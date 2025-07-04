If You Want to Look More French, This Is the #1 Pant Trend to Buy and Shoes to Wear With Them

As seen on Jeanne Damas.

Jeanne Damas wearing a black blazer in Paris
(Image credit: Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)
The narrative that French people's style is classic and safe and that even the fashion crowd is anti-trends is quite dated, if you ask me. In fact, I find that French women fully embrace seasonal trends, while putting their signature effortless, no-fuss Parisian twist on the way they style them. One of the seasonal trends I'm seeing constantly these days among the French is undoubtedly capri pants. Yes, people around the globe are wearing them, but as someone who exhaustively researches what people are wearing, I can confirm that French women are really leaning into the capri pants trend. Call it the Brigitte Bardot effect, or simply credit it to the fact that they have good taste.

One of the French fashion people who is fully embracing the capri pants trend is the eternal It girl Jeanne Damas, who recently attended the Jacquemus show during Paris Fashion Week Men's. She paired hers with a color-coordinating structured blazer, white top, and the shoes French women are constantly pairing with capri pants this summer: simple high-heeled mule sandals. It's a classic yet trend-forward combination that you can't go wrong with, so if you want to look more French this season (and who doesn't, really?), keep scrolling to see Damas' styling and to shop capri pants and high-heel mules that'll give you that French-girl look in an instant.

Jeanne Damas wearing a black blazer and capri pants at the Jacquemus show in Paris in June 2025

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Jeanne Damas wearing a black blazer and capri pants at the Jacquemus show in Paris in June 2025

(Image credit: Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

On Jeanne Damas: Jacquemus jacket and Les Mules Cubisto Sandals ($690)

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

