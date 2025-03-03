Milan Street Style Is Elite—6 Fresh Trends I'm Taking Back to New York

A collage of women at Milan Fashion Week.
(Image credit: The Style Stalker)
in Features

Milan Fashion Week is not just a celebration of runway shows; it's also a vibrant hub for street style. The most stylish people flood the sidewalks and transform them into runways of their own, showcasing their chicest looks.

As the epicenter of Italian fashion, Milan plays a crucial role in setting global trends, so it's no surprise that attendees at fashion week step out in their most trendsetting ensembles. Although an eclectic mix of personal styles is present, certain themes emerge and provide a glimpse into the fashion landscape for the months ahead.

Eager to discover the top trends? Continue reading and explore the standout street style trends from Milan Fashion Week.

Ecru Outerwear

A collage of women wearing camel-colored outerwear.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Yes, fashion week attendees wore trending colors like cherry red, butter yellow, and sage green. However, the standout color was ecru, especially in outerwear. From short, belted jackets to long trench and duster coats, the neutral hue took center stage, exuding sophisticated, understated elegance. These ecru outerwear options paired effortlessly with almost any color, but they also looked remarkably stylish when worn as part of a monochromatic outfit.

Shop the trend:

Faux Suede Trench Coat
ZARA
Faux Suede Trench Coat

Knitted-Collar Trench Coat
MANGO
Long Oversized Double-Breasted Trench Coat

By Marianna Abbey Jacket
L'Academie By Marianna
Abbey Jacket

Corduroy-Trimmed Coated-Canvas Jacket
TOTEME
Corduroy-Trimmed Coated-Canvas Jacket

Button-Down Shirts

A collage of women wearing button-down shirts.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Some of the chicest women on the streets of Milan effortlessly elevated the classic button-down shirt. The key to their looks was in the details—crisp collars, perfectly rolled sleeves, and fabrics that range from soft cotton to luxurious silk. How did they style them? Mainly, they were worn buttoned to the top with the bottom two buttons undone and paired with tailored trousers or skirts, exuding an air of refinement.

Shop the trend:

Garçon Classic Shirt in Striped Cotton Poplin
J.Crew
Garçon Classic Shirt in Striped Cotton Poplin

Madewell, Alexa Chung Poplin Button-Up Shirt
Alexa Chung for Madewell
Poplin Button-Up Shirt

MANGO, Oversize Poplin Shirt

MANGO
Oversize Poplin Shirt

Embroidered Organic Cotton Oxford Shirt
TOTEME
Embroidered Organic Cotton Oxford Shirt

Aviator Sunglasses

A collage of women wearing aviator sunglasses.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Aviator sunglasses remain a dominant trend in fashion for 2025, bringing a vibrant mix of boldness and comfort to street style. This season, however, there is a noticeable shift toward oversize acetate frames and away from the traditional wire design for a more striking aesthetic. These statement pieces not only serve as accessories, but they also make for bold declarations of style that enhance any outfit.

Shop the trend:

Whirlpool 53mm Aviator Sunglasses
AIRE
Whirlpool Aviator Sunglasses

Salomé Aviator-Style Acetate Sunglasses
CHLOÉ
Salomé Aviator-Style Acetate Sunglasses

Jet Set 45mm Small Aviator Sunglasses
QUAY
Jet Set Small Aviator Sunglasses

Drop Oversized Aviator-Style Tortoiseshell Recycled-Acetate and Gold-Tone Sunglasses
BOTTEGA VENETA
Drop Oversized Aviator-Style Sunglasses

'80s Business Chic

A collage of women in business chic outfits.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

In Milan, the fashion crowd embraced the Saint Laurent–inspired "'80s business chic" trend, which began during the brand's S/S 25 show and has continued to grow in popularity. We noticed leather bomber jackets paired with blazers, matching pants, and neckties. Soft trench coats were also worn over button-down shirts and wide-leg pants.

Shop the trend:

Faux Leather Bomber Jacket
ZARA
Faux Leather Bomber Jacket

Bea Crepe Blazer
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Bea Crepe Blazer

Prep Striped Tie
Free People
Prep Striped Tie

Bufus Pleated Cotton-Poplin Straight-Leg Pants
THE ROW
Bufus Pleated Cotton-Poplin Straight-Leg Pants

White Heels

A collage of women wearing white heels at Milan Fashion Week.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

White heels are a shoe trend that often goes unnoticed but truly deserves more recognition. With their sleek lines and pristine look, they embody timeless elegance and can effortlessly elevate both casual and formal outfits. Whether paired with jeans and a shearling coat or a black maxi dress, their versatility is unmatched.

Shop the trend:

Risktaker Pointed Toe Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Risktaker Pointed Toe Pumps

Laury Heel
Dolce Vita
Laury Heels

Mia Leather Pumps
KHAITE
Mia Leather Pumps

Cherry Pump
Tony Bianco
Cherry Pumps

Zebra-Print Pieces

A collage of women wearing zebra print at Milan Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Getty Images; The Style Stalker)

Zebra-print pieces made a prominent appearance on the streets of Milan. While this unconventional pattern may provoke initial skepticism, it can look incredibly chic when styled correctly. For example, one fashion week attendee opted for a statement zebra-print coat and made it the outfit as an effortlessly stylish way to incorporate the trend. Additionally, two other trendsetters showcased how pairing zebra print with bright-red garments can create a polished look.

Shop the trend:

Dusk Knit Top
Reformation
Dusk Knit Top

Crinkled Ruffle-Trim Skirt in Zebra Print
j.crew
Crinkled Ruffle-Trim Skirt in Zebra Print

Lopsy Bag
SIMON MILLER
Lopsy Bag

Zebra-Print Satin Shirt
The Attico
Zebra-Print Satin Shirt

Explore More:
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

