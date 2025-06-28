Amal Clooney Just Brought Back the Shoe Trend That's Been Losing Relevance for Years

Seemingly half of Hollywood has decamped to Italy for the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, but George and Amal Clooney were not among the A-list guests. (If you remember, theirs was the original high-profile Venice wedding way back in 2014!) Instead, the stylish couple attended a red carpet event in London in support of King Charles's charity, The King's Trust. For the occasion, held at the Royal Festival Hall, Amal wore a custom dress by British brand 16Arlington.

The unique halter neckline and thigh-high slit on Amal's dress definitely turned heads, but my attention was focused on her footwear choice. Amal wore pointy-toe pumps that featured clear PVC side panels. In my opinion, PVC pumps peaked in popularity circa 2012 and have steadily declined since then, but Amal just convinced me that I wouldn't hate to see the trend come back. Scroll down to see her newest outfit.

See How Amal Clooney Styles PVC Pumps in 2025

On Amal Clooney: 16Arlington dress

George and Amal Clooney always look chic.

