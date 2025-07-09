Set Aside the Strapless Mini Dress—This Is the Trend to Choose If You Want to Look Elegant
Strapless dresses were all the rage last summer, but a new It-girl trend is on the rise. While a strapless mini dress is great for summer, it doesn’t always do the job of elevating your look. I think if you’re looking for pieces that will do that, then boat-neck mini dresses are the answer. The high-neck cut of a boatneck is still breathable enough for the heat, while offering a delicate, more thoughtful touch to a look in comparison to a strapless dress.
When I saw what Kendall Jenner recently wore for a stroll in Saint-Tropez, it gave me so much style inspiration. She looked sophisticated (and very French) in a simple, fiery red boat-neck mini dress paired with red flip-flops from The Row in a matching shade. Oh, to be in France on the beach… After closer examination, I realized her look could be worn anywhere from dinner parties to casual outings, as proven by her styling choices shown here. I love how she toned down the flirtiness of the dress with a striped tote bag and simple flip-flops—it kept the look feeling fun yet expensive. For a less casual look, I would style Kendall’s dress with a pair of square-toe sandals or heels, and a mini handbag for a night out. That’s exactly the kind of versatility I’ve been looking for in a mini dress. If you’re looking for the same thing, keep scrolling to shop an array of boatneck dresses in fiery red and other colors that might fit your style.
On Kendall Jenner: Claudent dress; The Row bag and shoes
Get the Look
Shop More Boat-Neck Dresses
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.
