Everything Our Editors Packed and Wore for Who What Wear Summer House 2024

What better way to celebrate the start of the sunniest season than with Who What Wear UK's inaugural Summer House—a countryside get-together of influencers, editors and some of our favourite brands to showcase all things summer fashion against the picturesque backdrop of Beaverbrook Country House Hotel.

Fitting then, that over three days we would have some of the warmest weather of the year so far (perfect for a quick dip in the pool), but what exactly do fashion editors pack to wear for a quick staycation that includes al-fresco dinners, poolside cocktails and a game of tennis or two?

(Image credit: Rebecca Munroe)

Condensing an entire summer wardrobe into a particularly tight edit is never an easy job, so I took a look through the suitcases of my fellow editors to find out how they pack for summer right. In the mix, you'll find the usual suspects: linen and white denim (social media editor Megan Storey and senior fashion and beauty editor for branded content Rebecca Rhys-Evans are experts in the latter), chic co-ords; the best SPF courtesy of beauty editor Eleanor Vousden, and of course, an impressive array of sunglasses (as modelled by editor-in-chief Hannah Almassi).



So, if you're about to jet off on holiday and don't know where to begin or just ready for a wardrobe refresh now that the sun is finally out, keep scrolling to see our top picks for a very chic summer. Now, where did I put my passport…

(Image credit: Phill Taylor)

Hannah Almassi, Editor-in-Chief

(Image credit: Phill Taylor)

Style Notes: If you're after a warm-weather outfit that you can assemble in five minutes or less, look no further than the co-ord. Light, easy and fuss-free, this perfect pairing takes the faff out of getting ready in the morning and is chic enough to wear everywhere from the beach to a poolside party.

Shop the Look:

Free People Free-est Fischer Skirt Set in Dark Denim Combo £118 SHOP NOW This earned Hannah so many compliments. Oh, and did I mention it comes in three different colours?

Polo Ralph Lauren Lambskin Kitten-Heel Sandal £449 £175 SHOP NOW Summer sandals with polish.

Akatue Baby Obroni Navy Tote £60 SHOP NOW In case you haven't spotted it already, all our editors are basket-bag obsessed, and we're particularly into these hand-woven pieces from Akatue.

(Image credit: Phill Taylor)

Style Notes: If there's any brand you can count on for statement dresses that deliver, it's AJE. Black is always tempting as an evening go-to, but if you're in need of a dress that stays cool whilst the sun is still out, Aje's Henriette is the perfect combination of light, airy fabric and bold detailing. The bow! The cut-outs! This is conclusive proof that beige is anything but boring.

Shop the Look:

AJE. Henriette Cutout Cotton-Twill Midi Dress in Light Brown £193 SHOP NOW Dress up this neutral base with plenty of gold accessories.

(Image credit: Phill Taylor)

Style Notes: Nothing says "garden party" quite like watercolour florals, and fans of Hill House Home's beloved Nap Dress will love the Ophelia, a romantic take on the puff-sleeve dress trend we expect to see much more of this summer. Wearing it for a special occasion? Adding Roop's black satin hair bow only ups the cute factor.

Shop the Look:

Hill House Home The Ophelia Dress in Sand Basketweave Vine £195 SHOP NOW This comes in five equally charming prints (you may have spotted the tartan iteration over Christmas).

ROOP Evelyn Bow in Black Satin £38 SHOP NOW How to make a bad hair day great.

Remy Farrell, Fashion Editor

(Image credit: Rebecca Munroe)

Style Notes: I'm known for my collection of maxi dresses, but I've been waiting all year for weather warm enough to wear this dreamy long, white dress. Part of Mint Velvet's Studio edit, this halterneck is designed with formal occasions in mind, but a change of the straps and a pair of low heels, and voilà. It's perfect for casual lunches too. Now that's what I call versatility.

Shop the Look:

Mint Velvet Cream Crinkle Halter Maxi Dress £199 £119 SHOP NOW Tie your hair back and let all the intricate neck detailing do the talking.

Topshop Inaya Premium Leather Strappy Kitten Heel Sandals in Black £68 SHOP NOW I've bought two pairs of these and comfortably swear by them.

Le Specs Lost Days in Black £59 SHOP NOW You'll never find me without at least one pair of Le Specs sunnies in my handbag.

(Image credit: Rebecca Munroe)

Style Notes: Okay, apparently I have a penchant for white dresses, but after I snapped up Free People's drop-waist Onda bandeau dress in black last year, I'm treating myself to a new colour every few months. Next on the list? "Tuscany" tan. It'll look equally good with my Rise & Fall cashmere knit tied around the shoulders.

Shop the Look:

Free People Free-Est Onda Drop-Waist Tube Midi in Ivory £78 SHOP NOW This silhouette is so flattering.

Rise & Fall Women's Finest Cashmere Sweatshirt £180 SHOP NOW Wear throughout autumn and winter with a pair of jeans, and tie around your waist during spring and summer when the evenings get cooler.

New Look Black Whipstitch Chunky Sliders £30 SHOP NOW Comfy, cushiony soles that feel like they mould to your feet.

Beauty Pie Luminous Mineral Skin Tint Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 Sunscreen £17 SHOP NOW Price shown is members' price. When the temperature rises I swap my foundation for a tinted balm that lets my skin breathe.

Rebecca Rhys-Evans, Senior Fashion and Beauty Editor, Branded Content

(Image credit: Rebecca Munroe)

Style Notes: Not the type to sleep in, you'd most likely find Rebecca on the tennis courts, going for a morning run or commanding a golf buggy around the Beaverbrook grounds. As such, practical separates are the foundation of her wardrobe, and linen shorts and a tank top are the easy summer pairing you can style up with pieces of interest like this crochet overshirt.

Shop the Look:

Free People We the Free All Love Club Shirt £228 SHOP NOW I have a feeling this is about to be a best seller.

Arket Rib Racer Tank Top in White £17 SHOP NOW A Who What Wear UK editor staple.

Free People Free-est Gotta Have It Cotton-Linen Co-Ord in Black £70 SHOP NOW Wear as a full co-ord or break up the pieces to mix and match into infinite outfits.

Toteme Leather Thong Sandals £330 SHOP NOW Bravo, Toteme. These are the dream dressy summer sandals.

Free People Luna Classic Aviator Sunglasses in Cannibis £22 SHOP NOW How to introduce a pop of colour into a tonal outfit.

(Image credit: Phill Taylor)

Style Notes: At this point, consider us the premier linen fan club, as we can't get enough of this practical yet polished fabric for summer 'fits. If you're left uninspired by white wide-leg trousers and are looking for something a little bit cooler, this co-ord just might be what you're looking for. It's also perfect for the office.

Shop the Look:

Mint Velvet Yellow Linen Longline Waistcoat £139 SHOP NOW Such a dreamy shade of buttermilk yellow.

Mint Velvet Yellow Linen Straight Trousers £149 SHOP NOW The trousers come in short, regular and tall for the perfect fit.

Rejina Pyo Graphic-Print Long-Sleeve Top £274 £191 SHOP NOW Proof that jersey can be anything but basic.

Gucci Rectangular-Frame Sunglasses in Black Acetate £365 SHOP NOW Consider these a very wise investment you'll wear for years to come.

Eleanor Vousden, Beauty Editor

(Image credit: Rebecca Munroe)

Style Notes: Special occasions call for an equally special outfit, and when a little black dress isn't cutting it, Eleanor's take on head-to-toe white is one worth screenshotting. The feathers, the tailoring, the pockets—There's a lot to love about this comfortable 'fit that still manages to bring the drama. I'm also reliably informed that her incredible Prada clutch moment was actually used to house a lip colour collection (very, very clever repurposing), and although you can't buy the exact bag, there is a similar one that is the perfect conversation starter.

Shop the Look:

Mint Velvet Neutral Feather Detail Top £109 £69 SHOP NOW It's easy to see why we all wanted this top.

Mint Velvet Neutral Pleated Wide Trousers £139 £89 SHOP NOW Just look at how that wide-leg cut billows.

Prada Triangle Embellished Satin Pouch £2600 SHOP NOW Too cute for words!

Beauty Pie SPF Face Cream + Lip Balm Duo £25 SHOP NOW Price shown is members' price.



Everything you need to protect your skin this summer in one easy kit.

(Image credit: Rebecca Munroe)

Style Notes: If, like us, you're not ready to retire your blazers quite yet, lighter colours are ideal for wearing over sleeveless maxis for an easy layer that doesn't make you overheat. Warm creams and toasted biscuit hues will complement just about any colour in your wardrobe, and this jacket, longline dress and chunky sandal pairing is one you can recycle with different pieces and always look well put-together.

Shop the Look:

Zara Oversize Twill Blazer £70 SHOP NOW Wear now with cute dresses and through autumn and winter with a fine knit and jeans.

ALIGNE Mermaid Knitted Maxi Dress £119 £83 SHOP NOW Eleanor's exact dress has sold out, but she also loves this one that looks remarkably similar.

New Look Black Leather-Look Chunky Sliders £28 SHOP NOW No one will believe that these cost under £30.

H&M Rectangular Sunglasses £10 SHOP NOW Tortoiseshell is timeless.

Megan Storey, Social Media Editor

(Image credit: Rebecca Munroe)

Style Notes: Sorry, spaghetti straps—we're all wearing bandeaus now. Tank tops are still an essential, but not only do strapless tops take up less room in your suitcase, there are no pesky tan lines either (win, win). I can't think of a better outfit for lounging by the pool than Megan's tube top and airy maxi skirt combination, and it just so happens to serve well as a cover-up over swimwear too.

Shop the Look:

H&M Tube Top in Black £10 SHOP NOW More colours please, H&M!

Zara Voluminous Midi Skirt £60 SHOP NOW A long, white skirt will work so hard in your wardrobe.

New Look Black Diamanté Embellished Mary Jane Ballerina Pumps £33 SHOP NOW The ultimate party shoes (that won't kill your feet).

(Image credit: Phill Taylor)

Style Notes: If Rebecca's co-ord wasn't enough to convince you that buttermilk yellow is a key colour for this summer, maybe Megan's organza top will. Swap indigo-wash jeans for ecru denim and you'll be surprised at just how fresh and summer-ready even the simplest outfit can feel.

Shop the Look:

Mint Velvet Yellow Organza Halter Top £99 £59 SHOP NOW Summer in a blouse.

ALIGNE Marsh Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £89 £66 SHOP NOW Just the right amount of slouch to make laidback look luxe.