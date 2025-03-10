This Pretty Blouse Trend Made Amal Clooney's Basic Trousers Look So Elegant in NYC

By
published
in News

Amal Clooney has a zillion accomplishments to her name, but that's not to say her fashion savviness should be overlooked! In fact, she's a favorite among Who What Wear editors of every style preference, from red carpet revelers to off-duty darlings.

Recently, we spotted the international lawyer out in New York City in a simple but perfectly tailored suit paired with a soft beige blouse. Tied with a bow, this posh addition to her outfit adds the perfect note of elegance to an otherwise businesslike ensemble. It is also a nice reminder that spring is just around the corner.

Keep scrolling to see how Clooney accessorized (note the berry-red mani and face-framing golden highlights), then shop several variations on the tie-neck blouse. From soft and washable silk to sculptural organza, it's a fun way to add a bit of flounce to any office outfit and perfect for date nights too!

Amal Clooney wears a navy blue suit with a pussy bow blouse.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop Pussy-Bow Blouses for Spring

Quince Ivory Washable Stretch Silk Tie Neck Blouse
Quince
Washable Stretch Silk Tie Neck Blouse

Quince's washable silk can't be beat.

Hall Tie Neck Crepe Button-Up Shirt
LK Bennett
Hall Tie Neck Crepe Button-Up Shirt

Note the posh pearl buttons.

Tie-Neck Chiffon Blouse
H&M
Tie-Neck Chiffon Blouse

Tap into the trend at an affordable price.

Mango Pussy Bow Blouse
Mango
Blouse With Puffed Sleeves and Bow

Puffed sleeves add an ethereal touch.

Galen Floral Tie Neck Chiffon Top
Kobi Halperin
Galen Floral Tie Neck Chiffon Top

We love this floral print.

Hasli Top
Retrofête
Hasli Top

This one shimmers!

Bow-Tie Neck Silk Blouse
Lilysilk
Bow-Tie Neck Silk Blouse

Tie it in a bow, or leave it loose and undone.

Puff-Sleeve Bow-Detail Blouse
& Other Stories
Puff-Sleeve Bow-Detail Blouse

Abstract elegance.

Explore More:
Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸