Everything Our Editors Packed and Wore for Who What Wear Summer House 2024

What better way to celebrate the start of the sunniest season than with Who What Wear UK's inaugural Summer House—a countryside get-together of influencers, editors and some of our favourite brands to showcase all things summer fashion against the picturesque backdrop of Beaverbrook Country House Hotel.

Fitting then, that over three days we would have some of the warmest weather of the year so far (perfect for a quick dip in the pool), but what exactly do fashion editors pack to wear for a quick staycation that includes al-fresco dinners, poolside cocktails and a game of tennis or two?

Summer House Outfits: what the editors wore

(Image credit: Rebecca Munroe)

Condensing an entire summer wardrobe into a particularly tight edit is never an easy job, so I took a look through the suitcases of my fellow editors to find out how they pack for summer right. In the mix, you'll find the usual suspects: linen and white denim (social media editor Megan Storey and senior fashion and beauty editor for branded content Rebecca Rhys-Evans are experts in the latter), chic co-ords; the best SPF courtesy of beauty editor Eleanor Vousden, and of course, an impressive array of sunglasses (as modelled by editor-in-chief Hannah Almassi).

So, if you're about to jet off on holiday and don't know where to begin or just ready for a wardrobe refresh now that the sun is finally out, keep scrolling to see our top picks for a very chic summer. Now, where did I put my passport…

Summer House Outfits: what the editors wore

(Image credit: Phill Taylor)

Hannah Almassi, Editor-in-Chief

Summer House Outfits: what the editors wore

(Image credit: Phill Taylor)

Style Notes: If you're after a warm-weather outfit that you can assemble in five minutes or less, look no further than the co-ord. Light, easy and fuss-free, this perfect pairing takes the faff out of getting ready in the morning and is chic enough to wear everywhere from the beach to a poolside party.

Shop the Look:

Fischer Skirt Set
Free People
Free-est Fischer Skirt Set in Dark Denim Combo

This earned Hannah so many compliments. Oh, and did I mention it comes in three different colours?

Polo Ralph Lauren, Lambskin Kitten-Heel Sandal
Polo Ralph Lauren
Lambskin Kitten-Heel Sandal

Summer sandals with polish.

Baby Obroni Navy Tote
Akatue
Baby Obroni Navy Tote

In case you haven't spotted it already, all our editors are basket-bag obsessed, and we're particularly into these hand-woven pieces from Akatue.

Summer House Outfits: what the editors wore

(Image credit: Phill Taylor)

Style Notes: If there's any brand you can count on for statement dresses that deliver, it's AJE. Black is always tempting as an evening go-to, but if you're in need of a dress that stays cool whilst the sun is still out, Aje's Henriette is the perfect combination of light, airy fabric and bold detailing. The bow! The cut-outs! This is conclusive proof that beige is anything but boring.

Shop the Look:

Henriette Cutout Cotton-Twill Midi Dress
AJE.
Henriette Cutout Cotton-Twill Midi Dress in Light Brown

Dress up this neutral base with plenty of gold accessories.

Summer House Outfits: what the editors wore

(Image credit: Phill Taylor)

Style Notes: Nothing says "garden party" quite like watercolour florals, and fans of Hill House Home's beloved Nap Dress will love the Ophelia, a romantic take on the puff-sleeve dress trend we expect to see much more of this summer. Wearing it for a special occasion? Adding Roop's black satin hair bow only ups the cute factor.

Shop the Look:

The Ophelia Dress - Sand Basketweave Vine
Hill House Home
The Ophelia Dress in Sand Basketweave Vine

This comes in five equally charming prints (you may have spotted the tartan iteration over Christmas).

ROOP, Evelyn Bow in Black Satin
ROOP
Evelyn Bow in Black Satin

How to make a bad hair day great.

Remy Farrell, Fashion Editor

Summer House Outfits: what the editors wore

(Image credit: Rebecca Munroe)

Style Notes: I'm known for my collection of maxi dresses, but I've been waiting all year for weather warm enough to wear this dreamy long, white dress. Part of Mint Velvet's Studio edit, this halterneck is designed with formal occasions in mind, but a change of the straps and a pair of low heels, and voilà. It's perfect for casual lunches too. Now that's what I call versatility.

Shop the Look:

Cream Crinkle Halter Maxi Dress
Mint Velvet
Cream Crinkle Halter Maxi Dress

Tie your hair back and let all the intricate neck detailing do the talking.

Topshop Inaya Premium Leather Strappy Kitten Heel Sandals in Black
Topshop
Inaya Premium Leather Strappy Kitten Heel Sandals in Black

I've bought two pairs of these and comfortably swear by them.

Lost Days | Black
Le Specs
Lost Days in Black

You'll never find me without at least one pair of Le Specs sunnies in my handbag.

Summer House Outfits: what the editors wore

(Image credit: Rebecca Munroe)

Style Notes: Okay, apparently I have a penchant for white dresses, but after I snapped up Free People's drop-waist Onda bandeau dress in black last year, I'm treating myself to a new colour every few months. Next on the list? "Tuscany" tan. It'll look equally good with my Rise & Fall cashmere knit tied around the shoulders.

Shop the Look:

Onda Drop-Waist Tube Midi
Free People
Free-Est Onda Drop-Waist Tube Midi in Ivory

This silhouette is so flattering.

WOMEN'S FINEST CASHMERE SWEATSHIRT Navy
Rise & Fall
Women's Finest Cashmere Sweatshirt

Wear throughout autumn and winter with a pair of jeans, and tie around your waist during spring and summer when the evenings get cooler.

Black Whipstitch Chunky Sliders
New Look
Black Whipstitch Chunky Sliders

Comfy, cushiony soles that feel like they mould to your feet.

Skin Tint Broad-Spectrum Spf 40 Sunscreen
Beauty Pie
Luminous Mineral Skin Tint Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 Sunscreen

Price shown is members' price.

When the temperature rises I swap my foundation for a tinted balm that lets my skin breathe.

Rebecca Rhys-Evans, Senior Fashion and Beauty Editor, Branded Content

Summer House Outfits: what the editors wore

(Image credit: Rebecca Munroe)

Style Notes: Not the type to sleep in, you'd most likely find Rebecca on the tennis courts, going for a morning run or commanding a golf buggy around the Beaverbrook grounds. As such, practical separates are the foundation of her wardrobe, and linen shorts and a tank top are the easy summer pairing you can style up with pieces of interest like this crochet overshirt.

Shop the Look:

We the Free All Love Club Shirt
Free People
We the Free All Love Club Shirt

I have a feeling this is about to be a best seller.

Rib Racer Tank Top - White - Arket Gb
Arket
Rib Racer Tank Top in White

A Who What Wear UK editor staple.

Gotta Have It Cotton-Linen Co-Ord
Free People
Free-est Gotta Have It Cotton-Linen Co-Ord in Black

Wear as a full co-ord or break up the pieces to mix and match into infinite outfits.

TOTEMELeather thong sandals
Toteme
Leather Thong Sandals

Bravo, Toteme. These are the dream dressy summer sandals.

Luna Classic Aviator Sunglasses
Free People
Luna Classic Aviator Sunglasses in Cannibis

How to introduce a pop of colour into a tonal outfit.

Summer House Outfits: what the editors wore

(Image credit: Phill Taylor)

Style Notes: At this point, consider us the premier linen fan club, as we can't get enough of this practical yet polished fabric for summer 'fits. If you're left uninspired by white wide-leg trousers and are looking for something a little bit cooler, this co-ord just might be what you're looking for. It's also perfect for the office.

Shop the Look:

Yellow Linen Longline Waistcoat
Mint Velvet
Yellow Linen Longline Waistcoat

Such a dreamy shade of buttermilk yellow.

Yellow Linen Straight Trousers
Mint Velvet
Yellow Linen Straight Trousers

The trousers come in short, regular and tall for the perfect fit.

Graphic-Print Long-Sleeve Top
Rejina Pyo
Graphic-Print Long-Sleeve Top

Proof that jersey can be anything but basic.

Rectangular-Frame Sunglasses
Gucci
Rectangular-Frame Sunglasses in Black Acetate

Consider these a very wise investment you'll wear for years to come.

Eleanor Vousden, Beauty Editor

Summer House Outfits: what the editors wore

(Image credit: Rebecca Munroe)

Style Notes: Special occasions call for an equally special outfit, and when a little black dress isn't cutting it, Eleanor's take on head-to-toe white is one worth screenshotting. The feathers, the tailoring, the pockets—There's a lot to love about this comfortable 'fit that still manages to bring the drama. I'm also reliably informed that her incredible Prada clutch moment was actually used to house a lip colour collection (very, very clever repurposing), and although you can't buy the exact bag, there is a similar one that is the perfect conversation starter.

Shop the Look:

Neutral Feather Detail Top
Mint Velvet
Neutral Feather Detail Top

It's easy to see why we all wanted this top.

Neutral Pleated Wide Trousers
Mint Velvet
Neutral Pleated Wide Trousers

Just look at how that wide-leg cut billows.

Prada Triangle Embellished Satin Pouch
Prada
Triangle Embellished Satin Pouch

Too cute for words!

Spf Face Cream + Lip Balm Duo
Beauty Pie
SPF Face Cream + Lip Balm Duo

Price shown is members' price.

Everything you need to protect your skin this summer in one easy kit.

Summer House Outfits: what the editors wore

(Image credit: Rebecca Munroe)

Style Notes: If, like us, you're not ready to retire your blazers quite yet, lighter colours are ideal for wearing over sleeveless maxis for an easy layer that doesn't make you overheat. Warm creams and toasted biscuit hues will complement just about any colour in your wardrobe, and this jacket, longline dress and chunky sandal pairing is one you can recycle with different pieces and always look well put-together.

Shop the Look:

Zara, Oversize Twill Blazer
Zara
Oversize Twill Blazer

Wear now with cute dresses and through autumn and winter with a fine knit and jeans.

Aligne Mermaid Knitted Maxi Dress
ALIGNE
Mermaid Knitted Maxi Dress

Eleanor's exact dress has sold out, but she also loves this one that looks remarkably similar.

Black Leather-Look Chunky Sliders
New Look
Black Leather-Look Chunky Sliders

No one will believe that these cost under £30.

H&M, Rectangular Sunglasses
H&M
Rectangular Sunglasses

Tortoiseshell is timeless.

Megan Storey, Social Media Editor

Summer House Outfits: what the editors wore

(Image credit: Rebecca Munroe)

Style Notes: Sorry, spaghetti straps—we're all wearing bandeaus now. Tank tops are still an essential, but not only do strapless tops take up less room in your suitcase, there are no pesky tan lines either (win, win). I can't think of a better outfit for lounging by the pool than Megan's tube top and airy maxi skirt combination, and it just so happens to serve well as a cover-up over swimwear too.

Shop the Look:

H&M, Tube Top
H&M
Tube Top in Black

More colours please, H&M!

Zara, ZW Collection Voluminous Midi Skirt
Zara
Voluminous Midi Skirt

A long, white skirt will work so hard in your wardrobe.

Black Diamanté Embellished Mary Jane Ballerina Pumps
New Look
Black Diamanté Embellished Mary Jane Ballerina Pumps

The ultimate party shoes (that won't kill your feet).

Summer House Outfits: what the editors wore

(Image credit: Phill Taylor)

Style Notes: If Rebecca's co-ord wasn't enough to convince you that buttermilk yellow is a key colour for this summer, maybe Megan's organza top will. Swap indigo-wash jeans for ecru denim and you'll be surprised at just how fresh and summer-ready even the simplest outfit can feel.

Shop the Look:

Yellow Organza Halter Top
Mint Velvet
Yellow Organza Halter Top

Summer in a blouse.

Aligne Marsh Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
ALIGNE
Marsh Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Just the right amount of slouch to make laidback look luxe.

Outta Love oval-frame polycarbonate sunglasses
LE SPECS
Outta Love Oval-Frame Polycarbonate Sunglasses

Recently spotted on Gigi Hadid.

