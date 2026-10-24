It's not every day an Angel gets her wings, but finding her perfect jeans? That's another story. Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio returned to the 2026 VS Fashion Show for her 20th anniversary, wearing quintessential model off-duty style: blue jeans, a white T-shirt, and a leather jacket.
While a cool biker jacket looks good with any style of denim, Ambrosio's Mother jeans, called The Reifler, are perfect for this model's backstage moment. Described as a "straight-leg style with a bit of a kick," they borrow from denim's best decades: The '70s, '80s, and '90s. The exact wash Ambrosio wears feels even more vintage with subtle fading, whiskering, and distressed details straight out of the grunge era. Even Courtney Love would approve.
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Ready to amp up your denim wardrobe? Check out Alessandra Ambrosio's exact jeans below, plus see how she styled them before getting glam for the VS Fashion Show.
Mother Denim
The Reifler
Alessandra Ambrosio wore these exact jeans in the After Midnight wash, as seen above.
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Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.