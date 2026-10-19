Not Every Ballet-Flats Color Works With Light-Wash Jeans—This One Does

Black flats are chic, but light-wash jeans pair particularly well with this ballet-flats color trend in 2026.

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Elsa wears a brown leather jacket and sunglasses.
(Image credit: @hoskelsa)
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The idea that white jeans are reserved for summer has long been debunked, and the same goes for light-wash blue denim. Fashion insiders are making the case for wearing light-wash jeans through fall and winter too. Style icons like Hailey Bieber, Ayo Edebiri, and Sabrina Carpenter have paired them with everything from pumps to heeled ankle boots. Most recently, though, Elsa Hosk wore the denim style with the flat-shoe trend she thinks complements it best: two-tone ballet flats.

Last week, Hosk shared a few photos on Instagram Stories. In one, she wore an elegant denim ensemble, pairing a brown cinch-waist leather jacket with high-waisted light-wash jeans. She grounded the look with The Row's Marlo Bag and two-tone ballet flats.

Elsa wears a brown cinch-waist jacket, light-wash jeans, brown tote bag, and two-tone flats.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

On Elsa Hosk: The Row Marlo Bag ($4900); Chanel shoes; Magda Butrym jacket; Helsa jeans; Valentino sunglasses

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Solid black, brown, or tan ballet flats would have worked with Hosk's outfit, but the tan-and-brown color blocking made it look elevated. The rich, contrasting tones gave the casual denim personality, depth, and visual interest, while modern details like the pointed toe and high-vamp design kept the outfit feeling current.

Keep scrolling to shop the best two-tone ballet flats and the other pieces you need to re-create Hosk's look.

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Nikki Chwatt
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.