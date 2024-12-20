I Have a Strong Hunch These 15 New H&M Buys Will Sell Out by 2025
Stock at H&M moves fast. Just when you think you've got all the time in the world to mull over a decision about those great knee-high boots, premium tailored coat or The Row-inspired handbag, it's gone. Now, this isn't to say that I condone panic buying—I really don't. However, if you feel instantly attracted to an item, can already plot all of the ways you'll wear it on repeat, and it chimes with your personal style and the contents of your wardrobe, then I would say it's sensible to not dilly dally.
Recently, we've seen the Scandi high-street brand upping its game. H&M's bag offering, for example, has dramatically improved to include more elevated leather totes with hardware and detailing that feels more considered than in years before. We've seen a swing towards minimalist tailoring, and an increase in more luxurious knits and tonal separates that come together to assemble a chic, hard-working wardobe.
The latest drops are full of party-season pieces, but look beyond the sequins and you'll see some early signs of big hitters for 2025. I spent a not-insignificant amount of time in the new-in section to provide you with an edit of items that I don't think will stick around... Happy perusing!
Knowing just how popular H&M's tote bags have been lately, this one will not wait for you.
From the khaki colourway to the split hem and funnel neck, this has all the hallmarks of a great affordable jumper.
Animal prints are coming in strong for SS25 and this co-ord looks way beyond its price tag.
Even the skirt worn as a solo piece with black extras is *perfection*.
Bermuda shorts started as a trend in the summer and have surprisingly stuck around for the colder months. I predict this suit will be a popular choice for 2025.
Super-clean indigo denim is bubbling up as as trend, so I wouldn't be surprised to see this shirt sell fast.
Chunky gold earrings are coming in strong for next year and these look very premium.
This curved denim silhouette is selling fast at every brand. In such an elegant wash, I expect these to fly.
Mismatched buttons make this piece look a lot more considered than you'd expect on the high street.
Hannah Almassi is the Editor in Chief of Who What Wear UK. Hannah has been part of the the Who What Wear brand since 2015, when she was headhunted to launch the UK sister site and social channels, implement a localised content strategy and build out the editorial team. She joined following a seven-year tenure at Grazia magazine, where she led front-of-book news, fashion features and shopping specials as fashion news and features editor. With experience in both print and digital across fashion and beauty, Hannah has over 16 years in the field as a journalist, editor, content strategist and brand consultant. Hannah has interviewed industry heavyweights such as designers including Marc Jacobs and Jonathan Anderson through to arbiters of taste including Katie Grand and Anna Dello Russo. A skilled moderator and lecturer specialising in the shift to digital media and e-commerce, Hannah’s opinion and work has been sought by the likes of CNBC, BBC, The Sunday Times Style, The Times, The Telegraph and MatchesFashion.com, among many others. Hannah is often called upon for her take on trends, becoming known as a person with their finger of the pulse of what’s happening in the fashion space for stylish Brits. Hannah currently resides in Eastbourne with her photographer husband, incredibly busy son and highly Instagrammable cat.
