H&M Knows That These 6 Elegant Trends Will Define Autumn 2024

Florrie Alexander
By
published
in Features

September has officially begun and that can only mean one thing—autumn days are almost here. As the warm temperatures begin to lessen, airy cottons are packed away and cosy knitwear falls back into pride of place. The seasonal shift is a subtle one, but soon enough we will wake to crisp mornings and browned leaves, calling out for the seasonal standouts we last saw at the end of spring. To continue the easy feeling we held dear during the summer months, I'm here to make the wardrobe switch-up as smooth as possible, and where else to start but with H&M.

Women wears brown top, leather skirt and white slingbacks.

(Image credit: H&M)

Known for consistently staying ahead of the trends, H&M has once again pre-empted the arrival of autumn with a new-in section full of fresh new season styles. With a vast range of pieces from smart tailoring options to expensive-looking outerwear, a harmonious mix of reliable classics and revitalised staples fill the various pages, and I've taken the time to scour through the high streets pieces to find the very best styles that are worth your scrolling time. To make exploring the new styles even easier, the standout pieces seamlessly fall into 6 distinct autumn trends, ready to integrate into our wardrobes as soon as the parcel arrives at your door.

Woman wears satin shirt and tailored trousers

(Image credit: H&M)

For autumn 2024, the high street hero is leaning into the foundations of our wardrobes but with a notably polished edge. Sleek tailoring is set to feature in our work and off-duty looks, especially in H&M's high-end-looking forms. Fabrics and texture are more prominent in the cooler months, with H&M taking a classic approach to knitwear whilst fresh denim styles bring a fashion-forward edge. Summer was defined by the popularity of skirts, and this adoration is set to continue as we move into the latter half of the year. From leather fabrics to sharp pleats, H&M's skirt selection is primed to suit all aesthetics.

There's plenty more to explore too, so keep scrolling to see the 6 autumn trends H&M is backing this autumn.

1. SMART KNITWEAR

Style Notes: The cooler days call for clever layers to keep the chill at bay, and H&M has ensured that staying cosy and looking chic exists in perfect harmony. Elevated colourways, button detailing and soft silhouettes add a put-together feel to warm layers this season.

Rib-Knit Cardigan
H&M
Rib-Knit Cardigan

Cream and gold is a seriously elegant combination.

Turtleneck Jumper
H&M
Turtleneck Jumper

Few things are more timeless than stripes.

Fine-Knit Cashmere Jumper
H&M
Fine-Knit Cashmere Jumper

Add a luxurious element with this cashmere knit.

Rib-Knit Cardigan
H&M
Rib-Knit Cardigan

Bring a polished finish to any outfit.

Loose-Fit Cardigan
H&M
Loose-Fit Cardigan

Flashes of red will instantly rejuvenate any wardrobe.

2. FRESH TAILORING

Style Notes: Whether heading to the office or a coffee date on the weekend, tailoring is a cornerstone of our wardrobes. For autumn 2024, H&M is focusing on silhouette, shade and fit for its refined selection.

Single-Breasted Blazer
H&M
Single-Breasted Blazer

A classic black blazer is always a good idea.

Straight Wool-Blend Trousers
H&M
Straight Wool-Blend Trousers

The colour! The cut! There's a lot to love about this pair.

Wide Trousers
H&M
Wide Trousers

The black and white melange looks seriously premium.

Suit Waistcoat
H&M
Suit Waistcoat

Waistcoats continue to be a key piece through the cooler months.

Crease-Front Trousers
H&M
Crease-Front Trousers

Burgundy is a big colour trend this season.

3. ELEVATED OUTERWEAR

Style Notes: Coats and jackets are returning as a focal point of our wardrobes and the high street brand offers a variety of elevated styles that are destined to go the distance. From now until spring, turn to classic styles in elevated hues for a final touch of polish when heading out the door.

Double-Breasted Trenchcoat
H&M
Double-Breasted Trenchcoat

Nothing coins autumns return quite like a trench coat.

Loose Cargo Jacket
H&M
Loose Cargo Jacket

Cargo jackets are returning in a big way this autumn and this one has all my attention.

Felted Jacket With Scarf
H&M
Felted Jacket With Scarf

The scarf-coat combination is one that fashion insiders turn to year after year.

Wool-Blend Coat
H&M
Wool-Blend Coat

From the shade to the relaxed shade, this coat has a particularly premium feel.

Felted Jacket
H&M
Felted Jacket

I can already see this jacket blending seamlessly with all my favourite outfits.

4. UPDATED DENIM

Style Notes: Whilst summer is defined by linen and cotton, autumn calls for a returned focus on more hardwearing fabrics, such as denim. Of course, I've included H&M's best-selling wide-leg jeans, but alongside the brand has revitalised shirts, skirts and more in the fabric.

A-Line Denim Skirt
H&M
A-Line Denim Skirt

The deep blue wash and a-line fit had me second guessing this skirt's high street origin.

Waisted Denim Shirt
H&M
Waisted Denim Shirt

The silhouette of this denim shirt sets it apart.

Wide High Jeans
H&M
Wide High Jeans

Naturally, I had to include a pair of these beloved jeans.

A-Line Mini Skirt
H&M
A-Line Mini Skirt

Want to take a mini skirt to autumn? Look to denim fabrics.

Single-Breasted Twill Trench Coat
H&M
Single-Breasted Twill Trench Coat

Such a cool take on denim staples.

5. TIMELESS SKIRTS

Style Notes: Skirts featured heavily in our summer looks, and we're set to see plenty more through autumn, too. For the new season, look to cooler weather fabrics like smooth leather, soft suede and slinky satin in demure midi and maxi lengths.

Leather Pencil Skirt
H&M
Leather Pencil Skirt

You'll reach for this dark brown leather skirt year after year.

Pleated Wrap Skirt
H&M
Pleated Wrap Skirt

I'm so surprised this is still in stock.

Coated Circular Skirt
H&M
Coated Circular Skirt

Take even a simple Tee to new heights with this leather-look skirt.

Napped Slit-Front Skirt
H&M
Napped Slit-Front Skirt

I haven't stopped thinking about this suede-look skirt.

Crinkled Satin Maxi Skirt
H&M
Crinkled Satin Maxi Skirt

Add instant elegance to your basics by layering in a satin skirt. Bonus points if it has a maxi length like this one.

6. NEW SEASON ACCESSORIES

Style Notes: With flip-flops and cover-ups packed away, our sights are set on autumnal accessories for the foreseeable. Keep scrolling for classic loafers, easy boots and a selection of premium-looking bags to pull it all together.

Chunky Leather Loafers
H&M
Chunky Leather Loafers

Year after year, loafers are always on trend.

Coated Crossbody Bag
H&M
Coated Crossbody Bag

Practical, chic and with a vintage feel that completely won me over.

Suede Sock Boots
H&M
Suede Sock Boots

The hard part is choosing between the light brown or classic black.

Bucket Bag
H&M
Bucket Bag

My obsession with suede continues to the accessories department.

Knee-High Cowboy Boots
H&M
Knee-High Cowboy Boots

Bring skirts and dresses straight into autumn with a pair of knee-high boots.

Explore More:
H&M Boots Coats
Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸