If You Thought Brown Bags Were Chic, Wait Until You See Autumn's Newest Handbag Colour Trend

This autumn a fresh colour trend is seeping to the fore and its moody, natural tone has me itching to stock up on the style. A palette cleanser from the black and grey bags that typically dominate this time of year, autumn's olive green bag trend is on the up right now.

Intrinsically appealing—olives are, in my opinion, one of the tastiest foods out there—this colour is inviting on so many levels. Naturally versatile, this rich green shade styles well with a broad colour palette of deep tones, whilst contrasting nicely with brighter shades such as pink and yellow.

Adding dimension to an outfit in a wearable way, the olive shade feels fairly muted, almost akin to a neutral—making it easy to style with most autumn ensembles.

It's no surprise that this trend is seeping into the scene right now as the runways predicted its revival way back in February. Showcasing olive looks en mass, brands including Burberry, Ferragamo and Ulla Johnson give the underrate shade the love it deserves. Just as chic as the burgundy and brown styles we're seeing so much of, too, olive green is perhaps the most directional of the bunch, which is why fashion people find it so appealing.

Already a mainstay on my instagram feed, the emerging handbag trend has been seeping onto the shop fronts this season, too. Cropping up across H&M, Reformation and Sézane, as well as at Loewe and Bottega, the olive green bag trend is rivalling its black and brown counterparts this autumn.

Whether bobbing in my martini, or sitting in my wardrobe I'll always welcome this natural hue into my life. If you're also olive-inclined, read on to discover the olive green bags to shop this September.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST OLIVE GREEN BAGS:

Arket Suede Tote Bag £249 SHOP NOW Style with a brown layer for a rich, early look.

H&M Shoulder Bag £16 SHOP NOW The perfect size for your daily essentials.

Loewe Medium Flamenco Clutch in Nappa Calfskin £2000 SHOP NOW This also comes in 9 other shades.

Bottega Veneta Mini Wallace £1750 SHOP NOW This also comes in a slightly smaller size.

Reformation Medium Vittoria Tote Bag £498 SHOP NOW The suede bag trend is taking off this autumn.

Arket Suede Crossbody Bag £179 SHOP NOW Style this across the body or wear it as a shoulder bag.

AllSaints Half Moon Leather Shoulder Bag £199 SHOP NOW This features an adjustable strap so you can adjust th elength to your preference.