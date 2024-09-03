Amal Clooney Arrived at the Airport in the One Shoe Trend I Would Never Wear Through Security

There's no disputing it: Amal Clooney is a woman of many talents. But choosing a pair of airport-appropriate shoes might not be one of them. She recently stepped out in an elegant outfit that comprised of a draping jumpsuit, the lawyer and activist paired her look with oversize sunglasses and metallic gold wedge shoes.

As beautiful as they might be, when I saw Clooney's shoe choice, my mind immediately went to the faff at the security queue that wearing a wedge is certain to cause. With a buckle detail that you'll have to kneel to undo (not to mention having to stride barefoot across the airport floor), these pretty gold shoes simply screamed inconvenient to me.

Appropriate for the airport? No. Incredibly chic? Yes, and I can think of many an occasion when Amal's pretty wedges would be just the ticket—but not one of them involved having to pass through a security screening.

On second thought, it dawned on me that Clooney probably wouldn't find herself in the same security queue as I would. She'd be free of impatient people tusking behind her, so I actually commend Clooney's airport shoes. They're more comfortable than heels, but just as elegant.

Read on to discover our edit of the best wedge shoes out there, as well as an edit of the shoes we actually would wear to the airport below—all of which work best when paired with cozy socks.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST WEDGES

RIXO ⋆ Enza - Gold $335 SHOP NOW Take your inspiration from Amal and buy a metallic pair.

Reiss Anya Leather Strappy Wedge Heels $285 $110 SHOP NOW This is on its way to selling out.

Zara Vinyl High-Heel Wedges $60 SHOP NOW The plum color trend is taking off this autumn.

ST. Agni Leather Wedge Sandals $320 SHOP NOW I always come back to St. Agni for its elevated footwear collection.

KHAITE Marion Embellished Leather Wedge Sandals $1280 SHOP NOW These also come in black and yellow.

Jeffrey Campbell Fiddle Platform Wedge Heels $175 SHOP NOW Trust me—these won't be in stock for long.

Charles & Keith Patent Triangle-Heel Wedge Mules $66 SHOP NOW Style with denim or wear with a LBD.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE AIRPORT FRIENDLY SHOES HERE

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flat $268 SHOP NOW These also come in nine other shades.

Birkenstock Faded Khaki Suede Boston Clogs £130 £120 SHOP NOW These will quickly become your most-worn shoes.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS + Sporty & Rich Olympic Adistar Embellished Faux Leather and Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers $140 SHOP NOW The gold metal embellishment adds such a playful edge.

ZARA Mary Janes $70 SHOP NOW Style with white socks or wear them on their own.

New Balance 530 Trainers in White & Silver $100 SHOP NOW These classic trainers will never go out of style.

& Other Stories Leather Penny Loafers $149 SHOP NOW These also come in a leopard-print style.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.