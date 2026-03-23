Stressed, Uneven Skin? I Know Her Well—This French Lotion Genuinely Helps

My skincare routine may be more involved than most as a beauty editor, but I do try to keep the lineup as streamlined as possible. I've got things to do! People to see! I simply can't commit to a 10-step regimen every single day. (That said, I do love entering full-on pamper mode on a slow Sunday morning, but those are increasingly far and few between these days. I digress!) I try to reflect this M.O. in my writing as well. It's my job, after all, to make the ever-expanding beauty market easier to navigate, so I won't ever recommend a treatment or tool just for the hell of it. If I'm suggesting a new addition to your routine, trust that it boasts benefits you can't already get from your usual serum or moisturizer.
This brings me to my recent recommendation du jour: Neurae's Harmonie Treatment Lotion. Lighter than a moisturizer yet more viscous than a toner, the calming fluid supercharges the glow-enhancing power of my moisturizer. Yes, it's technically an extra step, but it's one that transformed my stressed, angry complexion for the better. Scroll ahead for every single detail.
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Harmonie Treatment Lotion
About Neurae's Treatment Lotion
First, let's differentiate treatment lotions from other steps in a well-rounded skincare routine. Widely popular in France and Asia, these skin-prepping solutions (which also fall under the "essences" category, though lotions tend to be a little thicker in texture) enhance the absorption of your subsequent actives—a skincare primer, if you will. Yet unlike traditional toners here in the U.S., which often feature astringent ingredients to further purify the skin post-cleanse, these lightweight, milky solutions are primarily used for hydration—which, in turn, helps potent serums do their jobs more effectively.
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"Think of your skin like a dry sponge. If you pour a thick liquid onto a dry, hard sponge, it struggles to absorb the moisture. But if you dampen that sponge first, it instantly pulls the liquid deep into its fibers," shares Elise Létang, Neurae's development director. "Without this essential preparation, your high-performance serums may not reach their full potential." It's common in the U.S. to head straight to the "active" step in your routine after cleansing, says Létang, which is perhaps why treatment lotions don't receive nearly as much hype stateside. "In France, and heavily influenced by Asian layering rituals, we believe that skin must be properly primed and 'awakened' to truly perform," she notes.
To do this, Neurae's formula calls upon biotech-derived high-molecular weight hyaluronic acid, plant-derived squalane, and mineral-rich vital water to "pre-wet" the canvas and allow for optimal ingredient absorption. However! The Treatment Lotion is also quite active in its own right, featuring neuro-ingredients (a hallmark of the brand) like eperua extract, alpine skullcap, and red indigo extract—all of which have been shown to regulate skin cell messengers and, in turn, combat physical signs of stress (dullness, inflammation, fine lines, et al.).
Even if Neurae's Treatment Lotion didn't include those aforementioned neuro-ingredients, I'd still consider it a skin-calming essential. The texture itself is divine—milky and lightweight yet noticeably luxurious. I've tried my fair share of French pharmacy lotions, but Neurae's has a slightly richer consistency that just makes it feel sophisticated. I recognize that sensoriality often comes second to efficacy—which we'll get to in just a moment—but it's an important factor to consider when dropping coin on a luxury formula. If a product doesn't feel nice, I won't be as inclined to use it!
My Experience and Results
After cleansing and towel-drying my face (not completely, as you ideally want to leave your skin slightly damp before applying humectants), I apply one to two pumps of Treatment Lotion in my palms and pat the solution directly on my face and neck. The formula typically leaves behind a slightly dewy sheen, but when my skin is especially dry, it soaks up the hydration immediately—a surefire sign I needed this extra nourishing step in my routine—with a soft, velvety finish. I then proceed with my hydrating serums and a generous layer of moisturizer to lock everything in.
If I'm exfoliating—usually with a mandelic acid-infused formula—I'll apply that player first (exfoliants always work best on clean, dry skin), then the lotion, then my usual hydrators. The lotion essentially "re-wets" my skin to enhance the effects of my hyaluronic acid-pumped serums and creams, and I can totally see a difference since adding it to my routine. Read: My skin is brighter, calmer, and noticeably bouncy post-application. That splotchy redness on my cheeks and around my nose? It practically disappears in the "after" photo, which was taken right after patting the Treatment Lotion into my skin. As you can see in that snapshot above, my skin also better reflects light, resulting in a subtle glow on my cheeks and forehead.
Note, the Treatment Lotion does have a significant amount of scent (something to keep in mind if you stick to a completely fragrance-free routine), but I personally don't mind the fragrance. In fact, I find it quite soothing, and I'm someone with a super sensitive nose. The Treatment Lotion is the only scented part of my routine—well, that and Neurae's Harmonie Serum, which boasts the same exact aroma.
Yes, $150 is a bit steep for a hydrating step, but I hesitate to even compare the Treatment Lotion to other milky essences on the market. "While a traditional pharmacy lotion might focus on simple hydration, we’ve engineered a formula that is incredibly complete," Létang further explains. "We’ve achieved textures that are incredibly sophisticated and transformative, even while maintaining very high levels of natural-origin ingredients. It’s science that feels like a ritual." Is that worth the spendy price? I'd say so, considering I've tried virtually everything to get rid of my angry redness to no avail.
Shop the Treatment Lotion
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Harmonie Treatment Lotion
Shop More of My Neurae Favorites
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Harmonie Caring Cleanser
You've likely heard of an oil-to-milk cleanser, but what about an oil-to-gel formula? When you add water to this silky oil, it transforms into a light, velvety emulsion that erases all traces of makeup and sunscreen. I've been using it as the first step in my double cleansing routine, but it also works wonders as a gentle morning wash. That signature Harmonie scent is so grounding in the a.m.
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Harmonie Serum
According to Létang, the Treatment Lotion works in tandem with the brand's top-selling Harmonie serum. "When you pair the two, you aren’t just layering products; the neuro-actions of both formulas combine to target the signs of fatigue and stress within the skin," she notes. "It’s the ultimate 'power couple' for anyone looking to clear their skin and mind."
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Harmonie Oil
True story: I shied away from face oils until I started using this fast-absorbing, dry formula. It leaves behind a noticeably luminous finish that somehow never reads greasy.
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Sérénité Emotion Booster Roll-On
Don't knock it 'til you try it! I have no less than three of these roll-on fragrances on my person at all times. I always keep one at my desk for a quick hit of calm during a jam-packed work day. And as a personal tip: The sage and lavender aroma is A+ for preventing car sickness.
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Harmonie Sleeping Mask
This overnight mask makes my skin feel like straight-up cashmere. It was a godsend during the brutal New York winter, though I'll use it year-round any time my complexion needs a restoring pick-me-up.