FYR: Elegant It Girls Are Wearing This and This With Sneakers Right Now

As someone who wears sneakers more during the winter than any other time of year, I'm always on the hunt for fresh ways to style them. Elegant styling ideas, in particular, are what I seek out for my winter sneaker outfits. As Jennifer Lawrence just displayed while out in NYC, it doesn't take much to give your sneakers an elegant upgrade with winter pieces, especially the two she just paired with her jeans and Vans Authentic Sneakers.
The items in question are a camel coat and a long pendant necklace. The former adds a chic, classic touch, while the latter adds a trend-forward one. Both are easy to throw on as you're heading out the door, and the amount of low-key elegance they add to any sneaker style is undeniable. See for yourself via Lawrence's outfit and shop camel coats, long pendant necklaces, and sneakers to wear together this winter.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.