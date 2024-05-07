Fashion People Have Spoken—This Is The Chicest Sandal Style of the Summer
Mark my words: This is going to be an excellent summer for sandal trends. Whilst the warmer months used to be synonymous with simple white trainers and strappy sandals, this season's offerings cast a far wider net, pulling in fresh styles, comfortable staples and elevated basics that will keep you feeling chic throughout the season.
Of all the new footwear trends that have piqued my interest, no style has made as strong an impression as the emerging kitten-heel sandals trend. Cut to the same low-heel height as traditional closed-toe kitten heels, kitten heel sandals offer a lightweight option that's ideal for wearing through the summer season.
With an open-toe design, these trending sandals retain a relaxed energy that is elevated by the subtle yet impactful kitten heel height. Both a stylish addition to your favourite jeans-and-tee outfit and the perfect accompaniment to a floor-sweeping dress, this versatile shoe trend is about to become the most reached for in my wardrobe.
Whilst I'm charmed by The Row's barely-there pair, high street heroes Mango, Zara and Reformation all offer elegant iterations that are destined to fly. To shop the styles we're adding to basket right now, read on to discover our edit of the best kitten heel sandals.
SHOP THE BEST KITTEN-HEEL SANDALS:
These offer such a sleek way to dress up your favourite jeans.
These offer a casual yet elegant silhouette for a versatile shoe you'll want to wear all summer.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
-
The 29 Designer Sandals That Have Major It-Shoe Potential
Take note!
By Anna LaPlaca
-
I Read 300+ Shoe Reviews on Nordstrom—These 20 Styles Are Worth Your Time
Your definitive list.
By Ana Escalante
-
Elle Fanning Wore Spring's Most Unexpected Shoe Trend With Cuffed Jeans
People *will* have thoughts on these.
By Eliza Huber
-
5 Elegant Sandal Colors You're Going to Want to Own This Summer
No neons here.
By Allyson Payer
-
The "Boring" Shoe Trend That Adds Elegance to Every Outfit
So underrated.
By Natalie Munro
-
Every Chic Person I Know Is Shopping for This Elegant Shoe Trend Right Now
Expect to spot it everywhere this spring.
By Eliza Huber
-
Found: The Only Shoe Style You Need for Expensive-Looking Spring Outfits
It's a classic for a reason.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore Her Anti–Skinny Jeans With a Surprising Spring Shoe Trend
A Gen Z favorite.
By Natalie Munro