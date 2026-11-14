FYI, Winter 2026 Will Be All About These 7 Cool Sneaker Trends

Have you noticed it too? Sneakers have steadily been climbing the ranks, evolving from the default thing we throw on for the gym, airport, or grocery store to the shoes we intentionally reach for to make our outfits cooler. In some cases, they're even outshining flats and loafers, and this winter, the sneaker trends on deck for the cold-weather months are set to play a major role in what defines cool style.
There are a few departures from season past to take note of. First, that the era of super-chunky, athletic sneakers is coming to an end while barely there "air" sneakers become the new It sneaker trend to wear with everything from sweatpants to skirts. White sneakers are still a thing (and probably always will be), but for winter '26, all the It girls such as Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber are opting for all-black silhouettes—the two have both worn their Nike Shox a lot recently—and they're the unexpectedly cool color to try, especially with black leggings. Elsewhere, we're seeing exotic finishes like calf hair and crocodile embossing lead the charge, with the adidas Japan sneakers taking the lead for most popular pair.
Whether you’re building a capsule wardrobe or just need a refresh, these are the seven biggest sneaker trends of winter 2026 and the standout pairs worth adding to your cart.
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The Top 7 Sneaker Trends for Winter 2026
1. Barely There Sneakers
Slim, low-profile styles with minimal soles and little structure continue to dominate. Dubbed "air" sneakers, they're just that: lightweight, pliable, and easy to wear. They're like the sneaker equivalent of a ballet flat, and they function the same way in your closet—style with everything from sweatpants and leggings to skirts and trousers.
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J.Crew
Ballet Sneakers in Nylon and Leather
ZARA
Blucher Sneakers
adidas
Tokyo Shoes
MANGO
Lace-Up Leather Sneakers
2. All-Black Sneakers
All-black sneakers sound decidedly un-chic, but if anyone can change our minds on them, it's Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber. Both It girls have been reaching for similar pairs of black Nike Shox to wear with leggings and sporty jackets, and it has us thinking: White sneakers and white socks are officially dated, and black sneakers with either black or white socks are the new uniform.
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Nike
Shox Tl Shoes
Salomon
XT-Whisper GTX Sneakers
ASICS®
Gt-2160™ Sneaker
adidas
Adizero Dropset Pro Training Shoes
On
Cloud 6 Waterproof Sneaker
3. Canvas Sneakers
Another sneaker style making a surprising comeback is canvas sneakers. More and more, we're seeing Gen Z It girls styling the iconic skateboarding style from Vans and with recent releases from The Row and Jacquemus, canvas finishes are getting the fashion treatment.
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The Row
Fynn Sneaker
Vans
Premium Authentic Sneakers in Canvas
Jacquemus
Les Fefe Low-Top Sneakers
COS
Canvas Plimsoll Sneakers
Coach
Skate Sneaker With Hardware
4. Brown Suede Sneakers
Rich chocolate and espresso suedes just feel right for the coldest months of the year. Suede, of course, pretty much always look elevated and a little retro, making a pair of brown suede sneakers a staple piece that looks so good with everything else in your closet.
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Tory Burch
Field Sneaker
The Row
Clement Sneakers
COS
Leather Sneakers
ALOHAS
Tb.24 Sneaker
New Balance
204l Sneakers
5. Exotic Sneakers
Exotic finishes like croc embossing and calf hair are taking the sneaker into true luxury territory, turning even the most casual pair into something undeniably "rich"-looking. From a dream Chanel pair to viral Adidas iterations, these are It sneakers if I've ever seen them.
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CHANEL
Calfskin & Suede Calfskin Sneakers
JACQUEMUS
Les Tennis Snake-Effect Leather Sneakers
adidas
Japan Shoes
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
+ Wales Bonner Gazelle Snake-Effect Lace-Up Leather Sneakers
MANGO
Leather Trainers With Fleece
6. Multicolor Sneakers
If your winter wardrobe skews neutral, a pair of color-blocked sneakers is an easy way to add some fun. Playful mixes of contrasting hues and panels are everywhere we look right now, and the color combinations are instant focal points in an outfit.
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CELINE
The Flat Sneaker
Marc Jacobs
The 72 Spring Metallic Sneaker
NEW BALANCE
992 Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
Nike
Sprint Sister Sneaker
ZARA
Combined Sneakers
7. High-Traction Sneakers
Slim sneakers are still the dominating silhouette of the moment, but we're starting to them evolve with new iterations and for winter, vintage-inspired runners are getting a practical upgrade with grippy treaded soles that lend them a healthy dose of nostalgia.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over eight years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.