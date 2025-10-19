Cardigans have come a long way from being a crucial part of sixth-form uniforms or a beloved hallmark of librarians. Both of which would provide this knitwear staple with a reputation for being chunky and scratchy, but thanks to modern iterations designed by Miu Miu, Khaite and Sézane, they’ve since shed this image in favour of something more polished and cool. And if you were to look at the latest ensembles donned by the industry’s most stylish, you’d notice that the most effective way to ensure any cardigan look feels fresh and modern is by wearing one of the leading cardigan colour trends of 2025.
Indeed, even a simple button-up can fall victim to fashion’s circular nature. Those with a hawk-like eyesight might’ve already picked up on this, noting the way stylish dressers have gravitated towards either neutral shades, including classic blacks, or saturated tones, like tomato reds, over the past few years.
Lyst even coined Miu Miu’s cashmere variation, a style that debuted on the brand’s autumn/winter 2023 collection, as the second hottest product of the season—not bad for a category that was once synonymous with the late Diane Keaton’s oeuvre, a hit single by Taylor Swift or a long-forgotten Earl in which the style takes its name from.
All this to say, the cardigan has truly proved itself as a piece with tonnes of wardrobe mileage. You can throw it over a tank in the autumn before rushing out the house, tie it around your waist under a button-down shirt and boxy blazer for another design element in the winter time or simply wear it around your neck like a scarf. (A styling hack that so many people are trying for winter.)
So, with that in mind, keep scrolling through for the leading cardigan colour trends of 2025 and a comprehensive edit of the best styles to shop.
The 5 Key Cardigan Colour Trends of 2025
1. Bitter Chocolate
Style Notes: As a whole, brown has dominated nearly every category over the past few months. From mocha-toned loafers produced by Saint Laurent and M&S to the toffee-coloured suede bags associated with Manu Atelier and Jonathan Anderson’s debut for Dior, this rich soil-esque shade has become one of the most prominent of 2025. Now, they’re getting the cardigan treatment. Mode Mischief, an Australian-based alternative high-street brand, recently launched their first-ever cardigans, a garment that was cropped at the hip and three-quarter in length, in a roasted coffee colour. Elsewhere, Dôen have also applied their dreamy aesthetic to this cosy piece with a sumptuous bitter chocolate style featuring a deep, plunging V-neck.
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Elland Brushed Alpaca-Blend Cardigan
Pair with a roll-neck, chic satin mini and a pair of ruched loafers.
ACNE STUDIOS
Embroidered Organic Cotton-Blend Cardigan
Acne Studios is always the superlative choice when it comes to knitwear. (Need we remind you of how prevalent the Scandi brand's scarves are come winter?)
MANGO
Fine Rib Knit Cardigan
With a mock neck and mother-of-pearl buttons, this Mango style is one of the chicest options I've seen.
H&M
Collared Cardigan
It's not just Jacob Elordi in Saltburn who adores the polo look...
2. Navy Blue
Style Notes: Heritage and heirloom-inspired reds are the boldest way to make a statement. In 2025, however, style insiders are reaching for tones on the other end of the colour spectrum. Instead of making a bold impact, subtlety is reigning supreme in the form of the navy blue. Kendall Jenner, someone revered for her minimalist approach to dressing, has recently been sporting the hue, including for her low-key appearances at Hollywood’s favourite strip mall restaurant Sushi Park. I, for one, think there is nothing chicer than pairing a navy blue cardigan with dark denim jeans, as Marianne Smyth has done above, or a butter yellow lace-trim silk skirt. The choices really are endless.
Mohair-blends bring a textured feel to silhouettes without adding another design element or an extra bulky layer.
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Ribbed-Knit Cardigan
Dries Van Noten is one of the most prolific Belgian designers of all time, with the brand such a treasure trove for elevated and avant-garde wardrobe staples.
With Nothing Underneath
Jura Cardigan
With Nothing Underneath is expanding its signature shirting categories with the launch of cardigans made from ethically sourced Tibetan yak wool.
3. Sky Blue
Style Notes: For those who find that wearing dark colours during the wintertime is a shortcut to getting seasonal affective disorder, I have a solution. Enter: sky blue. A mood-lifting and brighter hue that was spotted on both Chloé and Prada’s autumn/winter 2025 runway, this cardigan shade is not only serotonin-sparking, but a way of leaning into the balmy elegance we wish we could embrace all year round.
Pair this sculpting style with a calf-grazing black skirt.
& Other Stories
Fitted Wool Cardigan
For a cardigan that can double as a 'going out' top, this is the style for you.
JW ANDERSON
Layered Wool and Cashmere-Blend Cardigan
Nearly everyone that I know with taste is trying their hand at the double cardigan trend. This JW Anderson style fully embraces this mode, but saves you the faff of wearing multiple pieces of clothing.
4. True Taupe
Style Notes: One of the more understated cardigan colour trends to have emerged over the past year is taupe. It’s a far cry from the sad beige aesthetic that dominated the late 2010s. Instead of feeling restrictive and muted, it’s more tonal and expensive. Think: Loro Piana, Kelly Rutherford and Toteme.
The collegiate aesthetic is once again on the rise, so take cues from films like Luca Guadagnino's After The Hunt and embrace this preppy fashion piece.
SUZIE KONDI
Kadria Cashmere Cardigan
Made from 100% cashmere and comes with a matching bottom—what's not to love?
& Other Stories
Wool-Blend Cardigan
You'll get so much wear out of this as the weather cools.
5. Light Grey
Style Notes: Not black, not white—but grey. The ever-elusive shade that sits between fashion’s favourite binary colours, this tone is one that solves a lot of sartorial woes because of how versatile and pragmatic it is. 50 shades of chic.
KHAITE
Brieta Merino Wool Cardigan
Khaite might be a household name now, but its the brand's viral sweaters that really put them on the market.
H&M
Fine-Knit Cardigan
For the price of a morning coffee and croissant, this style is enough to whet any appetite.
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation's Clara cardigan is the celebrity-approved high-street option.
Pointelle knit is something you'd often see reserved for summer, so I love how this Citizens of Humanity style translates this sunnier motif for cooler temperatures.
