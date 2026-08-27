Not Sold On Skinnies? Try These Slim-Fit Calvin Klein Jeans Instead

When it comes to fashion trends, arguably none are quite as polarizing—or as hotly debated—as skinny jeans. And unless you've been off the grid for the past, err, two years, you're well aware that the divisive denim silhouette has crept back into the fashion scene, much to the dismay of some millennials. No, we're not hating on the trend (skinny jeans can actually be quite chic!), but as fashion experts, we know not everyone feels comfortable slipping into skin-tight denim. Might we suggest an alternative? Enter slim-fit jeans. And not just any slim-fit jeans—Calvin Klein's archive pair is at the top of our list.
The Archive Slim-Fit Jeans are a best seller for the brand, and for good reason. These slim jeans boast a high-rise fit, perfect for tucking into flowy button-ups and oversize tees. Meanwhile, the close-fitting silhouette lengthens the legs without feeling as restrictive as skinny jeans. And let's talk construction: Calvin Klein's slim-fit denim is made from 98% cotton and 2% elastane, giving the jeans just the right amount of stretch. The design also harks back to the label's early days, with an '80s-inspired Calvin Klein label at the coin pocket and a monogram logo patch at the back waist.
Shop Calvin Klein's Archive Slim-Fit Jeans
Calvin Klein
Archive High Rise Slim Jeans
Archive High Rise Slim Jeans
Calvin Klein's Archive Slim-Fit Jeans are currently offered in two shades: a light vintage moss wash and true indigo, a darker denim. One could argue the former is ideal for casual outings, from weekend lunches to running errands, while the latter feels inherently dressier. Perhaps best of all, though, the styling possibilities are endless. If you're drawn to sporty looks, pair the jeans with a soccer jersey and sneakers (very on-trend right now). Or if your work dress code veers casual, wear them to the office with a blazer and loafers. For even more styling inspiration, find four outfit ideas featuring Calvin Klein's Archive Slim-Fit Jeans below.
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Look #1
If jeans fly at your office, this dark-wash pair is a solid pick. Add a crisp white button-up, croc-embossed loafers, a gold chain necklace, and you're good to go.
Calvin Klein
Archive High Rise Slim Jeans
Calvin Klein
Woven Monologo Cropped Poplin Button-Down Shirt
Calvin Klein
Otinya Loafer
Calvin Klein
Sculptural Link Necklace
Look #2
For an off-duty weekend look, consider pairing the light-wash slim-fit jeans with a V-neck tee (yes, the neckline is back) and leather flip-flops. Cat-eye sunglasses are the perfect finishing touch.
Calvin Klein
Archive High Rise Slim Jeans
Calvin Klein
Monogram V-Neck T-Shirt
Calvin Klein
Stelea Sandal
Calvin Klein
Acetate Cat Eye Sunglasses
Look #3
Sporty style is still going strong. This fall, tap into the look by pairing the jeans with a striped polo top, chunky sneakers, and a denim baseball cap.
Calvin Klein
Archive High Rise Slim Jeans
Calvin Klein
Stripe Cropped Boxy Polo Shirt
Calvin Klein
Tanja Sneaker
Calvin Klein
Denim Embroidered Monogram Logo Cap
Look #4
Don’t be afraid to dress up the jeans for, say, a work dinner. The trick is to keep everything else streamlined—a belted blazer and pointed-toe ballet flats will do the trick.
Calvin Klein
Archive High Rise Slim Jeans
Calvin Klein
Stretch Belted Blazer
Calvin Klein
Gemeen Pointed Flats
Calvin Klein
Signature Logo Strap Small Shoulder Bag