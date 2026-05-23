Whilst Zendaya isn't exactly one to shy away from an experimental fashion moment, even the most bold amongst us sometimes fall back on time-tested styling tricks when getting dressed—and this week in New York, she reminded me of one of the easiest ways to make an outfit look instantly polished with minimal effort.
Stepping out in a beautifully pleated slate-grey dress by Louis Vuitton, Zendaya tapped into a tonal look to bring easy cohesion to her outfit. Rather than breaking up the look with a contrasting accessory, she kept the palette streamlined, pairing the dress with glossy pointed-toe heels in the exact same shade of grey.
Creates a sense of cohesion, this easy styling trick ensured an elegant, modern look that felt completely wearable.
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What I especially loved about this look was the colour choice itself. Instead of defaulting to classic black—or leaning into louder trending shades like turquoise—Zendaya opted for a softer, grown-up neutral that gave the outfit a grounded, refined feel without looking too serious.
If you’re tempted to try the styling trick for yourself, keep scrolling to shop the grey dresses and matching shoes inspired by Zendaya’s chic look.
Shop Grey Dresses and Shoes:
H&M
Scarf-Collar Dress
The scarf dress trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Vagabond
Ilona Pumps
I'd easily believe you if you told me these were designer.
& Other Stories
Satin Slip Mini Dress
I'm banking this ahead of high summer.
H&M
Cone-Heel Satin Mules
Wear these with a grey dress or style them with jeans.
Reformation
Jessalyn Dress
The lace-trim detailing adds such a pretty, feminine element.
Toteme
Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps
These are such a sleek alternative to black heels for the warmer months.
Alex Perry
Knotted Draped Ruched Jersey Mini Dress
Style these with tonal heels to get Zendaya's look.
Mango
Sling Back Cross Strap Heel
The slingback detailing adds some light support as well as a sleek point of interest.
H&M
Shiny Draped Dress
Honestly, this looks much more expensive than it actually is.
Calvin Klein Collection
Suki Convertible Crinkled-Leather Pumps
The slate grey colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.