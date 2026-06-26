This summer, especially compared to any other, is the season of sports. But between the hat trick of athletic performances dominating the cultural zeitgeist—F1! FIFA World Cup! NBA Championship!—Wimbledon remains the crown jewel event.
For a fortnight, the usually quiet neighbourhood in South West London gets taken over by the most stylish spectators about. Washed in pristine whites, soft blues and perhaps the odd chartreuse ensemble—as a nod to the colour of tennis balls, of course—the annual championship serves as the pinnacle of sportif excellence.
Since tickets are hard to come by at the best of times, let alone if you’re one of the odd tens of thousands who queue for on-the-day entry to the grounds, those who make the pilgrimage to the All England Lawn Tennis Club ensure their ensembles are polished as Serena Williams’ signature power serve.
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Indeed, with the courtside seats being such a hallowed and covetable item, the fashion of those in attendance must reflect the heritage and customs of this Great British institution. Whilst Wimbledon does not have an official dress code, there is one that is self-imposed, mainly reflecting the posh legacy and strict tradition of the sport itself. Still, no one does this better than the members of the celebrity style set who flock to Centre Court each July.
It’s not hyperbolic to describe Wimbledon as the world's oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament, and the starry audience certainly reflects this status. Kate Middleton! Margot Robbie! Zendaya! Though they match the drive and determination exhibited in each set in their own respective fields, they also share a devotion to making the off-court proceedings as sartorially interesting as the ones on it.
Nowadays, they have to compete with the players themselves for the title of best dressed, including Coco Gauff’s Miu Miu x New Balance kit and Aryna Sabalenka’s insane Audemars Piguet Royal Oak collection. However, they have the upper hand in being able to push the boundaries of the de facto uniform, whether it be Charli XCX showing up in a vampy lace mini or Sabrina Elba wafting through the arena in balmy summer essentials.
Regardless of whether you’ll actually be watching the Grand Slam itself, these iconic looks are certainly an ace. Without further ado, discover the best celebrity Wimbledon outfits of all time, ahead.
The 11 Best Celebrity Wimbledon Outfits of All Time