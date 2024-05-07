Fashion People Have Spoken—This Is The Chicest Sandal Style of the Summer

Mark my words: This is going to be an excellent summer for sandal trends. Whilst the warmer months used to be synonymous with simple white trainers and strappy sandals, this season's offerings cast a far wider net, pulling in fresh styles, comfortable staples and elevated basics that will keep you feeling chic throughout the season.

Of all the new footwear trends that have piqued my interest, no style has made as strong an impression as the emerging kitten-heel sandals trend. Cut to the same low-heel height as traditional closed-toe kitten heels, kitten heel sandals offer a lightweight option that's ideal for wearing through the summer season.

With an open-toe design, these trending sandals retain a relaxed energy that is elevated by the subtle yet impactful kitten heel height. Both a stylish addition to your favourite jeans-and-tee outfit and the perfect accompaniment to a floor-sweeping dress, this versatile shoe trend is about to become the most reached for in my wardrobe.

Whilst I'm charmed by The Row's barely-there pair, high street heroes Mango, Zara and Reformation all offer elegant iterations that are destined to fly. To shop the styles we're adding to basket right now, read on to discover our edit of the best kitten heel sandals.

SHOP THE BEST KITTEN-HEEL SANDALS:

kitten heel sandal
Reformation
Georgia Kitten Heeled Sandal

These offer such a sleek way to dress up your favourite jeans.

red kitten heels
Vagabond
Jonna Sandals

Add a pop of colour into your spring rotation.

kitten heels
The Row
Harlow 35 Shoe in Leather

These have just shot up to the top of my wish list.

kitten heel sandals
Mango
Kitten Heel Sandals

Style with denim or wear with a flowing skirt.

sandal kitten heel
Zara
Minimalist Strappy Sandals

Give your looks a '90s edge.

Kitten Heel Leather Sandals
& Other Stories
Kitten Heel Leather Sandals

These are on their way to selling out.

Croc-Effect Leather Sandals
Toteme
Croc-Effect Leather Sandals

These offer a casual yet elegant silhouette for a versatile shoe you'll want to wear all summer.

kitten heel
Mango
Kitten Heel Sandals

Style with pedal pushers for a retro-inspired look.

Stretch Strap Sandal
Bottega Veneta
Stretch Strap Sandal

These also come in a high heel style.

