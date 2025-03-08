6 Easy and Elegant Ways French Women Are Updating Their Outfits for Spring

When it comes to effortless, understated style, no one does it quite like the French. Season after season, their approach to getting dressed is the perfect balance of timeless and trend-led—and it’s why I always turn to French women (and French fashion brands) for new-season inspiration. There’s something about the way they update their wardrobes that feels considered rather than fleeting, and as we head into spring 2025, I’ve already noticed a few key tweaks they’re making to their outfits that are well worth paying attention to.

What I admire most about French style is its sense of ease. It’s polished but never overdone, cool but never try-hard—and this season, that spirit remains firmly intact. The updates I’m seeing are subtle but impactful, giving their classic items a fresh twist without ever feeling like they’re chasing trends. Think clever styling moves, unexpected accessories, and a slightly evolved capsule that signals a shift.

Of course, French women have long been tastemakers, and their ability to make even the simplest of outfits look elevated is what keeps us (read: me) coming back for inspiration. This spring, their capsule wardrobe updates feel like the kind of changes that will have longevity—small but smart adjustments that breathe new life into staples without sacrificing that iconic aesthetic.

Interested in finding out how French women are updating their spring outfits in 2025? Scroll on to see chic six ways they are.

1. SATIN TROUSERS

Style Notes: While jeans are still very much integral to the French aesthetic, the rise in which they've been wearing satin trousers this spring has to be noted.

Style Notes: Inherently elegant and extremely comfortable, their appeal speaks for themselves. Jewel tones are pretty but, for a timeless finish, look to cream, black or brown.

Shop:

Reformation Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant £198 SHOP NOW

LESET Barb Satin Wide-Leg Pants £260 SHOP NOW

ZARA Satin Trousers With Entredos Detail £36 SHOP NOW

2. EAST/WEST BAGS

Style Notes: Just like the rest of the fashion world, French women have warmly embraced the east/west bag trend—narrow bags on a horizontal axis, as made iconic by Alaïa's Le Teckel.

Style Notes: The perfect day-to-evening bag silhouette, the style can now be found at a range of price points, though the Alaïa OG remains at the top of my wish list.

Shop:

ALAÏA Le Teckel Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag £1900 SHOP NOW

COS Eastside Mini Bowling Bag £95 SHOP NOW

JW PEI Nova Baguette Style Shoulder Bag £120 SHOP NOW

3. HOURGLASS BLAZERS

Style Notes: Often it's the smallest tweaks that can make the biggest difference, and that's certainly true of the hourglass blazer trend that I've seen sweeping Paris this year.

Style Notes: With a nipped-in waistline, this blazer instantly feels refined and gives off an old-money quality—something I always find synonymous with French style.

Shop:

ZARA Flecked Double-Breasted Blazer £66 SHOP NOW

ALIGNE Daphne Waisted Boucle Blazer £175 SHOP NOW

WARDROBE.NYC + Rhw Double-Breasted Twill Mini Dress £1600 SHOP NOW

4. BALLET SLIPPERS

Style Notes: French women have always worn ballet flats, even when the rest of us were distracted by other flat-shoe styles. This spring is no different, though I have noticed a pattern in their ballet shoe choices...

Style Notes: Forgoing dainty bows or contrast toe caps, people in Paris are currently wearing very simplistic ballet flats with extremely rounded toes and made from a soft leather. Thus giving them a more slipper-like appearance.

Shop:

LE MONDE BERYL Luna Metallic Leather Ballet Flats £470 SHOP NOW

H&M Leather Ballet Pumps £50 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Leather Slip on Flat Ballet Pumps £35 SHOP NOW

5. SEMI-SHEER SKIRTS

Style Notes: It's officially skirt season in Paris and right now it's all about translucent or semi-sheer styles in lightweight fabrics, worn with items including leather jackets, chunky knitwear and roomy tailoring.

Style Notes: How sheer you're interesting in going is completely down to you—so long as you can see the hint of an outline of the body underneath, that will ensure you tick off the trend.

Shop:

ZARA Combined Pleated Knit Skirt £46 SHOP NOW

THE FRANKIE SHOP Peri Silk-Blend Organza Midi Skirt £117 SHOP NOW

SAINT LAURENT Scalloped Cotton-Blend Lace Midi Skirt £2740 SHOP NOW

6. CHUNKY BANGLES

Style Notes: French women know accessories can make or break an outfit—thankfully, this particular item will always ensure a look falls into the former category.

Style Notes: While dainty jewellery isn't off the agenda completely, I've seen lots of Parisians sporting bolder bangle styles of late, almost always in yellow gold tones.

Shop:

LIÉ STUDIO The Emma Gold-Plated Cuff £375 SHOP NOW