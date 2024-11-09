This $5 Amazon Purchase Has Made My Face More Sculpted and My Microcurrent Routine More Affordable

I tried the NuFace microcurrent device for the first time, and it was love at first sight. I contemplated masseter Botox for a moment, but this purchase saved me from getting needles involved. In just 15 minutes at home, I get almost the same results. I'm hooked on the sculpted, lifted look it gives me, but I'll admit I hesitated when it came time to invest in the recommended gel. The cost of the device itself is already pretty steep, so I wasn't sure I wanted to spend more on a pricey gel, even though it was already working so well for me.

During a late-night TikTok scroll, I stumbled upon a much more affordable alternative—ultrasound gel. I've always associated this product with pregnancy and medical procedures, but I had to see if it could work for my skin, especially since it's only $5! Not only was it a fraction of the price, but I could also apply it more generously without the guilt. The idea of getting similar results for less was too tempting, and before I knew it, the "buy now" button was pressed on my Amazon app.

Naturally, I had to do some research to make sure it was safe to use with my device, so I reached out to dermatologist Mamina Turegano, MD, FAAD, for her expert take. I wanted to ensure I wasn't compromising my skin's health just to save a few bucks, and it was important to confirm that this budget-friendly option wouldn't interfere with the effectiveness of my routine. Keep reading for my conversation with Turegano.

Can you share the benefits of using at-home microcurrent devices?

Microcurrent devices use low-level electrical currents to stimulate facial muscles and claim to lift and tone the skin, reduce wrinkles, and improve overall skin appearance. Microcurrent increases the production of ATP (adenosine triphosphate), which gives your muscles energy and trains your muscles. It's almost like you're giving your muscles a workout, thus making them more toned. ATP also increases collagen and elastin in your skin. It also increases circulation to the face, which brings more oxygen and nutrients to the skin and underlying collagen, resulting in overall healthy tissue. Overall, it can improve sagging, muscle tone, improved contour in cheeks and jawline. It can provide immediate results with a cumulative effect over time.

While some people report positive results with microcurrent home devices, the scientific evidence supporting their efficacy is somewhat limited. While there are studies and anecdotal evidence suggesting benefits, more research is needed to determine the full extent of their effectiveness in various skincare concerns.

If you are considering using a microcurrent home device, it's essential to follow the manufacturer's instructions carefully to ensure safe and effective use. Additionally, consult a dermatologist or skincare professional to determine if a microcurrent device is suitable for your specific skin type and concerns. Don't use it while pregnant.

As with any skincare product or device, individual results can vary, and what works for one person may not work the same way for another. It's always a good idea to do thorough research, read reviews, and consult experts before investing in any new skincare device or treatment.

Is it safe to use ultrasound gel with microcurrent devices as opposed to the recommended skincare products?

Ultrasound gel is not for everyone. I actually think it would be an effective product to use with a microcurrent device given its water-based gel texture, but in some people, it can be drying. If it contains propylene glycol, which is a common preservative, there is a risk for allergic or irritant contact dermatitis in some people.

After using ultrasound gel, what skincare steps should follow? Should the gel be washed off?

If you opt to use ultrasound gel, I would definitely wash it off and follow with a hydrating product to your skin. Prior to using the product, I would do a patch test with the product. This involves applying a small patch of the gel on your arm or neck and leaving it there for a day to ensure that you don't have a skin reaction to it.

Do you have a favorite microcurrent device, ultrasound gel, or skincare product to pair with your microcurrent routine? I would love to hear about it!

I'm a fan of multiple microcurrent devices, including TheraFace, NuFace, and Ziip. I don't typically recommend ultrasound gel, but I love paring the CosRx snail mucin with the microcurrent device. I also oftentimes use the product that the microcurrent manufacturer provides since I know it has been tested to work with the device.

I've tried and tested multiple TikTok trends and often been left disappointed, but after testing out this product for a few months, I'm very happy to hear from a dermatologist that it's safe to use with a microcurrent device (assuming your skin tolerates it well). My skincare routine is forever changed and improved by this routine, so I'd say it's worth a try.

