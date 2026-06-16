Celebs in Their 30s Are Styling Low-Rise Baggy Jeans With This One Sandal Color Trend

Jeans and flip-flops have become the go-to outfit combination for fashion people who want to look chic in the most low-effort way possible. This pairing works so well because it employs the "wrong shoe theory"—the flip-flops, worn out of context, inject an unexpected element that makes the jeans look more interesting. Plus, the easy, slide-on nature of the shoe perfectly matches the relaxed vibe of the denim.
Take Elsa Hosk, for example. Sharing a carousel of images of maternity-style outfits on Instagram, Hosk posed in one of them wearing low-rise baggy jeans in a vintage-like wash. She styled them with a plaid zip-up jacket and white thong-style wedge sandals. For accessories, she opted for a white east-west Chanel bag and oversize sunglasses, two trend-forward items that pulled the look together.
On the opposite coast, in New York City, Zoey Deutch was spotted this week in a similar casual denim outfit. She wore a white ribbed t