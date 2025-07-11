Suddenly, the Most Stylish Women I Know Are All Opting for a Summer Dress in This Pretty Print

Now that summer’s in full swing and temperatures are rising, I am happily embracing the sunshine—while conveniently forgetting just how unpredictable British weather can be. My summer wardrobe is finally out, but figuring out what to wear during a heatwave still isn’t always straightforward. Right?!

Whether you’re jetting off on holiday, enjoying a British staycation, catching up with friends in the evenings, or updating your work wardrobe for warmer days, having a few reliable summer staples makes life easier. And one piece that always comes through for me? A versatile, stylish dress.

This time of year, I tend to be a bit more adventurous with what I wear. I am usually a neutrals-only kind of girl, favouring all things black, white and brown, however, when it comes to peak summer, I (slightly) branch out of my minimalist style and introduce a bit of colour and print in the form of dresses. Last summer I wore a tile printed yellow dress from Australian brand Palm Noosa and I don’t think I’ve ever received so many compliments on an outfit.

One dress style I’m definitely going to be investing in this year is a gingham dress (and yes, for me, a gingham print is out there.) Gingham is synonymous with balmy summer afternoons sat in the park and light evenings. It’s a classic, timeless print that we see year after year, and is a piece to invest in that you know will last for years to come. Not many prints have achieved classic status in the fashion world, but this perennial style certainly has.

So, with that in mind, and as I hunt for the perfect gingham dress myself, I’ve rounded up the best available to buy right now. Scroll down to see my edit of the best gingham dresses for summer 2025 and beyond.

Reformation Kiria Dress £298 SHOP NOW I love the drop waist on this Reformation dress. Anthropologie Damson Madder Faith Gingham Midi Dress £110 SHOP NOW The contrasting frilled edges give such a quirky finish. Nobodys Child Green Gingham Sleeveless Tiered Charlie Midi Dress £76 SHOP NOW Nobody's Child is my go-to for summer dresses, I couldn't choose which one of their gingham styles was my favourite. ROSIE ASSOULIN Off-The-Shoulder Gingham Cotton-Seersucker Midi Dress £671 SHOP NOW This off-the-shoulder dress is so chic and perfect for a statement holiday outfit. DÔEN Ischia Shirred Gingham Cotton-Voile Midi Dress £403 SHOP NOW The Ischia dress is one of Dôen's bestselling styles and it's clear why. GANNI Blue Seersucker Check Midi Dress £285 SHOP NOW A loose fitting style is perfect for those hot days when you just want to throw something on and look put together. Next Gingham Seersucker Bandeau Midi Summer Dress £42 SHOP NOW Yellow is this seasons biggest colour. LA LIGNE Gingham Silk Midi Dress £380 SHOP NOW Elegant and timeless. What's not to love?

