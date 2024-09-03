H&M Knows That These 6 Elegant Trends Will Define Autumn 2024
September has officially begun and that can only mean one thing—autumn days are almost here. As the warm temperatures begin to lessen, airy cottons are packed away and cosy knitwear falls back into pride of place. The seasonal shift is a subtle one, but soon enough we will wake to crisp mornings and browned leaves, calling out for the seasonal standouts we last saw at the end of spring. To continue the easy feeling we held dear during the summer months, I'm here to make the wardrobe switch-up as smooth as possible, and where else to start but with H&M.
Known for consistently staying ahead of the trends, H&M has once again pre-empted the arrival of autumn with a new-in section full of fresh new season styles. With a vast range of pieces from smart tailoring options to expensive-looking outerwear, a harmonious mix of reliable classics and revitalised staples fill the various pages, and I've taken the time to scour through the high streets pieces to find the very best styles that are worth your scrolling time. To make exploring the new styles even easier, the standout pieces seamlessly fall into 6 distinct autumn trends, ready to integrate into our wardrobes as soon as the parcel arrives at your door.
For autumn 2024, the high street hero is leaning into the foundations of our wardrobes but with a notably polished edge. Sleek tailoring is set to feature in our work and off-duty looks, especially in H&M's high-end-looking forms. Fabrics and texture are more prominent in the cooler months, with H&M taking a classic approach to knitwear whilst fresh denim styles bring a fashion-forward edge. Summer was defined by the popularity of skirts, and this adoration is set to continue as we move into the latter half of the year. From leather fabrics to sharp pleats, H&M's skirt selection is primed to suit all aesthetics.
There's plenty more to explore too, so keep scrolling to see the 6 autumn trends H&M is backing this autumn.
SHOP THE 6 AUTUMN TRENDS H&M IS BACKING FOR 2024:
1. SMART KNITWEAR
Style Notes: The cooler days call for clever layers to keep the chill at bay, and H&M has ensured that staying cosy and looking chic exists in perfect harmony. Elevated colourways, button detailing and soft silhouettes add a put-together feel to warm layers this season.
2. FRESH TAILORING
Style Notes: Whether heading to the office or a coffee date on the weekend, tailoring is a cornerstone of our wardrobes. For autumn 2024, H&M is focusing on silhouette, shade and fit for its refined selection.
3. ELEVATED OUTERWEAR
Style Notes: Coats and jackets are returning as a focal point of our wardrobes and the high street brand offers a variety of elevated styles that are destined to go the distance. From now until spring, turn to classic styles in elevated hues for a final touch of polish when heading out the door.
Cargo jackets are returning in a big way this autumn and this one has all my attention.
The scarf-coat combination is one that fashion insiders turn to year after year.
4. UPDATED DENIM
Style Notes: Whilst summer is defined by linen and cotton, autumn calls for a returned focus on more hardwearing fabrics, such as denim. Of course, I've included H&M's best-selling wide-leg jeans, but alongside the brand has revitalised shirts, skirts and more in the fabric.
The deep blue wash and a-line fit had me second guessing this skirt's high street origin.
5. TIMELESS SKIRTS
Style Notes: Skirts featured heavily in our summer looks, and we're set to see plenty more through autumn, too. For the new season, look to cooler weather fabrics like smooth leather, soft suede and slinky satin in demure midi and maxi lengths.
Add instant elegance to your basics by layering in a satin skirt. Bonus points if it has a maxi length like this one.
6. NEW SEASON ACCESSORIES
Style Notes: With flip-flops and cover-ups packed away, our sights are set on autumnal accessories for the foreseeable. Keep scrolling for classic loafers, easy boots and a selection of premium-looking bags to pull it all together.
Bring skirts and dresses straight into autumn with a pair of knee-high boots.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
