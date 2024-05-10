Gigi Hadid Just Wore 2024's Prettiest Fancy Shoe Trend With a Casual Denim Trend

When we last saw Gigi Hadid, it was on the Met Gala red carpet, wearing Thom Browne (one of the best looks of the night, in my opinion). The next day she was photographed looking equally chic, albeit far more casual, for an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. I’ll get to the casual look, but my eyes immediately went to her fancy footwear.

The mesh shoe trend (and sheer shoes, in general) is still going strong, which Hadid flawlessly proved. These particular mesh shoes are metallic slingback heels adorned with jewels and a bow. Her stylist Mimi Cuttrell posted a close-up of them to her Instagram story and you'll see what I mean by pretty. Hadid paired the shoes with a shirtdress from her brand Guest in Residence and a pair of light-wash baggy jeans (also still going strong) that served as the perfect counterpoint to the fancy shoes.

If you're into this look (it's hard not to be), keep scrolling to shop it for yourself, along with a few of the most stunning mesh shoes on the internet.

(Image credit: JosiahW/Backgrid)

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/Getty Images)

On Gigi Hadid: Guest in Residence Showtime Shirt Dress ($445); Re/Done Long Loose Jeans in Wasted Indigo ($295); Miu Miu Arcadie Leather Bag in Cameo ($3050); DMY Studios Romi Sunglasses ($245)

Shop the Look

Guest In Residence Showtime Shirt Dress in Cream $445 SHOP NOW

Re/Done Originals the Long Loose Jeans in Wasted Indigo $295 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Arcadie Leather Bag $3050 SHOP NOW

DMY Studios Romi Sunglasses $245 SHOP NOW

Shop Pretty Mesh Shoes

Reformation Scout Heeled Sandals $248 SHOP NOW

Cult Gaia Diya Pointed Toe Pumps $498 SHOP NOW

Khaite River Crystal Mesh Pumps $1280 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Revolve)

Sam Edelman Bianka Sling Backs $160 SHOP NOW

Gucci Tom Crystal GG Mesh Slingback Pumps $1150 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Lofficele Embroidered Mesh Slingback Pointed Toe Pump $145 SHOP NOW

Zara Heeled Mesh Shoes $50 SHOP NOW