Amal Clooney Has Worn This Color Trend for Years, But It'll Be Bigger Than Ever for Summer 2025

You know how fashion can affect your mood? Well, nothing perks me up as quickly as wearing a fun color. It's perhaps the simplest way I use clothes and accessories to improve my life. My wardrobe is filled with a range of hues, but right now, I'm fixating my attention on one specific trend in particular: limoncello. Amal Clooney has long been a proponent of this cheerful shade, but it's about to become as popular as ever this summer.

Spotted on the S/S 25 runways at Prada, Gabriela Hearst, and other heavy-hitting houses, limoncello is bound to be a hit. Over the years, Amal has proven its versatility by wearing a wide range of pieces, including a casual, floaty minidress and a fancy floor-length gown. Scroll down to see examples of the limoncello color trend on Amal Clooney and on the runway, and shop pieces in our shade du jour.

The Limoncello Color Trend on Amal Clooney

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As exemplified by Amal, the color trend is great for date night.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Limoncello also makes a splash on a red carpet.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

For daytime, consider a floaty minidress in our shade du jour.

Limoncello on the S/S 25 Runways

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prada's yellow anorak will be a hot-ticket item this season.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This Gabriela Hearst skirt is a fine example of the color trend.

Shop the Trend

ZARA Plain Knit Basic Short Sleeve Top $36 SHOP NOW

BERNADETTE Bowery One-Shoulder Floral-Print Stretch-Cotton Midi Dress $895 SHOP NOW

Jacquemus Sablier Pencil Skirt $790 SHOP NOW

SUZIE KONDI Banker Striped Cotton-Poplin Shorts $275 SHOP NOW