Amal Clooney Arrived at the Airport in the One Shoe Trend I Would Never Wear Through Security
There's no disputing it: Amal Clooney is a woman of many talents. But choosing a pair of airport-appropriate shoes might not be one of them. She recently stepped out in an elegant outfit that comprised of a draping jumpsuit, the lawyer and activist paired her look with oversize sunglasses and metallic gold wedge shoes.
As beautiful as they might be, when I saw Clooney's shoe choice, my mind immediately went to the faff at the security queue that wearing a wedge is certain to cause. With a buckle detail that you'll have to kneel to undo (not to mention having to stride barefoot across the airport floor), these pretty gold shoes simply screamed inconvenient to me.
Appropriate for the airport? No. Incredibly chic? Yes, and I can think of many an occasion when Amal's pretty wedges would be just the ticket—but not one of them involved having to pass through a security screening.
On second thought, it dawned on me that Clooney probably wouldn't find herself in the same security queue as I would. She'd be free of impatient people tusking behind her, so I actually commend Clooney's airport shoes. They're more comfortable than heels, but just as elegant.
Read on to discover our edit of the best wedge shoes out there, as well as an edit of the shoes we actually would wear to the airport below—all of which work best when paired with cozy socks.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
