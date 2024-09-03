Amal Clooney Arrived at the Airport In the One Shoe Trend I Would Never Wear Through Security

There's no disputing it, Amal Clooney is a women of many talents. But, choosing an airport-appropriate shoe might not be one of them. Stepping out in an elegant outfit that comprised of a draping jumpsuit, the lawyer and social activist paired her look with oversized sunglasses and a metallic gold wedge shoe.

Beautiful as they might be, when I saw Clooney's shoe choice my mind immediately went to the faff at the security queue that wearing a wedge is certain to cause. Not only will a wedge need to go through the scanners to ensure it's hollow, her pair also includes a buckle detail that you'll have to kneel down to un-do, not to mention having to stride bare-foot across the airport floor, these pretty gold shoes simply screamed inconvenient to me.

Appropriate for the airport? No. Incredibly chic? Yes, and I can think of many an occasion when Clooney's pretty wedges would be just the ticket—a garden party, an evening out, an all-day wedding—but not one of them involved having to pass through a security screening.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

I know what you’re thinking—she probably doesn’t even go through standard security. Having never flown on a private jet myself, I’m not 100% on the process, but I have to assume she slipped into something a little more comfortable when she boarded the plane. Still, I applaud her commitment to a look, even if it might be impractical for the rest of us.

In honour of her chic ensemble, below, I’ve shopped out some chic wedge heels for you to wear outwith airport departures. Below that, you’ll find the shoes this fashion editor deems more sensible for a plane journey.

SHOP CHIC WEDGES (TO WEAR ANYWHERE ELSE BUT THE AIRPORT):

Rixo Enza Wedges £245 SHOP NOW Take your inspiration from Amal and shop a metallic pair.

Reiss Anya Leather Strappy Wedge Heels £78 SHOP NOW This is on its way to selling out.

Zara Vinyl High-Heel Wedges £40 SHOP NOW The plum colour trend is taking off this autumn.

ST. Agni Leather Wedge Sandals £265 SHOP NOW I always come back to St. Agni for their elevated footwear collection.

Khaite Marion Embellished Leather Wedge Sandals £1020 SHOP NOW These also come in black and yellow.

Jeffrey Campbell Fiddle Platform Wedge Heels £180 SHOP NOW Trust me—these won't be in stock for long.

Charles & Keith Patent Triangle-Heel Wedge Mules £75 SHOP NOW Style with denim or wear with a LBD.

SHOP AIRPORT-FRIENDLY SHOES:

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flat £268 SHOP NOW These also come in 9 other shades.

Birkenstock Faded Khaki Suede Boston Clogs £130 £120 SHOP NOW These will quickly become your most-worn shoes.

Adidas Originals + Sporty & Rich Olympic Adistar Embellished Faux Leather and Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers £120 SHOP NOW The gold metal embellishment adds such a playful edge.

Zara Ballet Flats £50 SHOP NOW Style with white socks or wear on their own.

New Balance 530 Trainers in White & Silver £100 SHOP NOW These classic trainers will never go out of style.