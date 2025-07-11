Suddenly, the Most Stylish Women I Know Are All Opting for a Summer Dress in This Pretty Print

Gingham is a timeless print, but right now, they're having even more of a moment than ever. Scroll on to see the best gingham dresses for summer 2025 and beyond.

Best Gingham Dresses
Now that summer’s in full swing and temperatures are rising, I am happily embracing the sunshine—while conveniently forgetting just how unpredictable British weather can be. My summer wardrobe is finally out, but figuring out what to wear during a heatwave still isn’t always straightforward. Right?!

Whether you’re jetting off on holiday, enjoying a British staycation, catching up with friends in the evenings, or updating your work wardrobe for warmer days, having a few reliable summer staples makes life easier. And one piece that always comes through for me? A versatile, stylish dress.

This time of year, I tend to be a bit more adventurous with what I wear. I am usually a neutrals-only kind of girl, favouring all things black, white and brown, however, when it comes to peak summer, I (slightly) branch out of my minimalist style and introduce a bit of colour and print in the form of dresses. Last summer I wore a tile printed yellow dress from Australian brand Palm Noosa and I don’t think I’ve ever received so many compliments on an outfit.

One dress style I’m definitely going to be investing in this year is a gingham dress (and yes, for me, a gingham print is out there.) Gingham is synonymous with balmy summer afternoons sat in the park and light evenings. It’s a classic, timeless print that we see year after year, and is a piece to invest in that you know will last for years to come. Not many prints have achieved classic status in the fashion world, but this perennial style certainly has.

So, with that in mind, and as I hunt for the perfect gingham dress myself, I’ve rounded up the best available to buy right now. Scroll down to see my edit of the best gingham dresses for summer 2025 and beyond.

Shop My Edit of the Best Gingham Dresses:

The Best Gingham Mini Dresses:

Coralie Dress -- Black Marilyn Gingham
DÔEN
Coralie Dress

I love the side button detailing.

Emma Gingham Cotton-Seersucker Mini Dress
POSSE
Emma Gingham Cotton-Seersucker Mini Dress

Posse do the prettiest summer dresses.

Mini Gingham Dress – Dark Blue/beige – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Mini Gingham Dress

The spaghetti straps are perfect for a heatwave.

Gingham Seersucker Minidress
Hunza G
Gingham Seersucker Minidress

Our favourite swimwear brand nails it with this halterneck number.

Clea Dress
Reformation
Clea Dress

A sleek, stylish dress for a summer evening, just add heeled sandals.

Antiqua Gingham Linen Minidress
Asceno
Antiqua Gingham Linen Minidress

The fact it's 100% linen has sold it to me.

Rachel Gingham Linen and Cotton-Blend Mini Dress
THIERRY COLSON
Rachel Gingham Linen and Cotton-Blend Mini Dress

I'd style this with tan accessories for the ultimate summery feel.

ZARA, Gingham Mini Dress
ZARA
Gingham Mini Dress

Pretty in pink!

The Best Gingham Midi Dresses:

Kiria Dress
Reformation
Kiria Dress

I love the drop waist on this Reformation dress.

Damson Madder Faith Gingham Midi Dress
Anthropologie
Damson Madder Faith Gingham Midi Dress

The contrasting frilled edges give such a quirky finish.

Green Gingham Sleeveless Tiered Charlie Midi Dress
Nobodys Child
Green Gingham Sleeveless Tiered Charlie Midi Dress

Nobody's Child is my go-to for summer dresses, I couldn't choose which one of their gingham styles was my favourite.

Off-The-Shoulder Gingham Cotton-Seersucker Midi Dress
ROSIE ASSOULIN
Off-The-Shoulder Gingham Cotton-Seersucker Midi Dress

This off-the-shoulder dress is so chic and perfect for a statement holiday outfit.

Ischia Shirred Gingham Cotton-Voile Midi Dress
DÔEN
Ischia Shirred Gingham Cotton-Voile Midi Dress

The Ischia dress is one of Dôen's bestselling styles and it's clear why.

Blue Seersucker Check Midi Dress
GANNI
Blue Seersucker Check Midi Dress

A loose fitting style is perfect for those hot days when you just want to throw something on and look put together.

Yellow Gingham Seersucker Bandeau Midi Summer Dress
Next
Gingham Seersucker Bandeau Midi Summer Dress

Yellow is this seasons biggest colour.

Gingham Silk Midi Dress
LA LIGNE
Gingham Silk Midi Dress

Elegant and timeless. What's not to love?

The Best Gingham Maxi Dresses:

Untitled in Motion Annah Dress
Free People
Annah Dress

This bright blue number will guarantee compliments.

Laia Shirred Gingham Cotton Maxi Dress
FAITHFULL
Laia Shirred Gingham Cotton Maxi Dress

A beauty!

Berry Gingham Esme Dress - Xxs
Pink City Prints
Berry Gingham Esme Dress

Pink City Prints sell such gorgeous statement summer dresses, I get compliments every time I wear mine.

The A&f Julia Slip Cutout Maxi Dress
Abercrombie
The A&f Julia Slip Cutout Maxi Dress

Perfect for a summer getaway.

Asos Design Shirred Tie Front Bandeau Maxi Dress in Chocolate Gingham
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Shirred Tie Front Bandeau Maxi Dress

Chocolate brown is such a big trend this summer, so this ticks off two in one go.

Lori Open-Back Gingham Cotton-Seersucker Maxi Dress
POSSE
Lori Open-Back Gingham Cotton-Seersucker Maxi Dress

This is such an elegant dress and the strappy open back is such a gorgeous finish.

Rita Gingham Linen Blend Dress
KITRI
Rita Gingham Linen Blend Dress

The ruched detailing is such a nice touch.

Shirred Gingham Cotton-Poplin Maxi Dress
AMY LYNN
Shirred Gingham Cotton-Poplin Maxi Dress

I've seen shirred tops everywhere recently, and the subtle gingham print is one for those a bit wary of the trend.

Latest