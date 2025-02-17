I Didn't Think This "Ugly" Sneaker Color Trend Would Last, But It's Cooler Than Ever in 2025
When it comes to fashion, there's something to be said for those colors that go with nothing and therefore go with everything. They may be polarizing, but sometimes they catch on. To provide context, one of the color trends that I'm referring to that fits this description is bright canary yellow, and the specific form it was most coveted in was sneakers. I reported that Kaia Gerber was frequently spotted wearing bright yellow sneakers nearly two years ago when Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 sneakers were the latest affordable It item that was sold out everywhere. The yellow sneaker trend never went away, even while prettier colors like pale pink have emerged. And we now have celebrity proof that the "ugly" sneaker color trend is still very much alive, as just confirmed by the always trend-forward Anya Taylor-Joy.
While strolling around NYC with her husband over the weekend, Taylor-Joy was photographed wearing a chic all-burgundy outfit, unexpectedly, with yellow sneakers (also, Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66, it's worth noting). Especially in the winter, a pop of color is a welcome sight, and Taylor-Joy's choice to wear clashing sneakers with her richly-colored outfit paid off, in my opinion. If you're also still on board with the yellow sneaker trend, keep scrolling to shop some of the coolest pairs to wear in 2025.
On Anya Taylor-Joy: Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Sneakers ($155)
Shop Bright Yellow Sneakers
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
