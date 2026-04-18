I turned 30 this year. After spending the last decade focusing on my career, moving across the country (twice), and dealing with the traditional canon events of being a twenty-something, I was ready to bring some attention back to my health and wellness routines. It was the perfect time. I had a fresh new decade stretching out before me, I had just gone through a bad breakup, and I finally felt like I was in a place where I could expend some serious time and energy on myself.
So I undertook a realistic health-and-wellness routine. When I say realistic, I mean it was maintainable and built on small, daily steps that would make me feel good. I committed to walking 10K steps a day (a surprisingly easy number to hit when you own a high-energy golden retriever). I tried to eat more protein-rich meals. And I spent more time outside, rain or shine. They were small habits, but they worked; I felt stronger, healthier, and more energetic after just a couple of weeks. Cut to today, and these habits have become intrinsic to my lifestyle.
However, after finding myself in the midst of a TikTok doomscroll, I was inspired to attempt the ultimate social media–inspired experiment. I wanted to copy the exact in-depth health and wellness routines popularized by content creators to see if it would elevate my life the way I thought it would. Yep, I wanted to live my life as if it were a daily wellness vlog.
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The research was easy; I consumed a lot of wellness content. (My FYP is still flooded with it.) Next, I compiled a list of the most common habits they recommended, separating them by morning, midday, and nighttime. Then, I put it all into practice, doing my best to stick to it for two weeks. Here's how it went.
Morning Routine
5 A.M. Wake-Up
I'll start by saying this: I am NOT a morning person. Despite this, I saw so many content creators recommend waking up at this time. Often, they quoted The 5 AM Club, a book written about the benefits of waking up this early.
I desperately wanted to fall in love with this habit and "own my morning," as so many content creators put it, but honestly, I hated waking up this early. It didn't make me feel powerful, energized, or productive. It made me feel exceptionally tired by 2 p.m., even while committing to an early bedtime. It actually negatively affected my productivity, and I went back to my usual 7 a.m. wake-up time after a few days.
To be fair, I probably needed to stick to this one for a longer period of time to see the real benefit, but I'm a firm believer that everyone is different and should take advantage of their natural wake-sleep cycles when they can. For me, that's going to bed around 11 p.m. and waking up at 7 a.m.
Hatch
Restore 3 Alarm Clock
Robin Sharma
The 5 AM Club
Slip
Silk Sleepmask
16 Ounces of Water + Morning Movement
Usually, I'm a "coffee before anything" person. I'm also a chronically dehydrated person, so forcing myself to drink 16 ounces of water immediately upon waking up was new—and for the best. I could definitely feel a difference in my energy level, and I experienced less afternoon brain fog by delaying my caffeine intake.
It also prepped me for my morning movement of choice—getting outside and taking the dog for a 1.5-mile walk. Admittedly, this is something I already did before I began this experiment. Nevertheless, it's become a can't-miss daily ritual. It makes a world of difference in how I feel throughout the rest of the day. It wakes me up, gets my blood moving, and makes me feel accomplished before breakfast.
Stanley
Quencher Tumbler
Apple
Airpods Pro 3
New Balance
530 Sneaker
Journal and/or Read
This is another habit I already had before conducting this experiment. I LOVE journaling. In fact, I think it's one of the most underrated ways to gain self-awareness, reduce anxiety, and express gratitude. That's why I've barely missed a single morning of journaling in years. All I need is an inky pen, my favorite notebook, and five to 10 minutes to scrawl my thoughts across the page.
Usually, I prefer an open-ended format, where I can write down whatever I'm thinking and feeling that day and let my mind wander. Sometimes it's profound, but often it's not. It tends to be a collection of thoughts, observations, and reminders. Regardless, it helps me ground myself before busy days during which I get swept up in work, responsibilities, and trying to make time to run that one errand I keep putting off.
Lately, though, I've been loving my gratitude journal. My sister bought it for me as a New Year's gift. It takes all of two minutes to fill out. (You list three things you're looking forward to and then three things you're grateful for.) It sounds simple, but it's shockingly effective. It helps me feel more present and notice small, positive moments in my day. I'll take it!