Forget Black and White—Kate Middleton Just Wore the Shoe Colour Trend That Looks Chicest With Butter Yellow

Despite butter yellow continuing its reign as one of the season's most important colour trends, I'm still finding that landing on the "right" shoe pairing isn't always easy. Black can feel too harsh against the soft pastel shade, whilst white often appears a little too stark. As such, I've been searching for an in-between neutral that's easy to rely on.
Then, in one chic outing, Kate Middleton gave me the answer, stepping out for an engagement in London this weekend, the Princess of Wales styled a calf-skimming coat dress in the prettiest shade of pale yellow with a pair of elegant pointed-toe beige heels.
Complementing the delicate pastel tone without competing with it, the soft beige shade brought a sense of cohesion to the look. Refined yet interesting, it allowed the butter-yellow dress to remain the focal point while adding a polished finish that neither black nor white could quite achieve.
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Whilst beige is an inherently sophisticated partner to butter yellow, the appeal of this shoe colour extends far beyond a single outfit formula, making it one of the smartest additions you can make to a heel collection.
As ever, the Princess of Wales has offered plenty of styling inspiration. Read on to shop the best beige heels below.