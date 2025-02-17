I Didn't Think This "Ugly" Sneaker Color Trend Would Last, But It's Cooler Than Ever in 2025

When it comes to fashion, there's something to be said for those colors that go with nothing and therefore go with everything. They may be polarizing, but sometimes they catch on. To provide context, one of the color trends that I'm referring to that fits this description is bright canary yellow, and the specific form it was most coveted in was sneakers. I reported that Kaia Gerber was frequently spotted wearing bright yellow sneakers nearly two years ago when Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 sneakers were the latest affordable It item that was sold out everywhere. The yellow sneaker trend never went away, even while prettier colors like pale pink have emerged. And we now have celebrity proof that the "ugly" sneaker color trend is still very much alive, as just confirmed by the always trend-forward Anya Taylor-Joy.

While strolling around NYC with her husband over the weekend, Taylor-Joy was photographed wearing a chic all-burgundy outfit, unexpectedly, with yellow sneakers (also, Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66, it's worth noting). Especially in the winter, a pop of color is a welcome sight, and Taylor-Joy's choice to wear clashing sneakers with her richly-colored outfit paid off, in my opinion. If you're also still on board with the yellow sneaker trend, keep scrolling to shop some of the coolest pairs to wear in 2025.

On Anya Taylor-Joy: Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Sneakers ($155)

Shop Bright Yellow Sneakers

Puma Speedcat Og Sneakers
PUMA
Puma Speedcat OG Sneakers in Gold

Handball Spezial Sneaker
Adidas Originals
Handball Spezial Sneakers in Yellow

Sam Edelman Kallen Sneakers
Sam Edelman
Kallen Sneakers in Saffron Yellow

Onitsuka Tiger, Mexico 66 Sneakers in Yellow/Black
Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico 66 Sneakers in Yellow/Black

Japan Sneakers
Adidas
Japan Sneakers

Chuck Taylor All Star Canvas
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Canvas Sneakers in Yellow Chrome

X Wales Bonner Gender Inclusive Samba Suede Sneaker
ADIDAS X WALES BONNER
X Wales Bonner Gender Inclusive Samba Suede Sneakers in St Fade Yellow/Navy

Acne Studios Bars Sneakers
Acne Studios
Bars Sneakers in Yellow/Black

