Amal Clooney's Croc-Embossed Thigh-High Boots Are About to Cause a Stir

If you haven't noticed, we're big fans of Amal Clooney here at Who What Wear. I'd be happy to wax poetic about her important humanitarian work, but we happen to be a fashion website, so I'll focus on her clothes for now. Clooney was just photographed leaving the new Broadway play Good Night, and Good Luck, in which her husband, George, makes his theater debut. To support him, she wore a Giambattista Valli leopard coat over a simple shift dress. It was her shoes, however, that commanded my attention.

Clooney's croc-embossed leather thigh-high boots are about to get fashion people talking worldwide. You might think such a daring trend would be hard to pull off, but she made it look easy as pie. Even though the first day of spring is a mere six days away, I'll be thinking of her boots for the foreseeable future. Scroll down to see her new outfit and shop a selection of similar boots.

Amal Clooney wears a leopard coat and croc-embossed thigh-high boots in New York City in March 2025

(Image credit: Splash)

On Amal Clooney: Giambattista Valli coat

Shop Over-the-Knee Boots

Maverick Croc-Embossed Lather Over-The-Knee Boots
Studio Amelia
Maverick Croc-Embossed Lather Over-the-Knee Boots

These are a spot-on option to re-create Amal Clooney's outfit.

Marfa Over-The-Knee Leather Boots
Khaite
Marfa Over-the-Knee Leather Boots

Khaite is on a winning streak right now.

Vava Black Paris
Steve Madden
Vava Black Paris

I've been wearing Steve Madden for two decades now.

Larroudé Kate Hi Boots in Black Leather
Larroudé
Kate Hi Boots in Black Leather

These boots are currently 50% off.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.

