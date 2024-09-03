H&M Knows That These 6 Elegant Trends Will Define Autumn 2024

September has officially begun and that can only mean one thing—autumn days are almost here. As the warm temperatures begin to lessen, airy cottons are packed away and cosy knitwear falls back into pride of place. The seasonal shift is a subtle one, but soon enough we will wake to crisp mornings and browned leaves, calling out for the seasonal standouts we last saw at the end of spring. To continue the easy feeling we held dear during the summer months, I'm here to make the wardrobe switch-up as smooth as possible, and where else to start but with H&M.

(Image credit: H&M)

Known for consistently staying ahead of the trends, H&M has once again pre-empted the arrival of autumn with a new-in section full of fresh new season styles. With a vast range of pieces from smart tailoring options to expensive-looking outerwear, a harmonious mix of reliable classics and revitalised staples fill the various pages, and I've taken the time to scour through the high streets pieces to find the very best styles that are worth your scrolling time. To make exploring the new styles even easier, the standout pieces seamlessly fall into 6 distinct autumn trends, ready to integrate into our wardrobes as soon as the parcel arrives at your door.

(Image credit: H&M)

For autumn 2024, the high street hero is leaning into the foundations of our wardrobes but with a notably polished edge. Sleek tailoring is set to feature in our work and off-duty looks, especially in H&M's high-end-looking forms. Fabrics and texture are more prominent in the cooler months, with H&M taking a classic approach to knitwear whilst fresh denim styles bring a fashion-forward edge. Summer was defined by the popularity of skirts, and this adoration is set to continue as we move into the latter half of the year. From leather fabrics to sharp pleats, H&M's skirt selection is primed to suit all aesthetics.

There's plenty more to explore too, so keep scrolling to see the 6 autumn trends H&M is backing this autumn.

SHOP THE 6 AUTUMN TRENDS H&M IS BACKING FOR 2024:

1. SMART KNITWEAR

Style Notes: The cooler days call for clever layers to keep the chill at bay, and H&M has ensured that staying cosy and looking chic exists in perfect harmony. Elevated colourways, button detailing and soft silhouettes add a put-together feel to warm layers this season.

H&M Rib-Knit Cardigan £33 SHOP NOW Cream and gold is a seriously elegant combination.

H&M Turtleneck Jumper £33 SHOP NOW Few things are more timeless than stripes.

H&M Fine-Knit Cashmere Jumper £120 SHOP NOW Add a luxurious element with this cashmere knit.

H&M Rib-Knit Cardigan £28 SHOP NOW Bring a polished finish to any outfit.

H&M Loose-Fit Cardigan £20 SHOP NOW Flashes of red will instantly rejuvenate any wardrobe.

2. FRESH TAILORING

Style Notes: Whether heading to the office or a coffee date on the weekend, tailoring is a cornerstone of our wardrobes. For autumn 2024, H&M is focusing on silhouette, shade and fit for its refined selection.

H&M Single-Breasted Blazer £38 SHOP NOW A classic black blazer is always a good idea.

H&M Straight Wool-Blend Trousers £130 SHOP NOW The colour! The cut! There's a lot to love about this pair.

H&M Wide Trousers £30 SHOP NOW The black and white melange looks seriously premium.

H&M Suit Waistcoat £19 SHOP NOW Waistcoats continue to be a key piece through the cooler months.

H&M Crease-Front Trousers £38 SHOP NOW Burgundy is a big colour trend this season.

3. ELEVATED OUTERWEAR

Style Notes: Coats and jackets are returning as a focal point of our wardrobes and the high street brand offers a variety of elevated styles that are destined to go the distance. From now until spring, turn to classic styles in elevated hues for a final touch of polish when heading out the door.

H&M Double-Breasted Trenchcoat £50 SHOP NOW Nothing coins autumns return quite like a trench coat.

H&M Loose Cargo Jacket £45 SHOP NOW Cargo jackets are returning in a big way this autumn and this one has all my attention.

H&M Felted Jacket With Scarf £40 SHOP NOW The scarf-coat combination is one that fashion insiders turn to year after year.

H&M Wool-Blend Coat £150 SHOP NOW From the shade to the relaxed shade, this coat has a particularly premium feel.

H&M Felted Jacket £35 SHOP NOW I can already see this jacket blending seamlessly with all my favourite outfits.

Style Notes: Whilst summer is defined by linen and cotton, autumn calls for a returned focus on more hardwearing fabrics, such as denim. Of course, I've included H&M's best-selling wide-leg jeans, but alongside the brand has revitalised shirts, skirts and more in the fabric.

H&M A-Line Denim Skirt £45 SHOP NOW The deep blue wash and a-line fit had me second guessing this skirt's high street origin.

H&M Waisted Denim Shirt £55 SHOP NOW The silhouette of this denim shirt sets it apart.

H&M Wide High Jeans £25 SHOP NOW Naturally, I had to include a pair of these beloved jeans.

H&M A-Line Mini Skirt £15 SHOP NOW Want to take a mini skirt to autumn? Look to denim fabrics.

H&M Single-Breasted Twill Trench Coat £50 SHOP NOW Such a cool take on denim staples.

5. TIMELESS SKIRTS

Style Notes: Skirts featured heavily in our summer looks, and we're set to see plenty more through autumn, too. For the new season, look to cooler weather fabrics like smooth leather, soft suede and slinky satin in demure midi and maxi lengths.

H&M Leather Pencil Skirt £190 SHOP NOW You'll reach for this dark brown leather skirt year after year.

H&M Pleated Wrap Skirt £45 SHOP NOW I'm so surprised this is still in stock.

H&M Coated Circular Skirt £55 SHOP NOW Take even a simple Tee to new heights with this leather-look skirt.

H&M Napped Slit-Front Skirt £28 SHOP NOW I haven't stopped thinking about this suede-look skirt.

H&M Crinkled Satin Maxi Skirt £16 SHOP NOW Add instant elegance to your basics by layering in a satin skirt. Bonus points if it has a maxi length like this one.

6. NEW SEASON ACCESSORIES

Style Notes: With flip-flops and cover-ups packed away, our sights are set on autumnal accessories for the foreseeable. Keep scrolling for classic loafers, easy boots and a selection of premium-looking bags to pull it all together.

H&M Chunky Leather Loafers £75 SHOP NOW Year after year, loafers are always on trend.

H&M Coated Crossbody Bag £20 SHOP NOW Practical, chic and with a vintage feel that completely won me over.

H&M Suede Sock Boots £110 SHOP NOW The hard part is choosing between the light brown or classic black.

H&M Bucket Bag £28 SHOP NOW My obsession with suede continues to the accessories department.