend composition will keep you cozy.

Prada Pleated Wool Skirt $3850 SHOP NOW Style with mules or knee-high boots.

ZARA Belted Box Pleat Skort $46 SHOP NOW This comes with a detachable belt, so you can style it with or without.

Miu Miu Gabardine Skirt $1920 SHOP NOW The chocolate-brown color trend is taking off this fall.

PATOU Belted Pleated Stretch-Wool Twill Midi Skirt $1390 SHOP NOW Olive green is another standout shade for the season.

THOM BROWNE Pleated Wool-Blend Mini Skirt $990 SHOP NOW The stripe details give this a sporty edge.

ME+EM Wool-Blend Pleated Skirt in Black $425 SHOP NOW This also comes in a warm red.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Blake Pleated Denim Mini Skirt $150 SHOP NOW A cute denim iteration.

& Other Stories Pleated Mini Skirt $139 SHOP NOW Simply style this with a knit and knee-high boots for an easy fall look.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.