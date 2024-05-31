10 Simple, Elegant and Anti-Trend Outfits Fashion People Will Wear All Summer Long

I'm going to make a bold claim: Never before has fashion looked as elegant as it has in 2024, and if the last few months are anything to go by, I can say with absolute certainty that this summer will be very sophisticated-looking indeed. Since the warmer weather kicked in, I've already started seeing some of my favourite social media dressers wearing classic summer outfits, both on home soil and away. That doesn't negate the importance or purpose of bolder, more personality-honing trends, but we can all agree that it's always a great idea to have an array of timeless looks you can rely on for both holidays and day-to-day wear.

So, what classic summer outfits are we starting to see come through? There's a definitive focus on tailoring, be it by way of a waistcoat worn with matching trousers or some denim shorts smartened up with a blazer. Dresses are simple yet chic, with white puff sleeves and black strappy sundresses, each proving to be a failsafe option.

On the hunt for chic summer looks I can sport for my upcoming holiday, I've been saving an array of anti-trend outfits down for weeks. Below are my ten favourites, each of which present a way to dress elegantly this season. Scroll on to see them and to shop any pieces you might need to re-create them, though, fortunately, I suspect many items will already live in your wardrobe.

10 Classic Summer Outfits You'll Wear Year After Year

1. White Minidress + Claw Clip + Shoulder Bag

Style Notes: One of my favourite things to wear in the summer months is a pretty white dress. Keep your accessories minimal to further its classic appeal.

& Other Stories Voluminous Broderie Anglaise Mini Dress £75 SHOP NOW

Arket Big Hair Claw - Tortoise - Arket Gb £19 SHOP NOW

DeMellier The Tokyo Bag £345 SHOP NOW

COS Leather Mules £155 SHOP NOW

2. Silky Shirt + Long Shorts + Mules

Style Notes: Long shorts are a key buy for 2024; pair with a silken shirt for a chic fabric pairing that looks expensive, whatever you spend.

mango Satin Silk Shirt £140 SHOP NOW

MISSOMA Flat 18kt Gold Vermeil Snake Chain Necklace £198 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Linen Blend High Waisted Bermuda Shorts £30 SHOP NOW

SAINT LAURENT Lido Velvet Flats £575 SHOP NOW

3. Vest Top + Sarong Skirt

Style Notes: Sarong-style wrap skirts always make a comeback in the summer months. Enhance the detail at their waist by styling with a simple fitted vest top.

Klayd Racer Tank £40 SHOP NOW

Melie Bianco Brigitte Woven Faux-Leather Shoulder Bag £135 SHOP NOW

CHLOÉ EYEWEAR Cat-Eye Tortoiseshell Acetate and Gold-Tone Metal Sunglasses £350 SHOP NOW

Mango Linen Sarong Skirt £46 SHOP NOW

4. Crop Knit + Cotton Trousers + Trainers

Style Notes: Blue, cotton stripe trousers—yes, the ones that look like pyjama trousers—are an excellent trouser option for the summer months and long-haul flights owing to their breathable fabric and roomy fit. With a drawstring or gathered waist, pair with a cropped top—tucking something in runs the risk of looking a little messy.

ZARA Cropped Knit Sweater £30 SHOP NOW

BEMBIEN Le Sac Woven Leather Shoulder Bag £210 SHOP NOW

ASOS DESIGN Wide Leg Cotton Poplin Trouser in Blue Stripe £28 SHOP NOW

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Samba OG Leather and Suede Sneakers £95 SHOP NOW

5. Black Sundress + Striped Jumper

Style Notes: Years on and Normal People's Marianne wearing her simple black sundress in Italy still lives rent-free in my mind. Style yours with a jumper slung loosely around your shoulders, just like Harriett King.

Reformation Balia Linen Dress Es £298 SHOP NOW

Jigsaw Chunky Dome Earrings £55 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Wide-Sleeve Knit Sweater £75 SHOP NOW

6. Blazer + Shirt + Denim Shorts

Style Notes: A blazer is a year-round essential but, in the summer months, I think they look their coolest styled with a pair of simple denim shorts. The addition of a collared shirt and ballet flats only adds to the classic feel.

Arket Oversized Wool Hopsack Blazer £199 SHOP NOW

COS High-Rise Denim Shorts £55 SHOP NOW

AEYDE Delfina Suede Ballet Flats £375 SHOP NOW

7. Striped Shirt + Linen Skirt + Basket Bag

Style Notes: While we're on the topic of shirts, one of the most classic iterations you can invest in is a blue striped Oxford shirt. Wear with a breezy linen skirt and a basket bag to give it a warm-weather overhaul.

SKALL STUDIO Edgar Striped Cotton Shirt £145 SHOP NOW

Understatement Mesh Racerback Triangle Bralette Black €59 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Strap Detail Linen Midi Skirt £75 SHOP NOW

DeMellier The Santorini Natural Basket Bag £265 SHOP NOW

8. Waistcoat + Matching Trousers

Style Notes: Co-ords are a fast track to creating pulled-together, very chic outfits—especially when waistcoats and wide-leg trousers are involved. This is a look you can dress up for weddings or down for balmy summer evenings with the simple switch of a shoe or bag.

mango Lyocell Halter Waistcoat £46 SHOP NOW

DRAGON DIFFUSION Bamboo Triple Jump Woven Leather Tote £360 SHOP NOW

Mejuri Dot Chain Anklet £225 SHOP NOW

9. Linen Co-ord + Sunhat

Style Notes: Another classic co-ord option to consider? A linen shirt-and-short combination. White makes for a chic failsafe but there are plenty of colourful options on the market right now if you want yours to have more personality.

Celine Triomphe Bucket Hat £420 SHOP NOW

Nobody's Child White Linen-blend Short Sleeve Shirt £55 SHOP NOW

Nobody's Child White Linen-blend Jet Short £49 SHOP NOW

VIBI VENEZIA Velvet Mary Jane Flats £95 SHOP NOW

10. T-Shirt + Loose-Fit Jeans

Style Notes: I don't know about you but I still heavily rely on my jeans in the summer months. I tend to pivot to wider-leg styles which are cooler to wear on hot days—just add a tee (I like Sarah Louise Blythe's loose-fit option) and equally breathable mesh shoes.

& Other Stories Relaxed T-Shirt £19 SHOP NOW

LIE STUDIO The Elly Silver-Plated Necklace £295 SHOP NOW

Arket Cloud Low Loose Jeans - Light Blue - Arket Gb £97 SHOP NOW