Amal Clooney Just Wore 2024's Most Controversial Shoe Trend in the Most 2025 Way

As one does when your last name is Clooney, George and Amal Clooney are spending their pre-holiday time in the sunny South of France enclave of St. Tropez. And as she always does, Amal is dressing for the location—footwear included.

During the time of year when most of us are stuck in boots and sneakers, Clooney just provided a reminder of the controversial shoe trend everyone was wearing earlier this year when the weather was warm: netted shoes. The trend went fully mainstream, as controversial trends sometimes do, but obviously fell by the wayside when cold weather arrived. But I do think the trend will return when things warm back up in 2025, and I think people will style them the way Clooney styled her Stella McCartney macramé high-heel mules: with the boho trend.

She paired a cream-colored lace top with cut-off denim shorts and a Chloé bracelet bag, all of which found the perfect match in her netted shoes. And given that the boho trend shows no signs of fading (especially when the weather warms up), I think it's only natural that people will wear them with the shoe trend they all bought in 2024. Keep scrolling to see Clooney's breezy look for yourself and shop netted shoes to wear with your boho pieces in the new year.

Amal and George Clooney in St. Tropez

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Amal Clooney: Chloé Bracelet Small Leather Shoulder Bag ($2850); Stella McCartney Terra Alter Mat Heels ($490)

Shop Netted Shoes

Stella Mccartney Terra Alter Mat Heels
Stella McCartney
Terra Alter Mat Heels

St. Agni Macrame Mesh Ballet Flats
St. Agni
Macrame Mesh Ballet Flats

Merida 25mm Leather Mules
Cult Gaia
Merida 25mm Leather Mules

Britt Ballet Flat
Reformation
Britt Ballet Flats

Ines Macrame Pump in Brunt Umber Leather
Larroudé
Ines Macrame Pumps in Brunt Umber Leather

Minette Crystal-Embellished Mesh Slip-On Shoes
Christopher Esber
Minette Crystal-Embellished Mesh Slip-On Shoes

Lupita Fishnet and Leather Mules
AMINA MUADDI
Lupita Fishnet and Leather Mules

Staud Alba Ballet Flats
Staud
Alba Ballet Flats

Leather-Trimmed Mesh Pumps
Alaïa
Leather-Trimmed Mesh Pumps

Scout Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Scout Heeled Sandals

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

