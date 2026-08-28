Everywhere I Look in 2026, Cool Girls Are Wearing This Bra-Top Trend With Leggings

If you're a regular reader of Who What Wear, you've probably noticed that we devote plenty of words to discussing legging trends and what shoes to wear with leggings, but equally important is what to wear on top, so that's what I'll be devoting my words to here.
In this case, the leggings-wearing cool girl is the ultra-stylish Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, who was spotted this week wearing her go-to flared leggings in West Hollywood. With them, she went with her go-to sneaker brand: Salomon. And on top was the bra-top trend I regularly see on other leggings-wearing cool girls such as Hailey Bieber, and every time I step into a pilates class: a layered sports bra. The two-in-one style has been adopted by seemingly every trend-forward activewear brand in 2026, with Form (one of Bieber's go-tos) leading the charge. Ceretti went with a classic black-and-white bra top to coordinate with her black leggings, but you'll find this trend in a slew of cool color combinations, from neutral to bright. Two bra colors are better than one, don't you think?
Keep scrolling to see Ceretti's layered-bra-top-and-leggings look and to shop an assortment of the style in different colorways from various brands for yourself.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.