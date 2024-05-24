Looking Chic at the Airport Is Possible—6 Outfits for Summer Flying
In my opinion, the hardest outfit you'll plan for your summer holiday is the one you're going to wear to the airport when you jet off on said holiday. In the colder months, the solution is simple—jeans or leggings, a jumper, a coat and trainers or boots. In the summer, however, when temperatures can be balmy when you're on route to the airport and filling time in the departures lounge, but can turn cold when you board the plane, striking the perfect outfit balance can be tricky and time-consuming.
I know you have more important things to think about on the holiday lead up, so I decided to pull together some summer airport outfit suggestions for you. From classy yet comfortable trouser styles to the way you can wear your favourite holiday dress to taxi off in, scroll on to see the airport and plane looks I recommend trying this summer season.
6 Summer Airport Outfits That Are Comfortable and Chic
1. Jumper + Cotton Trousers
Style Notes: I always feel the cold, so a knit is a must when I travel, be it on a plane or otherwise. Right now, the market is full of wide-leg, pyjama style trousers—look for cotton textures as they don't tend to crease as easily as other fabrics.
Shop the Look:
2. Light Layers + Cycling Shorts
Style Notes: Leggings are still a sound airport outfit solution in the summer but on the warmest days—and if your destination is going to be scorching when you arrive—a pair of cycling shorts makes for an excellent alternative.
Shop the Look:
3. Breezy Dress + Leather Jacket
Style Notes: In my opinion, dresses are underrated when it comes to airport outfits. Roomy styles are excellent for sitting in for long periods as they won't rub or dig in. Just be sure to pair short-sleeve styles with your choice of cover up should the cabin become a little chilly.
Shop the Look:
4. T-Shirt + Tailored Trousers
Style Notes: If you're looking for a pulled-together airport outfit, it doesn't get slicker than a pair of soft tailored trousers. Add a T-shirt, baseball cap and chunky trainers to give them a casual, comfortable and cool spin.
Shop the Look:
5. Full Skirt + Loose Top
Style Notes: Okay, so a white skirt might not be the most practical plane outfit going but a full skirt is a sensible choice. Roomy and elegant, choose whatever shoe and top you like to match.
Shop the Look:
6. Knitted Co-Ord + Sandals
Style Notes: Knitted fabrics are ideal for long-haul flights as they're stretchy and extremely comfortable. And, no creasing! Opt for a trouser co-ord and you'll look just as glossy when you land as you did when you took off.
Shop the Look:
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.
Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.
