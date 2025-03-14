Amal Clooney's Croc-Embossed Thigh-High Boots Are About to Cause a Stir
If you haven't noticed, we're big fans of Amal Clooney here at Who What Wear. I'd be happy to wax poetic about her important humanitarian work, but we happen to be a fashion website, so I'll focus on her clothes for now. Clooney was just photographed leaving the new Broadway play Good Night, and Good Luck, in which her husband, George, makes his theater debut. To support him, she wore a Giambattista Valli leopard coat over a simple shift dress. It was her shoes, however, that commanded my attention.
Clooney's croc-embossed leather thigh-high boots are about to get fashion people talking worldwide. You might think such a daring trend would be hard to pull off, but she made it look easy as pie. Even though the first day of spring is a mere six days away, I'll be thinking of her boots for the foreseeable future. Scroll down to see her new outfit and shop a selection of similar boots.
On Amal Clooney: Giambattista Valli coat
Shop Over-the-Knee Boots
These are a spot-on option to re-create Amal Clooney's outfit.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.
-
I Already Have an Elevated Closet, But If I Were to Start Over, I'd Go for These 5 Staples
Effortless outfit ideas ahead.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The Boot Trend Everyone With Expensive Taste Is Styling Instead of Flats or Heels
We're here for it.
By Michelle Scanga
-
Not Sneakers and Not Ballerinas—This Flat-Shoe Trend Is Far Chicer for Spring
Any guesses?
By Michelle Scanga
-
French and Spanish Women Just Confirmed It: This Pretty Sneaker Outfit Will Rule Summer 2025
Here's the proof.
By Michelle Scanga
-
Well-Dressed Celebs Have Basically Stopped Wearing These 3 Shoe Styles With Leggings
Find out which five styles they're into.
By Allyson Payer
-
This Pretty Blouse Trend Made Amal Clooney's Basic Trousers Look So Elegant in NYC
Always on point.
By Drew Elovitz
-
These Are the 7 Stylish Shoe Trends Fashion People Will Be Wearing With Jeans This Spring
I see chic denim outfits in your future.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Zara Just Delivered 8 Spring Shoe Trends That Will Make Your Outfits Look 10 Times Chicer
From chic T-bar silhouettes to cherry-red shoes.
By Judith Jones