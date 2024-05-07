Fashion People Have Spoken—This Is The Chicest Sandal Style of the Summer

Mark my words: This is going to be an excellent summer for sandal trends. Whilst the warmer months used to be synonymous with simple white trainers and strappy sandals, this season's offerings cast a far wider net, pulling in fresh styles, comfortable staples and elevated basics that will keep you feeling chic throughout the season.

Of all the new footwear trends that have piqued my interest, no style has made as strong an impression as the emerging kitten-heel sandals trend. Cut to the same low-heel height as traditional closed-toe kitten heels, kitten heel sandals offer a lightweight option that's ideal for wearing through the summer season.

With an open-toe design, these trending sandals retain a relaxed energy that is elevated by the subtle yet impactful kitten heel height. Both a stylish addition to your favourite jeans-and-tee outfit and the perfect accompaniment to a floor-sweeping dress, this versatile shoe trend is about to become the most reached for in my wardrobe.

Whilst I'm charmed by The Row's barely-there pair, high street heroes Mango, Zara and Reformation all offer elegant iterations that are destined to fly. To shop the styles we're adding to basket right now, read on to discover our edit of the best kitten heel sandals.

SHOP THE BEST KITTEN-HEEL SANDALS:

Reformation Georgia Kitten Heeled Sandal £248 SHOP NOW These offer such a sleek way to dress up your favourite jeans.

Vagabond Jonna Sandals £100 SHOP NOW Add a pop of colour into your spring rotation.

The Row Harlow 35 Shoe in Leather £960 SHOP NOW These have just shot up to the top of my wish list.

Mango Kitten Heel Sandals £46 SHOP NOW Style with denim or wear with a flowing skirt.

Zara Minimalist Strappy Sandals £30 SHOP NOW Give your looks a '90s edge.

& Other Stories Kitten Heel Leather Sandals £110 SHOP NOW These are on their way to selling out.

Toteme Croc-Effect Leather Sandals £330 SHOP NOW These offer a casual yet elegant silhouette for a versatile shoe you'll want to wear all summer.

Mango Kitten Heel Sandals £46 SHOP NOW Style with pedal pushers for a retro-inspired look.