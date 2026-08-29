The transition from summer to fall is by far the most difficult of the seasonal switches. Flip-flops and short shorts define the first, and then suddenly, we're all expected to change mindsets entirely, relying on sweaters, jeans, and boots out of the blue, all while the temperature outside is still warm at best, but likely blazing hot. Fortunately, some fashion people have figured it out, creating a science-like formula for transitional dressing, starting with Kaia Gerber. The supermodel and actress, in particular, has worked out the perfect closed-toe shoe style to wear with knee-length skirts once thong sandals have officially hit the point of needing to be stored away for next summer. Her footwear solution? Ballet pumps.
The Shards star recently debuted the transitional outfit in New York City, where the mindset has switched to fall but the weather hasn't. She donned a black knee-length skirt—a shape she wears throughout the year with different footwear—with a graphic, off-the-shoulder T-shirt, Fendi's new tiger-print Baguette bag, and a pair of her trusty ballet pumps, specifically, the Kaia Ballet Flats ($440) from Repetto. Naturally, Gerber finished off the look with a pair of corded headphones and chic sunnies.
What makes her skirt-and-shoe combo so perfect for transitional weather is that you don't have to sacrifice comfort to move away from summer sandals and into fall, closed-toe alts. Ballet pumps add a touch of formality, but they're still great for warm weather and allow you to skip your pedicure appointment. It's a win-win! Plus, the shoe style will ease you into more autumnal outfits, because you can later don it with jeans and trousers once the weather allows it. For an even more fall-ready look, opt for a suede pair in a warm shade, like chocolate brown, navy, or burgundy.
To get Gerber's look right now, a pair of ballet pumps and a knee-length skirt are your first two buys. Then, you can supplement with a DIY graphic tee—just rip or cut the neck so it becomes slouchier and more off-the-shoulder. Finally, add some old corded headphones and an animal-print shoulder bag (a Fendi Baguette is not required, but highly recommended). Voila! The perfect transitional outfit formula is solved.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.