6 Easy and Elegant Ways French Women Are Updating Their Outfits for Spring
When it comes to effortless, understated style, no one does it quite like the French. Season after season, their approach to getting dressed is the perfect balance of timeless and trend-led—and it’s why I always turn to French women (and French fashion brands) for new-season inspiration. There’s something about the way they update their wardrobes that feels considered rather than fleeting, and as we head into spring 2025, I’ve already noticed a few key tweaks they’re making to their outfits that are well worth paying attention to.
What I admire most about French style is its sense of ease. It’s polished but never overdone, cool but never try-hard—and this season, that spirit remains firmly intact. The updates I’m seeing are subtle but impactful, giving their classic items a fresh twist without ever feeling like they’re chasing trends. Think clever styling moves, unexpected accessories, and a slightly evolved capsule that signals a shift.
Of course, French women have long been tastemakers, and their ability to make even the simplest of outfits look elevated is what keeps us (read: me) coming back for inspiration. This spring, their capsule wardrobe updates feel like the kind of changes that will have longevity—small but smart adjustments that breathe new life into staples without sacrificing that iconic aesthetic.
Interested in finding out how French women are updating their spring outfits in 2025? Scroll on to see chic six ways they are.
6 FRENCH GIRL OUTFIT UPDATES FOR SPRING 2025
1. SATIN TROUSERS
Style Notes: While jeans are still very much integral to the French aesthetic, the rise in which they've been wearing satin trousers this spring has to be noted.
Style Notes: Inherently elegant and extremely comfortable, their appeal speaks for themselves. Jewel tones are pretty but, for a timeless finish, look to cream, black or brown.
Shop:
2. EAST/WEST BAGS
Style Notes: Just like the rest of the fashion world, French women have warmly embraced the east/west bag trend—narrow bags on a horizontal axis, as made iconic by Alaïa's Le Teckel.
Style Notes: The perfect day-to-evening bag silhouette, the style can now be found at a range of price points, though the Alaïa OG remains at the top of my wish list.
Shop:
3. HOURGLASS BLAZERS
Style Notes: Often it's the smallest tweaks that can make the biggest difference, and that's certainly true of the hourglass blazer trend that I've seen sweeping Paris this year.
Style Notes: With a nipped-in waistline, this blazer instantly feels refined and gives off an old-money quality—something I always find synonymous with French style.
Shop:
4. BALLET SLIPPERS
Style Notes: French women have always worn ballet flats, even when the rest of us were distracted by other flat-shoe styles. This spring is no different, though I have noticed a pattern in their ballet shoe choices...
Style Notes: Forgoing dainty bows or contrast toe caps, people in Paris are currently wearing very simplistic ballet flats with extremely rounded toes and made from a soft leather. Thus giving them a more slipper-like appearance.
Shop:
5. SEMI-SHEER SKIRTS
Style Notes: It's officially skirt season in Paris and right now it's all about translucent or semi-sheer styles in lightweight fabrics, worn with items including leather jackets, chunky knitwear and roomy tailoring.
Style Notes: How sheer you're interesting in going is completely down to you—so long as you can see the hint of an outline of the body underneath, that will ensure you tick off the trend.
Shop:
6. CHUNKY BANGLES
Style Notes: French women know accessories can make or break an outfit—thankfully, this particular item will always ensure a look falls into the former category.
Style Notes: While dainty jewellery isn't off the agenda completely, I've seen lots of Parisians sporting bolder bangle styles of late, almost always in yellow gold tones.
Shop:
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.