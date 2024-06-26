Everything Our Editors Packed and Wore for Who What Wear Summer House 2024
What better way to celebrate the start of the sunniest season than with Who What Wear UK's inaugural Summer House—a countryside get-together of influencers, editors and some of our favourite brands to showcase all things summer fashion against the picturesque backdrop of Beaverbrook Country House Hotel.
Fitting then, that over three days we would have some of the warmest weather of the year so far (perfect for a quick dip in the pool), but what exactly do fashion editors pack to wear for a quick staycation that includes al-fresco dinners, poolside cocktails and a game of tennis or two?
Condensing an entire summer wardrobe into a particularly tight edit is never an easy job, so I took a look through the suitcases of my fellow editors to find out how they pack for summer right. In the mix, you'll find the usual suspects: linen and white denim (social media editor Megan Storey and senior fashion and beauty editor for branded content Rebecca Rhys-Evans are experts in the latter), chic co-ords; the best SPF courtesy of beauty editor Eleanor Vousden, and of course, an impressive array of sunglasses (as modelled by editor-in-chief Hannah Almassi).
So, if you're about to jet off on holiday and don't know where to begin or just ready for a wardrobe refresh now that the sun is finally out, keep scrolling to see our top picks for a very chic summer. Now, where did I put my passport…
Hannah Almassi, Editor-in-Chief
Style Notes: If you're after a warm-weather outfit that you can assemble in five minutes or less, look no further than the co-ord. Light, easy and fuss-free, this perfect pairing takes the faff out of getting ready in the morning and is chic enough to wear everywhere from the beach to a poolside party.
Shop the Look:
This earned Hannah so many compliments. Oh, and did I mention it comes in three different colours?
Summer sandals with polish.
In case you haven't spotted it already, all our editors are basket-bag obsessed, and we're particularly into these hand-woven pieces from Akatue.
Style Notes: If there's any brand you can count on for statement dresses that deliver, it's AJE. Black is always tempting as an evening go-to, but if you're in need of a dress that stays cool whilst the sun is still out, Aje's Henriette is the perfect combination of light, airy fabric and bold detailing. The bow! The cut-outs! This is conclusive proof that beige is anything but boring.
Shop the Look:
Dress up this neutral base with plenty of gold accessories.
Style Notes: Nothing says "garden party" quite like watercolour florals, and fans of Hill House Home's beloved Nap Dress will love the Ophelia, a romantic take on the puff-sleeve dress trend we expect to see much more of this summer. Wearing it for a special occasion? Adding Roop's black satin hair bow only ups the cute factor.
Shop the Look:
This comes in five equally charming prints (you may have spotted the tartan iteration over Christmas).
Remy Farrell, Fashion Editor
Style Notes: I'm known for my collection of maxi dresses, but I've been waiting all year for weather warm enough to wear this dreamy long, white dress. Part of Mint Velvet's Studio edit, this halterneck is designed with formal occasions in mind, but a change of the straps and a pair of low heels, and voilà. It's perfect for casual lunches too. Now that's what I call versatility.
Shop the Look:
Tie your hair back and let all the intricate neck detailing do the talking.
I've bought two pairs of these and comfortably swear by them.
You'll never find me without at least one pair of Le Specs sunnies in my handbag.
Style Notes: Okay, apparently I have a penchant for white dresses, but after I snapped up Free People's drop-waist Onda bandeau dress in black last year, I'm treating myself to a new colour every few months. Next on the list? "Tuscany" tan. It'll look equally good with my Rise & Fall cashmere knit tied around the shoulders.
Shop the Look:
Wear throughout autumn and winter with a pair of jeans, and tie around your waist during spring and summer when the evenings get cooler.
Comfy, cushiony soles that feel like they mould to your feet.
Price shown is members' price.
When the temperature rises I swap my foundation for a tinted balm that lets my skin breathe.
Rebecca Rhys-Evans, Senior Fashion and Beauty Editor, Branded Content
Style Notes: Not the type to sleep in, you'd most likely find Rebecca on the tennis courts, going for a morning run or commanding a golf buggy around the Beaverbrook grounds. As such, practical separates are the foundation of her wardrobe, and linen shorts and a tank top are the easy summer pairing you can style up with pieces of interest like this crochet overshirt.
Shop the Look:
Wear as a full co-ord or break up the pieces to mix and match into infinite outfits.
How to introduce a pop of colour into a tonal outfit.
Style Notes: At this point, consider us the premier linen fan club, as we can't get enough of this practical yet polished fabric for summer 'fits. If you're left uninspired by white wide-leg trousers and are looking for something a little bit cooler, this co-ord just might be what you're looking for. It's also perfect for the office.
Shop the Look:
Such a dreamy shade of buttermilk yellow.
The trousers come in short, regular and tall for the perfect fit.
Consider these a very wise investment you'll wear for years to come.
Eleanor Vousden, Beauty Editor
Style Notes: Special occasions call for an equally special outfit, and when a little black dress isn't cutting it, Eleanor's take on head-to-toe white is one worth screenshotting. The feathers, the tailoring, the pockets—There's a lot to love about this comfortable 'fit that still manages to bring the drama. I'm also reliably informed that her incredible Prada clutch moment was actually used to house a lip colour collection (very, very clever repurposing), and although you can't buy the exact bag, there is a similar one that is the perfect conversation starter.
Shop the Look:
Price shown is members' price.
Everything you need to protect your skin this summer in one easy kit.
Style Notes: If, like us, you're not ready to retire your blazers quite yet, lighter colours are ideal for wearing over sleeveless maxis for an easy layer that doesn't make you overheat. Warm creams and toasted biscuit hues will complement just about any colour in your wardrobe, and this jacket, longline dress and chunky sandal pairing is one you can recycle with different pieces and always look well put-together.
Shop the Look:
Wear now with cute dresses and through autumn and winter with a fine knit and jeans.
Eleanor's exact dress has sold out, but she also loves this one that looks remarkably similar.
Megan Storey, Social Media Editor
Style Notes: Sorry, spaghetti straps—we're all wearing bandeaus now. Tank tops are still an essential, but not only do strapless tops take up less room in your suitcase, there are no pesky tan lines either (win, win). I can't think of a better outfit for lounging by the pool than Megan's tube top and airy maxi skirt combination, and it just so happens to serve well as a cover-up over swimwear too.
Shop the Look:
A long, white skirt will work so hard in your wardrobe.
The ultimate party shoes (that won't kill your feet).
Style Notes: If Rebecca's co-ord wasn't enough to convince you that buttermilk yellow is a key colour for this summer, maybe Megan's organza top will. Swap indigo-wash jeans for ecru denim and you'll be surprised at just how fresh and summer-ready even the simplest outfit can feel.
Shop the Look:
Recently spotted on Gigi Hadid.
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
