When it comes to off-duty celebrity style, if the chicest A-listers aren't wearing jeans, they're probably in classic trousers. But for a more casual day, leggings and track pants have become the go-tos. The latter seem particularly popular in Jennifer Lawrence's wardrobe, as the actress and founder of Mes° was already spotted wearing them twice this week. The first time she wore them, the styling really caught my attention. Instead of opting for the expected sneakers, J.Law took the unconventional route, pairing her track pants with black leather loafers.
The loafer-and-track-pant combo is the epitome of the wrong-shoe theory, coined by stylist Allison Bornstein. The idea is that choosing unexpected or "wrong" shoes makes an outfit look chic, cool, and considered. But J.Law's use of juxtaposition didn't stop there. She then styled the look with a denim barn jacket, bringing a rugged, countryside-inspired sensibility to the athletic pants.
Ultimately, J.Law's outfit is a lesson in the power of unexpected styling, a through line we've seen in the chicest looks of the season. So the next time you're getting dressed and instinctively reach for the obvious shoe pairing, pause and consider what you wouldn't normally wear with the trousers. You just might find that the most unlikely combination looks the best.
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Shop the Best Track Pants and Loafers
adidas
Firebird Loose Track Pants
J.Law loves Adidas track pants.
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You can't beat this price.
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Splits59
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Daily Practice
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This knit pair is a little less sporty but still features the classic track pant–inspired stripes.
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Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.