Amal Clooney's Croc-Embossed Thigh-High Boots Are About to Cause a Stir

If you haven't noticed, we're big fans of Amal Clooney here at Who What Wear. I'd be happy to wax poetic about her important humanitarian work, but we happen to be a fashion website, so I'll focus on her clothes for now. Clooney was just photographed leaving the new Broadway play Good Night, and Good Luck, in which her husband, George, makes his theater debut. To support him, she wore a Giambattista Valli leopard coat over a simple shift dress. It was her shoes, however, that commanded my attention.

Clooney's croc-embossed leather thigh-high boots are about to get fashion people talking worldwide. You might think such a daring trend would be hard to pull off, but she made it look easy as pie. Even though the first day of spring is a mere six days away, I'll be thinking of her boots for the foreseeable future. Scroll down to see her new outfit and shop a selection of similar boots.

(Image credit: Splash)

On Amal Clooney: Giambattista Valli coat

Shop Over-the-Knee Boots

Studio Amelia Maverick Croc-Embossed Lather Over-the-Knee Boots $890 SHOP NOW These are a spot-on option to re-create Amal Clooney's outfit.

Khaite Marfa Over-the-Knee Leather Boots $1980 SHOP NOW Khaite is on a winning streak right now.

Steve Madden Vava Black Paris $130 SHOP NOW I've been wearing Steve Madden for two decades now.