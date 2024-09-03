Amal Clooney Arrived at the Airport In the One Shoe Trend I Would Never Wear Through Security
There's no disputing it, Amal Clooney is a women of many talents. But, choosing an airport-appropriate shoe might not be one of them. Stepping out in an elegant outfit that comprised of a draping jumpsuit, the lawyer and social activist paired her look with oversized sunglasses and a metallic gold wedge shoe.
Beautiful as they might be, when I saw Clooney's shoe choice my mind immediately went to the faff at the security queue that wearing a wedge is certain to cause. Not only will a wedge need to go through the scanners to ensure it's hollow, her pair also includes a buckle detail that you'll have to kneel down to un-do, not to mention having to stride bare-foot across the airport floor, these pretty gold shoes simply screamed inconvenient to me.
Appropriate for the airport? No. Incredibly chic? Yes, and I can think of many an occasion when Clooney's pretty wedges would be just the ticket—a garden party, an evening out, an all-day wedding—but not one of them involved having to pass through a security screening.
I know what you’re thinking—she probably doesn’t even go through standard security. Having never flown on a private jet myself, I’m not 100% on the process, but I have to assume she slipped into something a little more comfortable when she boarded the plane. Still, I applaud her commitment to a look, even if it might be impractical for the rest of us.
In honour of her chic ensemble, below, I’ve shopped out some chic wedge heels for you to wear outwith airport departures. Below that, you’ll find the shoes this fashion editor deems more sensible for a plane journey.
SHOP CHIC WEDGES (TO WEAR ANYWHERE ELSE BUT THE AIRPORT):
I always come back to St. Agni for their elevated footwear collection.
SHOP AIRPORT-FRIENDLY SHOES:
The gold metal embellishment adds such a playful edge.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
