This Pretty Blouse Trend Made Amal Clooney's Basic Trousers Look So Elegant in NYC

Amal Clooney has a zillion accomplishments to her name, but that's not to say her fashion savviness should be overlooked! In fact, she's a favorite among Who What Wear editors of every style preference, from red carpet revelers to off-duty darlings.

Recently, we spotted the international lawyer out in New York City in a simple but perfectly tailored suit paired with a soft beige blouse. Tied with a bow, this posh addition to her outfit adds the perfect note of elegance to an otherwise businesslike ensemble. It is also a nice reminder that spring is just around the corner.

Keep scrolling to see how Clooney accessorized (note the berry-red mani and face-framing golden highlights), then shop several variations on the tie-neck blouse. From soft and washable silk to sculptural organza, it's a fun way to add a bit of flounce to any office outfit and perfect for date nights too!

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop Pussy-Bow Blouses for Spring

Quince Washable Stretch Silk Tie Neck Blouse $90 SHOP NOW Quince's washable silk can't be beat.

LK Bennett Hall Tie Neck Crepe Button-Up Shirt $275 SHOP NOW Note the posh pearl buttons.

H&M Tie-Neck Chiffon Blouse $25 SHOP NOW Tap into the trend at an affordable price.

Mango Blouse With Puffed Sleeves and Bow $50 SHOP NOW Puffed sleeves add an ethereal touch.

Kobi Halperin Galen Floral Tie Neck Chiffon Top $398 SHOP NOW We love this floral print.

Retrofête Hasli Top $428 SHOP NOW This one shimmers!

Lilysilk Bow-Tie Neck Silk Blouse $169 SHOP NOW Tie it in a bow, or leave it loose and undone.

& Other Stories Puff-Sleeve Bow-Detail Blouse $129 SHOP NOW Abstract elegance.