Looking Chic at the Airport Is Possible—6 Outfits for Summer Flying

In my opinion, the hardest outfit you'll plan for your summer holiday is the one you're going to wear to the airport when you jet off on said holiday. In the colder months, the solution is simple—jeans or leggings, a jumper, a coat and trainers or boots. In the summer, however, when temperatures can be balmy when you're on route to the airport and filling time in the departures lounge, but can turn cold when you board the plane, striking the perfect outfit balance can be tricky and time-consuming.

I know you have more important things to think about on the holiday lead up, so I decided to pull together some summer airport outfit suggestions for you. From classy yet comfortable trouser styles to the way you can wear your favourite holiday dress to taxi off in, scroll on to see the airport and plane looks I recommend trying this summer season.

6 Summer Airport Outfits That Are Comfortable and Chic

1. Jumper + Cotton Trousers

Style Notes: I always feel the cold, so a knit is a must when I travel, be it on a plane or otherwise. Right now, the market is full of wide-leg, pyjama style trousers—look for cotton textures as they don't tend to crease as easily as other fabrics.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories V-Cut Knit Jumper £65 SHOP NOW

With Nothing Underneath The Palazzo Trouser in Seersucker Rain Blue Stripe £120 SHOP NOW

LOEFFLER RANDALL Leonie Bow-Embellished Leather Flats £220 SHOP NOW

2. Light Layers + Cycling Shorts

Style Notes: Leggings are still a sound airport outfit solution in the summer but on the warmest days—and if your destination is going to be scorching when you arrive—a pair of cycling shorts makes for an excellent alternative.

Shop the Look:

mango Chest-Pocket Cotton Shirt - Women £36 SHOP NOW

Arket Rib Racer Tank Top £17 SHOP NOW

Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Short £58 SHOP NOW

New Balance 550 Trainers £120 SHOP NOW

3. Breezy Dress + Leather Jacket

Style Notes: In my opinion, dresses are underrated when it comes to airport outfits. Roomy styles are excellent for sitting in for long periods as they won't rub or dig in. Just be sure to pair short-sleeve styles with your choice of cover up should the cabin become a little chilly.

Shop the Look:

Whistles Agnes Pocket Leather Jacket £299 £199 SHOP NOW

MATTEAU + Net Sustain Shirred Organic Cotton Midi Dress £407 SHOP NOW

loewe Small Anagram Basket £595 SHOP NOW

ZARA Flat Leather Slider Sandals £50 SHOP NOW

4. T-Shirt + Tailored Trousers

Style Notes: If you're looking for a pulled-together airport outfit, it doesn't get slicker than a pair of soft tailored trousers. Add a T-shirt, baseball cap and chunky trainers to give them a casual, comfortable and cool spin.

Shop the Look:

FRAME + Ritz Paris Embroidered Suede Baseball Cap £290 SHOP NOW

John Lewis Organic Cotton Short Sleeve Crew Neck T-Shirt £10 SHOP NOW

The Ultimate Relaxed Trouser - Grey £85 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories New Balance 530 Sneakers £100 SHOP NOW

5. Full Skirt + Loose Top

Style Notes: Okay, so a white skirt might not be the most practical plane outfit going but a full skirt is a sensible choice. Roomy and elegant, choose whatever shoe and top you like to match.

Shop the Look:

Nobody's Child White Poplin Drawstring Midi Skirt £55 SHOP NOW

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Samba Og Leather and Suede Sneakers £95 SHOP NOW

6. Knitted Co-Ord + Sandals

Style Notes: Knitted fabrics are ideal for long-haul flights as they're stretchy and extremely comfortable. And, no creasing! Opt for a trouser co-ord and you'll look just as glossy when you land as you did when you took off.

Shop the Look:

BY MALENE BIRGER Samina Pointelle-Knit Cotton-Blend Cardigan £480 SHOP NOW

BY MALENE BIRGER Kiraz Pointelle-Knit Cotton-Blend Wide-Leg Pants £450 SHOP NOW