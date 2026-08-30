As a beauty editor, I can't help but align my routine with the seasons. In winter, I bring out the best cold-weather skincare products. (Bodycare is a big part of that.) In spring, I swap heavy formulas and fuller-coverage makeup products for soft, sheer ones. In summer, I'm all about ultra-lightweight, gel-based skincare. Come fall, I start the cycle all over again, switching out a product here and a product there until my routine fits my fall needs—namely, more moisture, new seasonal makeup shades, and more correction-geared skin treatments. Ahead, see every strategic fall beauty swap I'm in the process of making right now.
Out: Skipping Retinol
In: Using Retinol 3x Per Week
SkinCeuticals
Retinol 1.0 Maximum Strength Refining Night Cream
I've been consistently using retinol serums for close to three years, but this summer, I hit pause for two reasons. First, I simplified my skincare routine due to a few unwelcome rosacea flare-ups, and my retinol didn't make the cut. Second, retinol speeds up cell turnover, which makes your skin more susceptible to sun damage. Despite diligent sunscreen use, I didn't want to risk that, as I knew I'd be spending so much time at the beach.
Now that I'm off the beach and out of the sun (for the most part), I'm dialing back into my retinol routine. I want all the extraordinary anti-aging effects, and I wouldn't mind if it fades some accidental post-summer sun damage either.
Dermatologists recommend starting slow. Most suggest using it only once or twice a week, at night, and building up from there. I, for one, will be using it twice per week to start, eventually getting back to my standard three times a week in mid-to-late fall. I'll use a pea-sized amount for my whole face, apply it to dry skin, wait a few minutes for it to absorb, and follow up with moisturizer. This is the best bet for minimizing irritation, dryness, and redness.
I only trust a small number of retinol serums, and Skinceuticals' Retinol 1.0 Maximum Strength Refining Night Cream ($102) is one of them. It's expensive, but it's high-grade and lasts forever. My previous tube lasted me about a year, and I saw quick improvements in my skin.
Out: Lightweight, Gel Moisturizers
In: Thicker, Occlusive Moisturizers
Avène
Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream
Most people think their skin gets dry in the fall because temperatures drop. That's true, but it's only part of the whole picture. You also need to consider changes in humidity. In the fall, there's less moisture in the air, which means your skin is vulnerable to Transepidermal Water Loss (TEWL). This is when the skin loses moisture, as it evaporates into the air. It's also the reason why your skin can feel so dry after a long flight, but I digress.
To prevent TEWL, you can swap your lightweight gel moisturizers for thicker, richer, more occlusive ones. It all depends on your skin type (acne-prone people will want to avoid anything too rich), but it's a good rule of thumb to follow. I, for one, stock up on mid-weight moisturizers to use during the day, and thick, occlusive ones to use at night, almost like an overnight mask.
Avène's Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream is an obvious and derm-recommended choice. It's incredibly gentle and locks moisture into the skin, defeating TEWL. Come fall, I apply a fairly thick layer at night and wake up with soft, smooth, glowing skin.
Out: High-Temperature Heat Tools that Damage My Hair
In: High-Velocity, Air-Drying Styling Tools
SHARK
Speedstyle Pro Flex Professional Performance High-Velocity Hair Dryer System
I just penned a 3000-word article on summer-induced hair damage. It inspired me to take a long, hard look at my current haircare routine, and—no surprise—it wasn't cutting it. With so much damage from chemical processing, heat styling, and tight hairstyles, I need some help. An easy solution? Swapping out my 400°+ heat tools for those that use high-velocity air-drying technology, like Shark's Speedstyle Pro Flex Professional Performance High-Velocity Hair Dryer System. It's gentle on the hair, yet effectively styles it with four unique attachments.
Out: Over-Relying on Mascara and Brow Gel
In: Using Lash and Brow Serums
GRANDE Cosmetics
Grandelash and Grandebrow Travel Duo
While it's true that I've been championing the no-mascara trend recently, that doesn't mean I've gone cold turkey. Thanks to quite a few work events, social obligations, and summer weddings, I've been wearing waterproof formulas here and there. And let me tell you, the removal process is harsh on my natural lashes. No matter how gentle I think I'm being, I'm bound to lose a few lashes to the sink. That's why I want to invest in a good lash serum to encourage natural, fluttery length.
The same goes for my brows. After a summer of brow pencils, pomades, and gels, I want to get back to basics and encourage real growth and density. That's where Grande Cosmetics' Grandelash and Grandebrow Travel Duo ($74)($68) come in. The award-winning formulas are full of vitamins, peptides, and amino acids to make a real, visible difference in brows and lashes.
Out: Lightweight Body Lotion
In: Rich Body Lotions and Oils
Eminence Organic Skin Care
Body Hydration Bundle
I'll also be snagging Ameliorate's Exfoliating Body Mitt ($14)($3), which is 80% off right now. It physically sloughs off dead skin and debris, which means my bodycare products can penetrate deeper and my skin will feel petal soft and silky smooth.
Remember how I said I was swapping out lightweight moisturizers for thicker, richer ones? The same goes for my bodycare routine. In the fall, I'm prone to Keratosis Pilaris (KP), scaly shins, and a rough and bumpy texture. Instead of reaching for the same lightweight lotion I used this summer, I'm going to invest in richer textures with high-grade active ingredients. That's why I'm eyeing the Eminence Organics Skincare Body Hydration Bundle ($80)($60).
It includes a full-size Coconut Firming Body Lotion, which, per the name, firms and tightens the skin with coconut, shea butter, and grape seed oil. It also includes a full-size Apricot Body Oil. Along with the hero ingredient, it contains an assortment of silky botanical oils for soft, smooth, hydrated skin.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.