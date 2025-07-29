I Wasn't Thinking About Autumn Until Zara Dropped These 9 Elegant New-Season Pieces

I don't mean to jinx it, but I believe this is the best summer we've had in years. The heatwaves arrived early, and we've had a surprising amount of consistent high temperatures. With another month of summer ahead, and avoiding checking my weather app, I thought that nothing could tear my attention away from thoughts of summer dressing. That was until Zara launched it's latest collection full of high-end looking autumn buys. Whilst I'll still be savouring the rest of the sunshine, I won't let these chic new season buys pass me by.
Whilst it may feel a little early to be discussing autumn, there's actually a lot of benefit to getting ahead of new season shopping. Firstly, we can save ourselves the last-minute rush when the cooler days arrive, and ensure that we have secured our hard-working autumn pieces before they sell out. The second benefit is that autumn is all about layers, which can be integrated into our wardrobes now with smart styling, and then reformulated for the cooler days once autumn officially arrives.
Scanning through the new-in section at Zara, there's an array of autumn-focused pieces that I've already added to basket. As a brand that knows all about the polished appeal of tailoring, I've got my eye on a pair of crisp pleat trousers that will accompany my tank tops and sandals now, and smarten up my light knits and loafers in a few months time. Texture is a key trend in the cooler months, and already Zara has tapped into the suede offerings that we'll all be searching for in a months time. First up, there's a selection of suede jackets that will be the perfect antidote to cooler days and have such a high-end appeal that I know they'll sell out before the new season even arrives. There's also a pair of suede boat shoes in a deep brown shade that will blend seamlessly with my crisp summer whites as well as tonal burgundies in the new season.
Denim remains a key part of our autumn wardrobes, and the beloved crossover waist jeans are back for another year as a brand best-seller. Ease them into your looks now with a light knit Tee now, and restyle come autumn with cosy jumpers and your favourite trench coat. If you're looking to bring the ease of summer dressing into your new-season wardrobe, consider on of the elegant dresses or jumpsuit that make putting together an outfit that much easier. Last, but far from least, is Zara's accessories collection. As one of my favourite brands for finishing touches, it comes as no surprise that an array of chic shoes, bags and jewellery have been thoughtfully designed to elevate even the simplest of looks.
Keep scrolling to shop the 9 autumn Zara buys that I predict will sell out first, plus more new-season buys that are worth your time.
9 Autumn Zara Buys That Will Sell Out By August
Zw Collection Limited Edition Oversized Suede Leather Blazer
Zara's leather pieces always move fast, and the classic appeal of this brown suede blazer means this won't be an exception.
Zw Collection Technical-Effect Darted Trousers
Tailored trousers are a staple buy no matter the season.
Zw Collection Denim Midi Dress
Who knew that denim could look so elegant?
Trf Wide-Leg High-Waist Jeans With Wraparound Waist
Both myself and my fellow editor, Marina, have both tried on and adore these jeans.
There's no denying the enduring appeal of classic stripes.
Stitched Split Suede Shoes
On cooler days, swap out your flip-flops for these sleek suede boat shoes.
100% Suede Leather Jacket
This went straight in my basket.
Just add ballet flats and a basket bag now, or a trench and leather tote come autumn.
Zw Collection Embroidered Pocket Shirt
Season after season, you'll find yourself layering this sleek shirt into your outfits.
Shop More Zara Autumn Buys
Zw Collection Buttoned Jacket
I plan on bringing my butter yellow outfits into the new season via this buttoned jacket.
Short Sleeve Knit Top
A hero piece for the transitional period between summer and winter.
Leather Kitten Heel Boots
Great boots are hard to find—don't let this pair pass you by.
Year after year, fashion people always come back to denim jackets.
Striped Poplin Shirt With Ties
Zw Collection Pleated Trousers
From the shade to the crisp pleats, this pair is destined to bring a smart edge to any outfit.
If you told me this was a vintage find, I'd believe you.
Zw Collection Polka Dot Midi Dress
An elegant evening dress that can be relied upon all year round.
Square Neck Short Sleeve Blazer
The neckline! The buttons! The sleeves! Every detail of this blazer feels incredibly premium.
Pack of Waterproof Metal Chain Necklaces
Complete your looks with a staple necklace stack.
Linen Blend Safari Jacket
This light jacket can also be worn on cooler summer days.
This is so chic I just had to include it.
From tailoring to jeans to skirts—these sleek ballet flats will go with them all.
Short Blouse With Cutwork Embroidery
There are so many intricate details.
Z.10 High-Waist Belted Culottes Jeans
I'm planning on copying this whole look.
Low-Heel Leather Ballerinas
This pair could easily pass for a designer buy.
Zara Woman Collection Relaxed Denim Shirt
Zw Collection Poplin Midi Dress
Year after year, you'll find yourself reaching for this dress.