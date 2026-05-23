This Shoe Styling Hack Is the Secret to Looking Chic and Expensive Without Much Effort

Zendaya just adopted the underrated styling trick that ensures your outfit and your shoes always go.

Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News
Zendaya poses for a photo wearing grey pointed-toe heels with a grey satin minidress and drop earrings.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:

Whilst Zendaya isn't exactly one to shy away from an experimental fashion moment, even the most bold amongst us sometimes fall back on time-tested styling tricks when getting dressed—and this week in New York, she reminded me of one of the easiest ways to make an outfit look instantly polished with minimal effort.

Stepping out in a beautifully pleated slate-grey dress by Louis Vuitton, Zendaya tapped into a tonal look to bring easy cohesion to her outfit. Rather than breaking up the look with a contrasting accessory, she kept the palette streamlined, pairing the dress with glossy pointed-toe heels in the exact same shade of grey.

Zendaya poses for a photo wearing grey pointed-toe heels with a grey satin minidress and drop earrings.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Creates a sense of cohesion, this easy styling trick ensured an elegant, modern look that felt completely wearable.

Latest Videos From

What I especially loved about this look was the colour choice itself. Instead of defaulting to classic black—or leaning into louder trending shades like turquoise—Zendaya opted for a softer, grown-up neutral that gave the outfit a grounded, refined feel without looking too serious.

If you’re tempted to try the styling trick for yourself, keep scrolling to shop the grey dresses and matching shoes inspired by Zendaya’s chic look.

Shop Grey Dresses and Shoes:

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.