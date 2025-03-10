This Pretty Blouse Trend Made Amal Clooney's Basic Trousers Look So Elegant in NYC
Amal Clooney has a zillion accomplishments to her name, but that's not to say her fashion savviness should be overlooked! In fact, she's a favorite among Who What Wear editors of every style preference, from red carpet revelers to off-duty darlings.
Recently, we spotted the international lawyer out in New York City in a simple but perfectly tailored suit paired with a soft beige blouse. Tied with a bow, this posh addition to her outfit adds the perfect note of elegance to an otherwise businesslike ensemble. It is also a nice reminder that spring is just around the corner.
Keep scrolling to see how Clooney accessorized (note the berry-red mani and face-framing golden highlights), then shop several variations on the tie-neck blouse. From soft and washable silk to sculptural organza, it's a fun way to add a bit of flounce to any office outfit and perfect for date nights too!
Shop Pussy-Bow Blouses for Spring
