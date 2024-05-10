Gigi Hadid Just Wore 2024's Prettiest Fancy Shoe Trend With a Casual Denim Trend

Allyson Payer
By
published

When we last saw Gigi Hadid, it was on the Met Gala red carpet, wearing Thom Browne (one of the best looks of the night, in my opinion). The next day she was photographed looking equally chic, albeit far more casual, for an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. I’ll get to the casual look, but my eyes immediately went to her fancy footwear.

The mesh shoe trend (and sheer shoes, in general) is still going strong, which Hadid flawlessly proved. These particular mesh shoes are metallic slingback heels adorned with jewels and a bow. Her stylist Mimi Cuttrell posted a close-up of them to her Instagram story and you'll see what I mean by pretty. Hadid paired the shoes with a shirtdress from her brand Guest in Residence and a pair of light-wash baggy jeans (also still going strong) that served as the perfect counterpoint to the fancy shoes.

If you're into this look (it's hard not to be), keep scrolling to shop it for yourself, along with a few of the most stunning mesh shoes on the internet.

Gigi Hadid wearing a white top, jeans, sunglasses, and necklaces

(Image credit: JosiahW/Backgrid)

Gigi Hadid wearing a white top, jeans, sunglasses, and necklaces

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/Getty Images)

On Gigi Hadid: Guest in Residence Showtime Shirt Dress ($445); Re/Done Long Loose Jeans in Wasted Indigo ($295); Miu Miu Arcadie Leather Bag in Cameo ($3050); DMY Studios Romi Sunglasses ($245)

Gigi Hadid shoes

(Image credit: @mimicuttrell)

Shop the Look

Guest in Residence Showtime Shirt Dress
Guest In Residence
Showtime Shirt Dress in Cream

Re/Done Long Loose Jeans
Re/Done
Originals the Long Loose Jeans in Wasted Indigo

Miu Miu Arcadie Bag
Miu Miu
Arcadie Leather Bag

DMY Studios Romi Sunglasses
DMY Studios
Romi Sunglasses

Shop Pretty Mesh Shoes

Reformation Scout Heeled Sandals
Reformation
Scout Heeled Sandals

Cult Gaia Diya Pointed Toe Pumps
Cult Gaia
Diya Pointed Toe Pumps

Khaite River Heels
Khaite
River Crystal Mesh Pumps

Sam Edelman Bianka Sling Backs

(Image credit: Revolve)

Sam Edelman Bianka Sling Backs
Sam Edelman
Bianka Sling Backs

Gucci, Tom Crystal GG Mesh Slingback Pumps
Gucci
Tom Crystal GG Mesh Slingback Pumps

Jeffrey Campbell, Lofficele Embroidered Mesh Slingback Pointed Toe Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Lofficele Embroidered Mesh Slingback Pointed Toe Pump

Zara Mesh heels
Zara
Heeled Mesh Shoes

Christian Louboutin Follies Pumps
Christian Louboutin
Follies Crystal Embellished Mesh Pointed Toe Pumps

Explore More:
Gigi Hadid Heels Jeans
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸