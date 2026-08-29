As a frugal shopper, when my favorite brands have a sale, I genuinely can’t stop myself from checking them out. I’ve been very good with my self-control, but Madewell just put a bunch of chic items on sale. Fall is just around the corner, and if you’re ready to shop for the season, this sale is right up your alley.
In the mix, I’ve compiled an array of trendy items and elevated basics, from lightweight jackets to sweaters; these finds are perfect for the upcoming season. The best part about each find: They’re all so versatile. You can create a myriad of outfits with any one of them. Fall is all about experimenting with staple pieces and maybe even building a capsule wardrobe, and what better way to expand yours than with a seasonally-appropriate sale? Madewell’s Labor Day Event is up to 50% off of each item, and you can get an extra 30% off with the code LONGWEEKEND, so keep scrolling to shop my top picks.
Shop Madewell's Labor Day Sale
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The Dean Easy Straight Jeans in Airy Denim
Found the perfect everyday jeans.
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The Jamie Boat Shoe
Boat shoes are a rising trend this fall.
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The Billie Short Jacket
I love a lightweight layer.
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The Signature Woven Tote
Woven bags are always in for fall.
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The Darted Barrel-Leg Utility Pants
Olive green is especially versatile.
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The Perfect Crewneck Tee in Allday Jersey
Ringer tees are forever cool.
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The Nolita Cutaway Blazer
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Crop Cardigan Jacket in Suede
This suede jacket is so cute.
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The Plus Wide-Leg Pants in Corduroy
Corduroy pants are making a comeback.
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The Hester Ankle-Strap D'orsay Flats
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Linen Drop-Shoulder Sweater
This sweater is coming with me.
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Semiprecious Coral Beaded Choker Necklace
Beaded necklaces are fall friendly, too.
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Pointelle-Stitch Polo Sweater
Pointelle is so pretty in sweater-form.
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Pleated Midi Skirt
I'm obsessed with this skirt.
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Alexa Chung for Madewell Leni Peacoat
This coat has fall written all over it.
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The '90s Crewneck Tee in Compact Cotton
Stripes are my favorite for fall.
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The Mylie Ballet Flats
This blue is so vibrant. It's the perfect pop of color.
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The Easy Pull-On Pants in Satin
Satin pants are a yes for me.
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Field Jacket in Washed Poplin
The perfect lightweight jacket does exist.