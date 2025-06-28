Amal Clooney Just Brought Back the Shoe Trend That's Been Losing Relevance for Years
Seemingly half of Hollywood has decamped to Italy for the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, but George and Amal Clooney were not among the A-list guests. (If you remember, theirs was the original high-profile Venice wedding way back in 2014!) Instead, the stylish couple attended a red carpet event in London in support of King Charles's charity, The King's Trust. For the occasion, held at the Royal Festival Hall, Amal wore a custom dress by British brand 16Arlington.
The unique halter neckline and thigh-high slit on Amal's dress definitely turned heads, but my attention was focused on her footwear choice. Amal wore pointy-toe pumps that featured clear PVC side panels. In my opinion, PVC pumps peaked in popularity circa 2012 and have steadily declined since then, but Amal just convinced me that I wouldn't hate to see the trend come back. Scroll down to see her newest outfit.
See How Amal Clooney Styles PVC Pumps in 2025
On Amal Clooney: 16Arlington dress
George and Amal Clooney always look chic.
Shop Chic Versions of the Trend
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.
-
Brace Yourself—This "Ugly" '90s Sandal Trend Jennifer Aniston Used to Wear Nonstop Is Officially Back
It's about time, if you ask me.
-
The Surprising Shoe Trend I Spotted Everywhere in European Airports
Now boarding: Open-toed sandals.
-
It Can't Just Be Me: Everyone With Good Taste Is Skipping Flats for These Anti-Trend Sandals
With jeans, shorts, and dresses.
-
Instead of Strappy Sandals, Celebs in Mayfair and Manhattan Wear *This* Shoe Trend With Dresses
Keke Palmer is ahead of the game.
-
Boring Sandals Are So 2024—This Summer, Even Minimalists Are Playing Around With Fun Footwear
Beads, hardware, and more.
-
If I See You Swap Your Classic Ballet Flats for This Specific Alternative, I'll Know You Have Chic Taste
Don't think about it—just do it.
-
Confirmed: This Is the Sneaker Color Fashion People Are Swapping Their White Pairs For
It's true.
-
Amal Clooney Just Wore the '90s Dress Trend You're Guaranteed to See at Weddings This Summer
She's a pro at special-event dressing.