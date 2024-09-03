Amal Clooney Arrived at the Airport In the One Shoe Trend I Would Never Wear Through Security

Natalie Munro
By
published
in News

There's no disputing it, Amal Clooney is a women of many talents. But, choosing an airport-appropriate shoe might not be one of them. Stepping out in an elegant outfit that comprised of a draping jumpsuit, the lawyer and social activist paired her look with oversized sunglasses and a metallic gold wedge shoe.

Beautiful as they might be, when I saw Clooney's shoe choice my mind immediately went to the faff at the security queue that wearing a wedge is certain to cause. Not only will a wedge need to go through the scanners to ensure it's hollow, her pair also includes a buckle detail that you'll have to kneel down to un-do, not to mention having to stride bare-foot across the airport floor, these pretty gold shoes simply screamed inconvenient to me.

Appropriate for the airport? No. Incredibly chic? Yes, and I can think of many an occasion when Clooney's pretty wedges would be just the ticket—a garden party, an evening out, an all-day wedding—but not one of them involved having to pass through a security screening.

Amal Clooney wears wedges.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

I know what you’re thinking—she probably doesn’t even go through standard security. Having never flown on a private jet myself, I’m not 100% on the process, but I have to assume she slipped into something a little more comfortable when she boarded the plane. Still, I applaud her commitment to a look, even if it might be impractical for the rest of us.

In honour of her chic ensemble, below, I’ve shopped out some chic wedge heels for you to wear outwith airport departures. Below that, you’ll find the shoes this fashion editor deems more sensible for a plane journey.

SHOP CHIC WEDGES (TO WEAR ANYWHERE ELSE BUT THE AIRPORT):

Enza - Gold
Rixo
Enza Wedges

Take your inspiration from Amal and shop a metallic pair.

Anya Leather Strappy Wedge Heels
Reiss
Anya Leather Strappy Wedge Heels

This is on its way to selling out.

Vinyl High-Heel Wedges
Zara
Vinyl High-Heel Wedges

The plum colour trend is taking off this autumn.

Leather Wedge Sandals
ST. Agni
Leather Wedge Sandals

I always come back to St. Agni for their elevated footwear collection.

Marion Embellished Leather Wedge Sandals
Khaite
Marion Embellished Leather Wedge Sandals

These also come in black and yellow.

Jeffrey Campbell Fiddle Platform Wedge Heels
Jeffrey Campbell
Fiddle Platform Wedge Heels

Trust me—these won't be in stock for long.

Patent Triangle-Heel Wedge Mules
Charles & Keith
Patent Triangle-Heel Wedge Mules

Style with denim or wear with a LBD.

SHOP AIRPORT-FRIENDLY SHOES:

Bethany Ballet Flat
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flat

These also come in 9 other shades.

clogs
Birkenstock
Faded Khaki Suede Boston Clogs

These will quickly become your most-worn shoes.

+ Sporty & Rich Olympic Adistar Embellished Faux Leather and Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
Adidas Originals
+ Sporty & Rich Olympic Adistar Embellished Faux Leather and Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

The gold metal embellishment adds such a playful edge.

ZARA, Ballet Flats
Zara
Ballet Flats

Style with white socks or wear on their own.

New Balance 530 Trainers in White & Silver
New Balance
530 Trainers in White & Silver

These classic trainers will never go out of style.

Classic Leather Loafers
& Other Stories
Classic Leather Loafers

These also come in a leopard print style.

Explore More:
Amal Clooney
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸