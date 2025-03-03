Milan Street Style Is Elite—6 Fresh Trends I'm Taking Back to New York

Milan Fashion Week is not just a celebration of runway shows; it's also a vibrant hub for street style. The most stylish people flood the sidewalks and transform them into runways of their own, showcasing their chicest looks.

As the epicenter of Italian fashion, Milan plays a crucial role in setting global trends, so it's no surprise that attendees at fashion week step out in their most trendsetting ensembles. Although an eclectic mix of personal styles is present, certain themes emerge and provide a glimpse into the fashion landscape for the months ahead.

Eager to discover the top trends? Continue reading and explore the standout street style trends from Milan Fashion Week.

Ecru Outerwear

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Yes, fashion week attendees wore trending colors like cherry red, butter yellow, and sage green. However, the standout color was ecru, especially in outerwear. From short, belted jackets to long trench and duster coats, the neutral hue took center stage, exuding sophisticated, understated elegance. These ecru outerwear options paired effortlessly with almost any color, but they also looked remarkably stylish when worn as part of a monochromatic outfit.

Button-Down Shirts

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Some of the chicest women on the streets of Milan effortlessly elevated the classic button-down shirt. The key to their looks was in the details—crisp collars, perfectly rolled sleeves, and fabrics that range from soft cotton to luxurious silk. How did they style them? Mainly, they were worn buttoned to the top with the bottom two buttons undone and paired with tailored trousers or skirts, exuding an air of refinement.

Aviator Sunglasses

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Aviator sunglasses remain a dominant trend in fashion for 2025, bringing a vibrant mix of boldness and comfort to street style. This season, however, there is a noticeable shift toward oversize acetate frames and away from the traditional wire design for a more striking aesthetic. These statement pieces not only serve as accessories, but they also make for bold declarations of style that enhance any outfit.

'80s Business Chic

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

In Milan, the fashion crowd embraced the Saint Laurent–inspired "'80s business chic" trend, which began during the brand's S/S 25 show and has continued to grow in popularity. We noticed leather bomber jackets paired with blazers, matching pants, and neckties. Soft trench coats were also worn over button-down shirts and wide-leg pants.

White Heels

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

White heels are a shoe trend that often goes unnoticed but truly deserves more recognition. With their sleek lines and pristine look, they embody timeless elegance and can effortlessly elevate both casual and formal outfits. Whether paired with jeans and a shearling coat or a black maxi dress, their versatility is unmatched.

Zebra-Print Pieces

(Image credit: Getty Images; The Style Stalker)

Zebra-print pieces made a prominent appearance on the streets of Milan. While this unconventional pattern may provoke initial skepticism, it can look incredibly chic when styled correctly. For example, one fashion week attendee opted for a statement zebra-print coat and made it the outfit as an effortlessly stylish way to incorporate the trend. Additionally, two other trendsetters showcased how pairing zebra print with bright-red garments can create a polished look.

