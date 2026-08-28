Leggings are meant to be an easy, modern closet staple, but even seasoned dressers often struggle to style them in ways that keep them feeling fresh. The good news is that celebrities in their 20s and 50s are wearing an affordable accessory to elevate legging-and-sneaker outfits—scrunchie socks, also known as slouchy socks. Case in point: Jennifer Lopez's recent ensemble.
This week, J.Lo was spotted in L.A. leaving a workout. For the occasion, she wore a black boatneck tee with high-waisted black leggings and chunky white sneakers. To make her simple legging-and-sneaker outfit feel directional, she added slouchy white socks.
You might consider this sock style dated because it was popular in the 2010s and early 2020s, but it's actually always been in. Beyond J.Lo, who wears slouchy socks frequently with her activewear, Bella Hadid is a fan. She's proven their versatility and agelessness, styling them with everything from black leggings and Salomon sneakers to a midi skirt and Nike sneakers and even a sporty jacket, shorts, and Ugg boots.
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If you're eager to take inspiration from J.Lo and Hadid, read on to discover the best scrunchie socks.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.