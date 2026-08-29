20 Chic On-Sale Madewell Items I Can't Wait to Wear This Fall

Shop these versatile finds.

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(Image credit: Madewell)
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As a frugal shopper, when my favorite brands have a sale, I genuinely can’t stop myself from checking them out. I’ve been very good with my self-control, but Madewell just put a bunch of chic items on sale. Fall is just around the corner, and if you’re ready to shop for the season, this sale is right up your alley.

In the mix, I’ve compiled an array of trendy items and elevated basics, from lightweight jackets to sweaters; these finds are perfect for the upcoming season. The best part about each find: They’re all so versatile. You can create a myriad of outfits with any one of them. Fall is all about experimenting with staple pieces and maybe even building a capsule wardrobe, and what better way to expand yours than with a seasonally-appropriate sale? Madewell’s Labor Day Event is up to 50% off of each item, and you can get an extra 30% off with the code LONGWEEKEND, so keep scrolling to shop my top picks.

Shop Madewell's Labor Day Sale

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Kerane Marcellus
Associate Fashion Editor

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.