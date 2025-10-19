It’s True—Every Fashion Person Is Swapping Their Black and Red Cardigans For These Superior (And Trendier) Colours

Cardigans have become somewhat of a modern classic, and as we come into winter, ensure your knitwear is the freshest it can be by opting for one of these 5 cardigan colour trends.

An collage of the colour cardigan trends of 2025.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
Cardigans have come a long way from being a crucial part of sixth-form uniforms or a beloved hallmark of librarians. Both of which would provide this knitwear staple with a reputation for being chunky and scratchy, but thanks to modern iterations designed by Miu Miu, Khaite and Sézane, they’ve since shed this image in favour of something more polished and cool. And if you were to look at the latest ensembles donned by the industry’s most stylish, you’d notice that the most effective way to ensure any cardigan look feels fresh and modern is by wearing one of the leading cardigan colour trends of 2025.

Indeed, even a simple button-up can fall victim to fashion’s circular nature. Those with a hawk-like eyesight might’ve already picked up on this, noting the way stylish dressers have gravitated towards either neutral shades, including classic blacks, or saturated tones, like tomato reds, over the past few years.

An image of a cardigan on Miu Miu&#039;s autumn/winter 2023 runway.

(Image credit: ImaxTree Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Lyst even coined Miu Miu’s cashmere variation, a style that debuted on the brand’s autumn/winter 2023 collection, as the second hottest product of the season—not bad for a category that was once synonymous with the late Diane Keaton’s oeuvre, a hit single by Taylor Swift or a long-forgotten Earl in which the style takes its name from.

All this to say, the cardigan has truly proved itself as a piece with tonnes of wardrobe mileage. You can throw it over a tank in the autumn before rushing out the house, tie it around your waist under a button-down shirt and boxy blazer for another design element in the winter time or simply wear it around your neck like a scarf. (A styling hack that so many people are trying for winter.)

So, with that in mind, keep scrolling through for the leading cardigan colour trends of 2025 and a comprehensive edit of the best styles to shop.

The 5 Key Cardigan Colour Trends of 2025

1. Bitter Chocolate

An image of @lucywilliams02 wearing a bitter chocolate cardigan, one of the biggest colour trends of 2025, with indigo blue jeans.

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: As a whole, brown has dominated nearly every category over the past few months. From mocha-toned loafers produced by Saint Laurent and M&S to the toffee-coloured suede bags associated with Manu Atelier and Jonathan Anderson’s debut for Dior, this rich soil-esque shade has become one of the most prominent of 2025. Now, they’re getting the cardigan treatment. Mode Mischief, an Australian-based alternative high-street brand, recently launched their first-ever cardigans, a garment that was cropped at the hip and three-quarter in length, in a roasted coffee colour. Elsewhere, Dôen have also applied their dreamy aesthetic to this cosy piece with a sumptuous bitter chocolate style featuring a deep, plunging V-neck.

Shop the Trend:

2. Navy Blue

An image of @smythsisters with a navy cardigan, one of the leading colour trends of 2025, with barrel leg jeans and round toe boots.

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: Heritage and heirloom-inspired reds are the boldest way to make a statement. In 2025, however, style insiders are reaching for tones on the other end of the colour spectrum. Instead of making a bold impact, subtlety is reigning supreme in the form of the navy blue. Kendall Jenner, someone revered for her minimalist approach to dressing, has recently been sporting the hue, including for her low-key appearances at Hollywood’s favourite strip mall restaurant Sushi Park. I, for one, think there is nothing chicer than pairing a navy blue cardigan with dark denim jeans, as Marianne Smyth has done above, or a butter yellow lace-trim silk skirt. The choices really are endless.

Shop the Trend:

3. Sky Blue

An image of @theindiaedit wearing a taupe knit polo with a sky blue cardigan, one of the leading colour trends of 2025.

(Image credit: @theindiaedit)

Style Notes: For those who find that wearing dark colours during the wintertime is a shortcut to getting seasonal affective disorder, I have a solution. Enter: sky blue. A mood-lifting and brighter hue that was spotted on both Chloé and Prada’s autumn/winter 2025 runway, this cardigan shade is not only serotonin-sparking, but a way of leaning into the balmy elegance we wish we could embrace all year round.

Shop the Trend:

4. True Taupe

@abimarvel wearing a taupe cardigan, one of the key colour trends of 2025, with a black wide-leg trouser and suede loafers.

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: One of the more understated cardigan colour trends to have emerged over the past year is taupe. It’s a far cry from the sad beige aesthetic that dominated the late 2010s. Instead of feeling restrictive and muted, it’s more tonal and expensive. Think: Loro Piana, Kelly Rutherford and Toteme.

Shop the Trend:

5. Light Grey

An image of @annelauremais wearing a grey cardigan, one of the leading cardigan colour trends of 2025, with red cord jeans and glove ballet flats.

(Image credit: @annelauremais )

Style Notes: Not black, not white—but grey. The ever-elusive shade that sits between fashion’s favourite binary colours, this tone is one that solves a lot of sartorial woes because of how versatile and pragmatic it is. 50 shades of chic.

Shop the Trend:

