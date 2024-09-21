If You Thought Brown Bags Were Chic, Wait Until You See Autumn's Newest Handbag Colour Trend
This autumn a fresh colour trend is seeping to the fore and its moody, natural tone has me itching to stock up on the style. A palette cleanser from the black and grey bags that typically dominate this time of year, autumn's olive green bag trend is on the up right now.
Intrinsically appealing—olives are, in my opinion, one of the tastiest foods out there—this colour is inviting on so many levels. Naturally versatile, this rich green shade styles well with a broad colour palette of deep tones, whilst contrasting nicely with brighter shades such as pink and yellow.
Adding dimension to an outfit in a wearable way, the olive shade feels fairly muted, almost akin to a neutral—making it easy to style with most autumn ensembles.
It's no surprise that this trend is seeping into the scene right now as the runways predicted its revival way back in February. Showcasing olive looks en mass, brands including Burberry, Ferragamo and Ulla Johnson give the underrate shade the love it deserves. Just as chic as the burgundy and brown styles we're seeing so much of, too, olive green is perhaps the most directional of the bunch, which is why fashion people find it so appealing.
Already a mainstay on my instagram feed, the emerging handbag trend has been seeping onto the shop fronts this season, too. Cropping up across H&M, Reformation and Sézane, as well as at Loewe and Bottega, the olive green bag trend is rivalling its black and brown counterparts this autumn.
Whether bobbing in my martini, or sitting in my wardrobe I'll always welcome this natural hue into my life. If you're also olive-inclined, read on to discover the olive green bags to shop this September.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST OLIVE GREEN BAGS:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
