Not Every Ballet-Flats Color Works With Light-Wash Jeans—This One Does

Last week, Hosk shared a few photos on Instagram Stories. In one, she wore an elegant denim ensemble, pairing a brown cinch-waist leather jacket with high-waisted light-wash jeans. She grounded the look with The Row's Marlo Bag and two-tone ballet flats.
Solid black, brown, or tan ballet flats would have worked with Hosk's outfit, but the tan-and-brown color blocking made it look elevated. The rich, contrasting tones gave the casual denim personality, depth, and visual interest, while modern details like the pointed toe and high-vamp design kept the outfit feeling current.
Keep scrolling to shop the best two-tone ballet flats and the other pieces you need to re-create Hosk's look.
Shop Two-Tone Ballet Flats
Sam Edelman
Alie 2 Ballet Flats
I love the burgundy paired with the brown as well as the mix of fabrics.
Tory Burch
Cap Toe Ballet Flats
You'll get a lot of wear out of this classic pair.
Dolce Vita
Ritla Captoe Ballet Flats Pink Suede
I just got these. They're even chicer in person.
dear frances
Gala Flats
The pointed toe is so elegant.
Steve Madden
Kit Ballet Flats
These are giving Chanel.
Get Hosk's Look
ZARA
Faux Leather Adjustable Waist Jacket
This expensive-looking jacket will be sold out by November 1.
Citizens of Humanity x Jennifer Meyer
Blaine Straight Leg Jean
A vintage-inspired design with a high-rise, straight-leg silhouette.
THE ROW
Marlo 12 Leather Tote
If you've been eyeing the Marlo, this is your sign. There are only a few left in stock.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.