Set Aside the Strapless Mini Dress—This Is the Trend to Choose If You Want to Look Elegant

Strapless dresses were all the rage last summer, but a new It-girl trend is on the rise. While a strapless mini dress is great for summer, it doesn’t always do the job of elevating your look. I think if you’re looking for pieces that will do that, then boat-neck mini dresses are the answer. The high-neck cut of a boatneck is still breathable enough for the heat, while offering a delicate, more thoughtful touch to a look in comparison to a strapless dress.

When I saw what Kendall Jenner recently wore for a stroll in Saint-Tropez, it gave me so much style inspiration. She looked sophisticated (and very French) in a simple, fiery red boat-neck mini dress paired with red flip-flops from The Row in a matching shade. Oh, to be in France on the beach… After closer examination, I realized her look could be worn anywhere from dinner parties to casual outings, as proven by her styling choices shown here. I love how she toned down the flirtiness of the dress with a striped tote bag and simple flip-flops—it kept the look feeling fun yet expensive. For a less casual look, I would style Kendall’s dress with a pair of square-toe sandals or heels, and a mini handbag for a night out. That’s exactly the kind of versatility I’ve been looking for in a mini dress. If you’re looking for the same thing, keep scrolling to shop an array of boatneck dresses in fiery red and other colors that might fit your style.

Kendall Jenner wearing a red dress, red flip flops, black sunglasses, and a striped tote bag in France

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: Claudent dress; The Row bag and shoes

Get the Look

A woman wearing a red dress
Lovers and Friends
Harper Mini Dress

A striped tote bag
Gunes
Women's Eternity Tote

Beach Day Jelly Flip Flop
Jeffrey Campbell
Beach Day Jelly Flip Flops

Shop More Boat-Neck Dresses

Dale Dress
Reformation
Dale Dress

Sleeveless Cotton Sateen Minidress
French Connection
Sleeveless Cotton Sateen Minidress

A woman wearing a black short dress
SNDYS X Revolve
Millie Dress

Black boat neck dress
Aritzia
Babaton FigureKnit™ Approval Dress

Satin boatneck mini dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Slash Neck Mini Dress

Bateau Neck Sleeveless Minidress
Open Edit
Bateau Neck Sleeveless Minidress

Mayve Sleeveless Knit Skater Minidress
Reformation
Mayve Sleeveless Knit Skater Minidress

Sleeveless Minidress
Charles Henry
Sleeveless Minidress

Blue boat neck minidress
Gap Factory
Modern Ribbed Boatneck Mini Dress

