Looking Chic at the Airport Is Possible—6 Outfits for Summer Flying

In my opinion, the hardest outfit you'll plan for your summer holiday is the one you're going to wear to the airport when you jet off on said holiday. In the colder months, the solution is simple—jeans or leggings, a jumper, a coat and trainers or boots. In the summer, however, when temperatures can be balmy when you're on route to the airport and filling time in the departures lounge, but can turn cold when you board the plane, striking the perfect outfit balance can be tricky and time-consuming.

Summer Airport Outfits

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

I know you have more important things to think about on the holiday lead up, so I decided to pull together some summer airport outfit suggestions for you. From classy yet comfortable trouser styles to the way you can wear your favourite holiday dress to taxi off in, scroll on to see the airport and plane looks I recommend trying this summer season.

6 Summer Airport Outfits That Are Comfortable and Chic

1. Jumper + Cotton Trousers

Summer Airport Outfits

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: I always feel the cold, so a knit is a must when I travel, be it on a plane or otherwise. Right now, the market is full of wide-leg, pyjama style trousers—look for cotton textures as they don't tend to crease as easily as other fabrics.

Shop the Look:

V-Cut Knit Jumper
& Other Stories
V-Cut Knit Jumper

With Nothing Underneath, The Palazzo Trouser in Seersucker Rain Blue Stripe
With Nothing Underneath
The Palazzo Trouser in Seersucker Rain Blue Stripe

Leonie Bow-Embellished Leather Flats
LOEFFLER RANDALL
Leonie Bow-Embellished Leather Flats

2. Light Layers + Cycling Shorts

Summer Airport Outfits

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

Style Notes: Leggings are still a sound airport outfit solution in the summer but on the warmest days—and if your destination is going to be scorching when you arrive—a pair of cycling shorts makes for an excellent alternative.

Shop the Look:

Chest-Pocket Cotton Shirt - Women
mango
Chest-Pocket Cotton Shirt - Women

Rib Racer Tank Top - White - Arket Gb
Arket
Rib Racer Tank Top

Lululemon
Lululemon
Wunder Train High-Rise Short

New Balance 550 Trainers - White/navy - Arket Gb
New Balance
550 Trainers

3. Breezy Dress + Leather Jacket

Summer Airport Outfits

(Image credit: @_loissterling)

Style Notes: In my opinion, dresses are underrated when it comes to airport outfits. Roomy styles are excellent for sitting in for long periods as they won't rub or dig in. Just be sure to pair short-sleeve styles with your choice of cover up should the cabin become a little chilly.

Shop the Look:

Agnes Pocket Leather Jacket
Whistles
Agnes Pocket Leather Jacket

+ Net Sustain Shirred Organic Cotton Midi Dress
MATTEAU
+ Net Sustain Shirred Organic Cotton Midi Dress

loewe, Small Anagram Basket
loewe
Small Anagram Basket

Flat Leather Slider Sandals
ZARA
Flat Leather Slider Sandals

4. T-Shirt + Tailored Trousers

Summer Airport Outfits

(Image credit: @wearetwinset)

Style Notes: If you're looking for a pulled-together airport outfit, it doesn't get slicker than a pair of soft tailored trousers. Add a T-shirt, baseball cap and chunky trainers to give them a casual, comfortable and cool spin.

Shop the Look:

+ Ritz Paris Embroidered Suede Baseball Cap
FRAME
+ Ritz Paris Embroidered Suede Baseball Cap

John Lewis , Organic Cotton Short Sleeve Crew Neck T-Shirt
John Lewis
Organic Cotton Short Sleeve Crew Neck T-Shirt

The Ultimate Relaxed Trouser - Grey
The Ultimate Relaxed Trouser - Grey

New Balance 530 Sneakers
& Other Stories
New Balance 530 Sneakers

5. Full Skirt + Loose Top

Summer Airport Outfits

(Image credit: @emmarosestyle)

Style Notes: Okay, so a white skirt might not be the most practical plane outfit going but a full skirt is a sensible choice. Roomy and elegant, choose whatever shoe and top you like to match.

Shop the Look:

Oversized T-Shirt
COS
Oversized T-Shirt

Nobody's Child, White Poplin Drawstring Midi Skirt
Nobody's Child
White Poplin Drawstring Midi Skirt

Samba Og Leather and Suede Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Samba Og Leather and Suede Sneakers

6. Knitted Co-Ord + Sandals

Summer Airport Outfits

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: Knitted fabrics are ideal for long-haul flights as they're stretchy and extremely comfortable. And, no creasing! Opt for a trouser co-ord and you'll look just as glossy when you land as you did when you took off.

Shop the Look:

Samina Pointelle-Knit Cotton-Blend Cardigan
BY MALENE BIRGER
Samina Pointelle-Knit Cotton-Blend Cardigan

Kiraz Pointelle-Knit Cotton-Blend Wide-Leg Pants
BY MALENE BIRGER
Kiraz Pointelle-Knit Cotton-Blend Wide-Leg Pants

Fisherman Woven Textured-Leather Sandals
THE ROW
Fisherman Woven Textured-Leather Sandals

Maxine Eggenberger
Maxine Eggenberger
Deputy Editor

Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.

Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.

Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.

