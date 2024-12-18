Amal Clooney Just Wore 2024's Most Controversial Shoe Trend in the Most 2025 Way

As one does when your last name is Clooney, George and Amal Clooney are spending their pre-holiday time in the sunny South of France enclave of St. Tropez. And as she always does, Amal is dressing for the location—footwear included.

During the time of year when most of us are stuck in boots and sneakers, Clooney just provided a reminder of the controversial shoe trend everyone was wearing earlier this year when the weather was warm: netted shoes. The trend went fully mainstream, as controversial trends sometimes do, but obviously fell by the wayside when cold weather arrived. But I do think the trend will return when things warm back up in 2025, and I think people will style them the way Clooney styled her Stella McCartney macramé high-heel mules: with the boho trend.

She paired a cream-colored lace top with cut-off denim shorts and a Chloé bracelet bag, all of which found the perfect match in her netted shoes. And given that the boho trend shows no signs of fading (especially when the weather warms up), I think it's only natural that people will wear them with the shoe trend they all bought in 2024. Keep scrolling to see Clooney's breezy look for yourself and shop netted shoes to wear with your boho pieces in the new year.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Amal Clooney: Chloé Bracelet Small Leather Shoulder Bag ($2850); Stella McCartney Terra Alter Mat Heels ($490)

Shop Netted Shoes

Stella McCartney Terra Alter Mat Heels $1225 $490 SHOP NOW

St. Agni Macrame Mesh Ballet Flats $329 $165 SHOP NOW

Cult Gaia Merida 25mm Leather Mules $478 $268 SHOP NOW

Reformation Britt Ballet Flats $268 SHOP NOW

Larroudé Ines Macrame Pumps in Brunt Umber Leather $350 $245 SHOP NOW

Christopher Esber Minette Crystal-Embellished Mesh Slip-On Shoes $850 SHOP NOW

AMINA MUADDI Lupita Fishnet and Leather Mules $760 SHOP NOW

Staud Alba Ballet Flats $450 SHOP NOW

Alaïa Leather-Trimmed Mesh Pumps $1050 SHOP NOW

Reformation Scout Heeled Sandals $248 $124 SHOP NOW