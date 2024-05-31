10 Simple, Elegant and Anti-Trend Outfits Fashion People Will Wear All Summer Long

I'm going to make a bold claim: Never before has fashion looked as elegant as it has in 2024, and if the last few months are anything to go by, I can say with absolute certainty that this summer will be very sophisticated-looking indeed. Since the warmer weather kicked in, I've already started seeing some of my favourite social media dressers wearing classic summer outfits, both on home soil and away. That doesn't negate the importance or purpose of bolder, more personality-honing trends, but we can all agree that it's always a great idea to have an array of timeless looks you can rely on for both holidays and day-to-day wear.

So, what classic summer outfits are we starting to see come through? There's a definitive focus on tailoring, be it by way of a waistcoat worn with matching trousers or some denim shorts smartened up with a blazer. Dresses are simple yet chic, with white puff sleeves and black strappy sundresses, each proving to be a failsafe option.

On the hunt for chic summer looks I can sport for my upcoming holiday, I've been saving an array of anti-trend outfits down for weeks. Below are my ten favourites, each of which present a way to dress elegantly this season. Scroll on to see them and to shop any pieces you might need to re-create them, though, fortunately, I suspect many items will already live in your wardrobe.

10 Classic Summer Outfits You'll Wear Year After Year

1. White Minidress + Claw Clip + Shoulder Bag

Classic Summer Outfits: @deborabrosa wears a white puff sleeve minidress

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Style Notes: One of my favourite things to wear in the summer months is a pretty white dress. Keep your accessories minimal to further its classic appeal.

Shop the Look:

Voluminous Broderie Anglaise Mini Dress
& Other Stories
Voluminous Broderie Anglaise Mini Dress

Big Hair Claw - Tortoise - Arket Gb
Arket
Big Hair Claw - Tortoise - Arket Gb

The Tokyo | Black Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Tokyo Bag

Leather Mules
COS
Leather Mules

2. Silky Shirt + Long Shorts + Mules

Classic Summer Outfits: @sylviemus_ wears a black silk shirt with long white city shorts

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: Long shorts are a key buy for 2024; pair with a silken shirt for a chic fabric pairing that looks expensive, whatever you spend.

Shop the Look:

Satin Silk Shirt - Women
mango
Satin Silk Shirt

Flat 18kt Gold Vermeil Snake Chain Necklace
MISSOMA
Flat 18kt Gold Vermeil Snake Chain Necklace

Linen Blend High Waisted Bermuda Shorts
M&S Collection
Linen Blend High Waisted Bermuda Shorts

Lido Velvet Flats
SAINT LAURENT
Lido Velvet Flats

3. Vest Top + Sarong Skirt

Classic Summer Outfits: @coco_floflo wears a brown vest top with a cream sarong skirt

(Image credit: @coco_floflo)

Style Notes: Sarong-style wrap skirts always make a comeback in the summer months. Enhance the detail at their waist by styling with a simple fitted vest top.

Shop the Look:

Racer Tank
Klayd
Racer Tank

The Brigitte Woven Faux-Leather Shoulder Bag by Melie Bianco: Oversized Edition
Melie Bianco
Brigitte Woven Faux-Leather Shoulder Bag

Cat-Eye Tortoiseshell Acetate and Gold-Tone Metal Sunglasses
CHLOÉ EYEWEAR
Cat-Eye Tortoiseshell Acetate and Gold-Tone Metal Sunglasses

Linen Sarong Skirt - Women
Mango
Linen Sarong Skirt

4. Crop Knit + Cotton Trousers + Trainers

Classic Summer Outfits: @mobinapeiman wears blue stripe cotton trousers with a crop grey cardigan

(Image credit: @mobinapeiman)

Style Notes: Blue, cotton stripe trousers—yes, the ones that look like pyjama trousers—are an excellent trouser option for the summer months and long-haul flights owing to their breathable fabric and roomy fit. With a drawstring or gathered waist, pair with a cropped top—tucking something in runs the risk of looking a little messy.

Shop the Look:

Cropped Knit Sweater
ZARA
Cropped Knit Sweater

Le Sac Woven Leather Shoulder Bag
BEMBIEN
Le Sac Woven Leather Shoulder Bag

Asos Design Wide Leg Cotton Poplin Trouser in Blue Stripe
ASOS DESIGN
Wide Leg Cotton Poplin Trouser in Blue Stripe

Samba Og Leather and Suede Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Samba OG Leather and Suede Sneakers

5. Black Sundress + Striped Jumper

Classic Summer Outfits: @kingharriett52 wears a black sundress with a striped knit

(Image credit: @kingharriett52)

Style Notes: Years on and Normal People's Marianne wearing her simple black sundress in Italy still lives rent-free in my mind. Style yours with a jumper slung loosely around your shoulders, just like Harriett King.

Shop the Look:

Balia Linen Dress Es
Reformation
Balia Linen Dress Es

Chunky Dome Earrings | Gold
Jigsaw
Chunky Dome Earrings

Wide-Sleeve Knit Sweater
& Other Stories
Wide-Sleeve Knit Sweater

Braided-Strap Sandals
H&M
Braided-Strap Sandals

6. Blazer + Shirt + Denim Shorts

Classic Summer Outfits: @kelseymerritt wears a blak blazer, striped shirt and denim shorts

(Image credit: @kelseymerritt)

Style Notes: A blazer is a year-round essential but, in the summer months, I think they look their coolest styled with a pair of simple denim shorts. The addition of a collared shirt and ballet flats only adds to the classic feel.

Shop the Look:

Oversized Wool Hopsack Blazer - Black - Arket Gb
Arket
Oversized Wool Hopsack Blazer

Cotton Shirt
H&M
Cotton Shirt

High-Rise Denim Shorts
COS
High-Rise Denim Shorts

Delfina Suede Ballet Flats
AEYDE
Delfina Suede Ballet Flats

7. Striped Shirt + Linen Skirt + Basket Bag

Classic Summer Outfits: @michellelin.lin wears a blue stripe shirt with a linen A-line skirt

(Image credit: @michellelin.lin)

Style Notes: While we're on the topic of shirts, one of the most classic iterations you can invest in is a blue striped Oxford shirt. Wear with a breezy linen skirt and a basket bag to give it a warm-weather overhaul.

Shop the Look:

Edgar Striped Cotton Shirt
SKALL STUDIO
Edgar Striped Cotton Shirt

Understatement, Mesh Racerback Triangle Bralette Black
Understatement
Mesh Racerback Triangle Bralette Black

Strap Detail Linen Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
Strap Detail Linen Midi Skirt

The Santorini | Natural Basket Black Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Santorini Natural Basket Bag

8. Waistcoat + Matching Trousers

Classic Summer Outfits: @monikh

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: Co-ords are a fast track to creating pulled-together, very chic outfits—especially when waistcoats and wide-leg trousers are involved. This is a look you can dress up for weddings or down for balmy summer evenings with the simple switch of a shoe or bag.

Shop the Look:

Lyocell Halter Waistcoat - Women
mango
Lyocell Halter Waistcoat

Bamboo Triple Jump Woven Leather Tote
DRAGON DIFFUSION
Bamboo Triple Jump Woven Leather Tote

mango, Wide-Leg Trousers
mango
Wide-Leg Trousers

Dot Chain Anklet : Handcrafted in 14k Gold | Mejuri
Mejuri
Dot Chain Anklet

9. Linen Co-ord + Sunhat

Classic Summer Outfits: @sasha.mei wears a white linen short and shirt set with a green Celine bucket hat

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Style Notes: Another classic co-ord option to consider? A linen shirt-and-short combination. White makes for a chic failsafe but there are plenty of colourful options on the market right now if you want yours to have more personality.

Shop the Look:

Celine, Triomphe Bucket Hat
Celine
Triomphe Bucket Hat

Nobody's Child, White Linen-blend Short Sleeve Shirt
Nobody's Child
White Linen-blend Short Sleeve Shirt

Nobody's Child, White Linen-blend Jet Short
Nobody's Child
White Linen-blend Jet Short

Velvet Mary Jane Flats
VIBI VENEZIA
Velvet Mary Jane Flats

10. T-Shirt + Loose-Fit Jeans

Classic Summer Outfits: @sarahlouiseblythe wears loose-fit jeans and a roomy grey t-shirt

(Image credit: @sarahlouiseblythe)

Style Notes: I don't know about you but I still heavily rely on my jeans in the summer months. I tend to pivot to wider-leg styles which are cooler to wear on hot days—just add a tee (I like Sarah Louise Blythe's loose-fit option) and equally breathable mesh shoes.

Shop the Look:

Relaxed T-Shirt
& Other Stories
Relaxed T-Shirt

The Elly Silver-Plated Necklace
LIE STUDIO
The Elly Silver-Plated Necklace

Cloud Low Loose Jeans - Light Blue - Arket Gb
Arket
Cloud Low Loose Jeans - Light Blue - Arket Gb

Bethany Ballet Flat
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flat

