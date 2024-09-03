Amal Clooney Arrived at the Airport in the One Shoe Trend I Would Never Wear Through Security

There's no disputing it: Amal Clooney is a woman of many talents. But choosing a pair of airport-appropriate shoes might not be one of them. She recently stepped out in an elegant outfit that comprised of a draping jumpsuit, the lawyer and activist paired her look with oversize sunglasses and metallic gold wedge shoes.

As beautiful as they might be, when I saw Clooney's shoe choice, my mind immediately went to the faff at the security queue that wearing a wedge is certain to cause. With a buckle detail that you'll have to kneel to undo (not to mention having to stride barefoot across the airport floor), these pretty gold shoes simply screamed inconvenient to me.

Appropriate for the airport? No. Incredibly chic? Yes, and I can think of many an occasion when Amal's pretty wedges would be just the ticket—but not one of them involved having to pass through a security screening.

Amal Clooney wears wedges.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On second thought, it dawned on me that Clooney probably wouldn't find herself in the same security queue as I would. She'd be free of impatient people tusking behind her, so I actually commend Clooney's airport shoes. They're more comfortable than heels, but just as elegant.

Read on to discover our edit of the best wedge shoes out there, as well as an edit of the shoes we actually would wear to the airport below—all of which work best when paired with cozy socks.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.

