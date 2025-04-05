Amal Clooney Has Worn This Color Trend for Years, But It'll Be Bigger Than Ever for Summer 2025
You know how fashion can affect your mood? Well, nothing perks me up as quickly as wearing a fun color. It's perhaps the simplest way I use clothes and accessories to improve my life. My wardrobe is filled with a range of hues, but right now, I'm fixating my attention on one specific trend in particular: limoncello. Amal Clooney has long been a proponent of this cheerful shade, but it's about to become as popular as ever this summer.
Spotted on the S/S 25 runways at Prada, Gabriela Hearst, and other heavy-hitting houses, limoncello is bound to be a hit. Over the years, Amal has proven its versatility by wearing a wide range of pieces, including a casual, floaty minidress and a fancy floor-length gown. Scroll down to see examples of the limoncello color trend on Amal Clooney and on the runway, and shop pieces in our shade du jour.
The Limoncello Color Trend on Amal Clooney
As exemplified by Amal, the color trend is great for date night.
Limoncello also makes a splash on a red carpet.
For daytime, consider a floaty minidress in our shade du jour.
Limoncello on the S/S 25 Runways
Prada's yellow anorak will be a hot-ticket item this season.
This Gabriela Hearst skirt is a fine example of the color trend.
Shop the Trend
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.
