It's Not Even August, But I've Already Found What Will Be Autumn's Most Wanted Jacket

If you're an avid weather app checker like I am, you may have noticed that our regularly scheduled sunshine has been put on hold for the minute. In between the bright days, grey skies have settled over London, and I've finally accepted that it's time to look for a great jacket to see me through the cooler days and well into autumn.
The start of my search began where it always does—considering which style of jacket will be the most timeless and still feel contemporary. Quickly, I settled on the beloved barn jacket that continues to be a go-to for stylish people, and just as I came to that conclusion, Whistles re-released its best-selling jacket of last year. This time, I'm not letting it pass me by.
Roomy, cosy and with a classic appeal, this is the kind of jacket that you add to your wardrobe and find yourself reaching for time and time again. Available in both light beige and black colourways, it can easily be paired with the staple neutrals in your wardrobe, as well as bolder shades. The design nods to classic barn jackets, with a contrasting corduroy collar, and bold pockets that bring together style and function.
The exterior is composed of 100% cotton and emulates the timeless waxed styles we see year after year. And Whistles brings this quintessential jacket into a modern place with a slightly oversized silhouette. It's worth noting that the sleeves don't follow this oversized effect, with a regular length, which is a nice touch. Here, I sized down as I did for the beloved Clean Bonded Leather Jacket, but here I'd recommend taking your regular size.
Inside, the jacket is padded for extra warmth for those cooler autumn days. The jacket secures with both a zip and poppers, keeping the wearer dry even in a downpour. Adding to the thoughtful design details are the bold front pockets, which have both a slip pocket and patch pockets, the latter of which close with a magnet to secure your most treasured possessions.
Keep scrolling to shop the Whistles Fern Waxed Jacket and explore more high street jackets we adore right now.
Shop the Whistles Fern Waxed Jacket
Whistles
Neutral Fern Waxed Jacket
Just so classic.
Whistles
Black Fern Waxed Jacket
The black version is already selling fast.
Shop More High Street Jackets We Adore
COS
A-Line Trench Jacket
Another jacket that I've recently tried on and adore.
ARKET
Oversized Denim Jacket
A cool take on the classic denim jacket.
Whistles
Black Clean Bonded Leather Jacket
This jacket already features in my capsule wardrobe, and that of so many other editors. I'd recommend sizing down for the perfect fit.
MANGO
Classic Trench Coat With Belt
Trench coats are undeniably classic.
ZARA
100% Suede Leather Jacket
I haven't stopped thinking about this buttery yellow jacket.
H&M
Jacket
It's hard to believe that this is a high street buy.
Reformation
Irene Linen Jacket
This playful gingham jacket has been on my wish list for the past few months.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.