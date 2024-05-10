Gigi Hadid Just Wore 2024's Prettiest Fancy Shoe Trend With a Casual Denim Trend
When we last saw Gigi Hadid, it was on the Met Gala red carpet, wearing Thom Browne (one of the best looks of the night, in my opinion). The next day she was photographed looking equally chic, albeit far more casual, for an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. I’ll get to the casual look, but my eyes immediately went to her fancy footwear.
The mesh shoe trend (and sheer shoes, in general) is still going strong, which Hadid flawlessly proved. These particular mesh shoes are metallic slingback heels adorned with jewels and a bow. Her stylist Mimi Cuttrell posted a close-up of them to her Instagram story and you'll see what I mean by pretty. Hadid paired the shoes with a shirtdress from her brand Guest in Residence and a pair of light-wash baggy jeans (also still going strong) that served as the perfect counterpoint to the fancy shoes.
If you're into this look (it's hard not to be), keep scrolling to shop it for yourself, along with a few of the most stunning mesh shoes on the internet.
On Gigi Hadid: Guest in Residence Showtime Shirt Dress ($445); Re/Done Long Loose Jeans in Wasted Indigo ($295); Miu Miu Arcadie Leather Bag in Cameo ($3050); DMY Studios Romi Sunglasses ($245)
Shop the Look
Shop Pretty Mesh Shoes
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
